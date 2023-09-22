Guru Weekly's Buzz: Sept 22-28

Guru by Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

EAT

Charity lunch / Chao Phraya Princess / Oct 4

The American Women’s Club of Thailand (AWC) in partnership with the Combined Women’s Clubs of Thailand (CWL) will host a charity fundraising tropical cruise themed lunch on board the Chao Phraya Princess riverboat on Oct 4 from noon to 3pm. The chosen charity, the AWC Scholarship Programme, helps underprivileged girls in rural Thailand finish high school by providing scholarships. The AWC partners with the Education for Development Foundation to ensure the funds donated and programmes initiated support the students in the best way possible. Apart from lunch, there will also be lucky draws with prizes to be won donated by local Bangkok and Thailand Hilton hotels, dining vouchers from Kai New Zealand, Cagette Canteen, Mama Dolores, Lin Jewelers, Rajawongse Tailors and Asian Tigers. The event is open to all. Tickets are priced at B2,023 per person (must be paid in advance) and includes live music, international buffet lunch, welcome drink and non-alcoholic beverages, auction and raffle prizes, while BYOB wine for free corkage and cash bar are also available. Seating arrangements are tables of eight people, though single tickets are also available. The boat will depart from Icon Siam pier at noon. Visit awcthailand.org.

Croispie / Bangkok Baking Company, JW Marriott Bangkok / Until Sept 30

The Bangkok Baking Company (BBCO) introduces the “Croispie”. As the name implies, the Croispie is a combination of a croissant and a pie. The crust, which is inspired by a crispy and buttery croissant shaped like a pie, has a savory filling based on beloved comfort foods. Crafted by BBCO executive pastry chef Phensiri “O" Chotkaeo, it is available with any fillings. Try the Butter chicken Croispie, Italian meatball Croispie, Chicken cordon bleu Croispie, Massaman nuea Croispie, and Coronation chicken Croispie — representing the passion to reimagine beloved classics. Whether paired with a fresh cup of coffee or with a cold beer, the Croispie is the perfect for all-day dining. Prices start at B260 nett per piece and it is available until Sept 30. Call 02-656-7700.

Khmer experience / Chon Restaurant, The Siam / Sept 29-30

The luxury riverside haven, The Siam will host Chef Chanrith Van from Kroya by Chef Chanrith at Shinta Mani Angkor and Bensley Collection Pool Villas on Sept 29-30. Chef Van will be serving an eight-course dinner as he unites French and Italian cuisines with his much-cherished Khmer roots. His unique creations encapsulate both his adventurous spirit and his reverence for his heritage, resulting in an exquisite blend that promises an unparalleled dining experience. Dinner will be served from 7pm at Chon Restaurant at The Siam, and is priced at B2,750++ per person, inclusive of one welcome drink. Call 02-206-6999 or email info@thesiamhotel.com.

Salmon spectacular / Ventisi, Centara Grand at CentralWorld / Every Wednesday

Ventisi will be serving a Wednesday night spectacle in the form of a salmon. The Salmon Spectacular will feature Salmon tartare, Poached salmon salad, Smoked salmon; salmon graces the plates in a myriad of exquisite preparations. As diners revel in this feast, they can complement their meals with Ventisi's drink packages. For B1,355++ per adult enjoy free-flow Sauvignon Blanc and soft drinks. Children between the ages of six and 11 are charged B677++. Additional drink packages start from B149++. Call 02-100-6255 or email diningcgcw@chr.co.th.

Four-hands dinner / Poirot, InterContinental Khao Yai Resort / Sept 30

InterContinental Khao Yai Resort will hold a dinner collaboration between chefs Teerapat Teeyasoontranon of Home Kitchen Studio and Chidchai Sangernsingha, the resort’s executive chef. The event feature a five-course tasting menu of innovative French cuisine at Poirot restaurant. The menu will include Seared scallops in coconut broth, Seafood terrine, Duck breast and Beef WellingtonEach course is paired with a carefully curated wine selection by the resort’s sommelier. Poirot restaurant is set in an upcycled train carriage, creating an atmosphere that is reminiscent of the golden age of luxury train travel. Dinner will be served at 6pm and is priced at B4,200++ per person for food only, B2,250++ per child below the age of 12 and B6,000++ per person with wine pairing. Pre-dinner cocktails will be served from 6-7pm. Enjoy one-night stay in a Classic Room, dinner and breakfast for two people for B13,900++. Call 044-082-039, email intercontinental.khaoyai@ihg.com or reservations.khaoyai@ihg.com.

