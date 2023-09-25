Test drive: Audi TT bows out in style

The Audi TT is a compact sports car that has been in production since 1998, but sadly it is being discontinued, ending an era of distinctive design, strong performance and a relatively affordable price point compared to some other high-end sports cars.

The TT Coupe Final Edition is the last limited-edition TT to be offered. Apart from high specifications there are also exclusive design touches and increased level of standard equipment.

The Final Edition is marked out by the black styling pack with black Audi rings and badging, door mirrors, tailpipes and a fixed rear spoiler also finished in black. There are aggressive 19in alloy wheels with 245/35 R19 tyres.

A 245hp 2.0-litre TFSI engine with 370Nm of torque is mated to a seven-speed S-tronic transmission plus quattro all-wheel drive, propelling the car from 0-100kph in 5.2sec. Basic equipment includes Audi drive select dynamic handling system with various driving modes. Depending on the setting, you will notice changes to the steering, gearshift and engine characteristics.

Interior

Audi's Technology Pack is fitted as standard on the Final Edition cars, including the standard 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit and MMI Navigation Plus. Choose between two modes -- in the classic view the speedometer and rev counter are in the foreground; while in infotainment mode, content such as maps are displayed more prominently.

Life joined Audi Thailand's trip to Korat, and our focus was on the Audi TT Coupe Final Icon Black. This is a limited edition and packed with the most complete specification.

The day's favourite colour was Quattro Python Yellow. I love the TT's distinct overall design. On the road, it is unmistakable. The interior is also well-designed -- the Alcantara-upholstered sports seats are designed to be one of the most comfortable available.

There are five drive modes to choose from: Efficiency, Comfort, Auto, Dynamic and Individual. Dynamic, my favourite mode, produces a sporty sound from the engine and exhaust pipe. It's a lot of fun. Despite the fact that the suspension is not adjustable in relation to the driving modes, it appears to work well with all of them.

The rear spoiler operates automatically above 120kph and retracts if the speed falls below 75kph.

The rear passenger seats are small, making it inconvenient for two adults. However, the boot space is quite adequate for a small sportscar.

The all-wheel-drive quattro four-cylinder engine is incredibly powerful. The TT is quick and firm when it comes to handling at high speeds, while brakes do an excellent job.

This car is seriously fun to drive and the owner should be proud to own one of the 200 units.

A brief history of the TT

1st Generation (1998-2006): The Audi TT made its debut as a concept car at the 1995 Frankfurt Motor Show and was later introduced as a production model in 1998. It featured a unique design characterised by its rounded, Bauhaus-inspired lines, and a distinctive round front grille. Engine options included various four-cylinder and V6 engines, depending on the market. Quattro all-wheel-drive was a prominent feature.

2nd Generation (2006-2014): The second-generation Audi TT was introduced in 2006, featuring a more aggressive and angular design.

3rd Generation (2014-present): The third-generation Audi TT, introduced in 2014, retained the iconic design elements while modernising the car's appearance. Audi made extensive use of lightweight materials such as aluminium to improve performance and fuel efficiency. The third-generation TT continued to offer a range of engine options, including both petrol and diesel. The interior featured Audi's Virtual Cockpit, which replaced the traditional instrument cluster with a customisable digital display.