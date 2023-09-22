Mido looks to stylish 70s

Lollipop-sucking police detective Kojak and feline robot Doraemon debuted on the small screen in 1973. In the same year, Mido introduced a model inspired by TV sets. The case was shaped as an almost square rectangle with rounded corners.

In 2023, Mido invites "watching" the time on its Multifort TV Big Date. Over the five decades, the model was previously redesigned in 1980 and 2000 before making its comeback in this new collection of stainless steel watches.

A flat, square satin-brushed bezel surrounds the light-reflecting dial with a pronounced horizontal brushed finish. At 12 o'clock and over the big date aperture, a dot on the bezel recalls round hour-markers, historically featured in Multifort models.

At each quarter, trapezoidal hour-markers add another distinctive feature to the gradient dial in black, navy blue or green with white Super-LumiNova coated hands and indexes.

The case and bracelet are made from high-grade 316L stainless steel, which is skin friendly, resistant to corrosion and unaffected by magnetic fields. The more sporty versions are worn with a lightweight, anti-allergenic rubber strap in orange or navy blue.

Based in Le Locle, the Swiss watchmaker dates back to 1918. The launch of the Multifort in 1934 marked a milestone, as it was one of the first antimagnetic watches with a self-winding movement and built-in water and shock resistance.

The new Multifort TV Big Date is powered by Calibre 80 with a balance-spring in Nivachron, a titanium-based metal alloy resistant to shock and magnetic fields.

The transparent caseback also serves as a small screen to watch the automatic movement and its oscillating weight at work to provide a power reserve of 80 hours.