Afternoon tea / Balcony Lounge, InterContinental Bangkok

Prepare for a sensory voyage that combines the elegance of France's premium Valrhona chocolate and the rustic charm of Thailand's own MarkRin organic chocolate. These two iconic chocolatiers have united their delectable offerings to craft a symphony of indulgence for afternoon tea connoisseurs at Balcony Lounge, on the lobby level of the InterContinental Bangkok. Treats range from dark chocolate balls stuffed with salted toffee and chocolate cream, molten puddles of chocolate studded with nuts and candied fruits. Balancing the symphony of sweetness are artfully crafted savoury morsels. Immerse yourself in the briny delight of swimmer crab, savor the perfection of chicken ham with cheddar cheese, and surrender to the allure of smoked salmon with a hint of horseradish. Available daily from 2.3-5.30pm, the tea is priced at B1,100++ per set for one person and B1,990++ per set for two persons. Call 02-656-0444, email intercontinental.bkkhb@ihg.com or visit intercontinental.com.

Live well / Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, Tented Camp Golden Triangle and Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui

With the health-conscious traveller seeking new and varied experiences, the benefits of Thai cuisine's low oil and fats, but rich in fresh herbs and fruits will be showcased in the menus at Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, Tented Camp Golden Triangle and Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui. By incorporating local ingredients into vegetarian cuisine, the resorts highlight the flavours of the region, support local agriculture and provide guests with a truly sustainable dining experience. Visit

Essence of Spain / Uno Mas, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Uno Mas at Centara Grand at CentralWorld has new additions to its menu. The updated menu features a selection of new signature dishes that take inspiration from traditional Spanish cuisine while adding a contemporary twist. With an emphasis on high-quality, imported ingredients, Chef Roberto Gonzalez Alonso uses modern cooking techniques to craft dishes with bold flavours that transport diners straight to the heart of Spain. The new additions include, Deep-fried blue Mediterranean prawns, Strawberry, tomato and beetroot salad, Pan-seared hake jowls with garlic and white wine, Mussels, prawns, squid, clams, lobster meat scallops, capsicums and tomatoes, Creamy rice with morels, asparagus and foie gras, Roasted Wagyu beef rib, mashed potatoes, Padron peppers, Avocado, pickled shallots, Clear fragrant seafood broth and Traditional tomato and raw vegetable cold soup. Call 02-100-6255 or email diningcgcw@chr.co.th.

TRAVEL

Weekday Luxury / Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa / Until Sept 30

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa is introducing a limited-time offer that will elevate beachfront breaks. Only for September, guests who book a weekday stay in a Superior Room at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa will be treated to a complimentary upgrade to a Deluxe Sea View Room. The offer starts from B3,920+++ per night and is valid Sunday to Thursday only. Book at huahinmarriott.com. Call 032-9040666 or email huahin.reservations@marriott.com.

New opening / InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping

Asset World Corp, Thailand’s leading integrated lifestyle real estate group, has partnered with IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, to launch the luxurious five-star InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping. Dubbed Thailand’s first living museum hotel, the property celebrates Lanna heritage. Located in the strategic Chang Khlan of Chiang Mai, the hotel is surrounded by various tourist attractions from ancient temples to vibrant local markets. During phase one, it offers 240 room keys with luxurious rooms and suites. The Kam Lobby Lounge offers freshly brewed coffee using international award-winning coffee beans grown in Chiang Mai, homemade pastries and delectable light meals. As night falls, it transforms into a captivating jazz bar, serving expertly crafted cocktails. All-day dining restaurant Gad Lanna serves authentic Northern cuisine prepared with organic seasonal ingredients sourced from the Royal Projects and local farms. Homg's Chinese Restaurant & Sky Bar on the 16th floor and rooftop provides a breathtaking view of Doi Suthep, Ping River and the Chiang Mai moat. Guests can also enjoy authentic Chinese cuisine, Teresa Teng-inspired afternoon tea and crafted cocktails at the sky bar. The spa and wellness centre is inspired by the Lanna way of life. InterContinental Chiang Mai is 20 minutes from Chiang Mai airport. Visit intercontinental.com/chiangmai.

New route / AirAsia / Until Oct 1

Expand your horizon as AirAsia is introducing a new route between Bangkok's Don Mueang to India's Guwahati, flying three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from Dec 1. The new direct flight allows travellers from Thailand to experience the sacred city of India's northeast while, on the other end, Indian travellers will have access to an extensive network across Thailand in time for the end-of-year holiday season. According to Tansita Akrarittipirom, head of commercial AirAsia Thailand, the new flight marks the ninth Thai-Indian connection for Thai AirAsia after Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, Bangalore, Gaya, Lucknow and Ahmedabad. To commemorate the new flight, AirAsia is offering special rates for a one-way Don Mueang-Guwahati trip for B3,590. Book by Oct 1 for travel from Dec 1 to March 29, 2024, via the airasia Superapp.

JOIN

Mamacita Ladies’ Night / Seen Restaurant & Bar Bangkok / Every Thursday

By popular demand, Seen Restaurant & Bar Bangkok at Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel has relaunched its Mamacita Ladies’ Night in celebration of the beauty and power of women. Mamacita is a perfect opportunity for ladies to break up the week with a fun night out with friends while feeling fabulous and enjoying special privileges. Every Thursday, the city’s most glamorous mamacitas can enjoy a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine when booking a table of four. Every Thursday from 8pm till late. Visit seenrooftopbangkok.com.

SURL Live in Bangkok / Voice Space / Oct 9

South Korean pop rock quartet Surl, stylised as SURL, comprises four high school buddies; Hoseung, Doyeon, Hanbin and Myeongsuk, all of whom were born in 1998. They debuted on July 7, 2018, with their first live performance in Seoul and followed that up with Stay Here, their official first single, and EP Aren’t You in September of 2018. The early success came when they won the grand prize at the Shinhan Card Rookie Project in the same month. More recently, they’ve popped up across the world in music festival circuits, including their first North American performance. SURL will kick off their Asia tour in Hong Kong followed by performances in Taipei and Tokyo. Then, they will wrap up in Bangkok. Grab a ticket at ticketmelon.com/very/verylivesurl. B2,600 per person.

Likay: Light Of Love / Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok / Oct 6

Watch likay in a hotel? There's a first time for everything. Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok presents a likay adaptation of Khun Chang Khun Phaen for one night only. This one-of-a-kind event aims to celebrate and preserve Thailand’s traditional theatrical arts in line with the hotel's ethos of melding Western luxury and Eastern traditions. The special evening features a captivating adaptation of the iconic story, “Khun Chang Khun Phaen”, a tale of love triangle, rivalry and heroism that has been a pillar of Thai literature and folklore for centuries. The ensemble of talented performers promises to bring the legendary characters to life through drama, dance, music and glittery costumes. The show starts at 6pm and the ticket price is B650 net per person. Visit bit.ly/Likay-LightofLove.

KUU KA N / La Lanta Fine Art / Until Oct 29

In this duo art exhibition, Thai potter Bathma Kaew-ngok joins creative forces with Japanese floral expressionist Naomi Daimaru. KUU KA N is a Japanese word which literally means “space”, thus the strange spacing of the title. The same word also means “together” in the Thai language. This exhibition explores the idea of how space is crucial to the togetherness of a couple. A Thai ceramic artist trained by a Japanese master, Bathma will present a new series of sculptures and potteries that are based on the philosophy of iga-yaki – a Japanese style of ceramic art that emphasises nature in its materials and processes. Embodying the spirit of nature and being one with it, his artwork appears to be rustic with imperfect shapes and subtle earthy colours. Daimaru is a renowned floral artist with more than 30 years of experience in Japan, the US and Thailand. She will present multidisciplinary work, including printmaking, drawing, painting and floral art installation based on the philosophy of ikebana. On the last day of the exhibition, both artists will perform the ritual of “himogake” or “packing ceremony”. The artworks that are sold during the exhibition will be packed in the ceremony witnessed by their new owners before the transfer of ownership. As part of the exhibition, there will be two ikebana workshops on Sept 24 and Oct 8 from 3-4pm. The price is B3,800 per person, inclusive of flowers and a container by Bathma. La Lanta Fine Art is on Narathiwas Rajanakarin 22. Visit lalanta.com.

The Hope Fair / Avani Sukhumvit Hotel / Sept 28

The upcoming edition of The Hope Fair next Thursday promises to be a day of conscious shopping, culinary delights and positive community. To be held at Avani Sukhumvit Hotel from 11am-8pm, The Hope Fair features 100 vendors of local artisans, entrepreneurs and food purveyors. Together, they offer curated selections of products, food, and services that promote responsible consumption and support the local economy. Immerse yourself in interactive workshops, engaging demonstrations, and captivating presentations by passionate vendors that will leave you inspired and enriched. By attending The Hope Fair, you simultaneously contribute to a meaningful cause. Since its inception, The Hope Fair has donated more than 1 million baht through the Mercy Centre organization to provide essential support to children and families in need. The fair will be on the seventh floor of Avani Sukhumvit Hotel, which is close to BTS On Nut, Exit 3. Visit thehopefair.com.

STUFF

Iconic collab / Le Bristol Paris x Sporty & Rich / Sept 27

Le Bristol Paris is presenting an unprecedented collaboration with California leisurewear brand Sporty & Rich in the form of a co-branded capsule collection of ready-to-wear and accessories, launching on Sept 27. Conceived to encompass the modern traveller’s sartorial essentials, the collection embodies a fusion of Le Bristol’s refined elegance and the relaxed yet sophisticated aesthetic of Emily Oberg’s breakthrough brand, Sporty & Rich. A casual-chic vibe runs through the capsule collection, offering everything from sumptuous, cocooning cashmere ensembles and stylish, cosy pyjama sets to ultra-comfortable sweatshirts, tees and sweatpants emblazoned by the brands’ distinctive logos. To complement the timeless apparel, an array of caps, a keychain, a tote bag and socks create coordinated styling possibilities. Crafted from premium, natural materials, each piece showcases a subdued colour palette that further underscores the collection’s understated, elegant mood. The collection will be launched online at SportyandRich.com and in an exclusive pop-up at Le Bristol Paris Boutique.

SHH Pendulum launch / Siam Paragon

This is for the 1%. Pendulum Ltd., a subsidiary of the Sincere Group, recently launched SHH Pendulum as a new concept boutique inside Siam Paragon on Rama I Road. SHH Pendulum is a continuation of a new retail concept pioneered last year by Sincere Fine Watches in Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and was designed to elevate the high-end watch retail experience, introducing new elements to delight the visual, tactile, and emotional senses of clients. The new boutique serves as a celebration of independent watchmaking. Warm copper and earth tones dominate the interior design's palette, and these are set off against reflective mirrored surfaces, exuding an air of vibrant sophistication. The layout of SHH has been carefully considered to ensure that a variety of display showcases cater to the various independent brands housed within. Five wall podium capsules with a rotating selection of the rarest horological highlights on offer. Six dedicated spaces are devoted to a selection of brands with larger collections, with each having a dedicated interactive digital panel. The private lounge is a key feature of the boutique, as it provides collectors with a relaxing space to appreciate the timepieces up close while enjoying a dedicated wine bar. Limited edition timepieces have been launched to commemorate the grand opening. Visit pendulum.co.th.