Thailand's green transition: Embracing the electric vehicle wave

Pinpawee Pulsawad, a 38-year-old owner of a maid services company in Saraburi province, harbours no regrets about her decision to purchase an electric car for her daily commute.

“Since I acquired my electric car several months ago, many people and friends have inquired about my choice, expressing concerns about its efficiency and maintenance, considering electric vehicles (EVs) are relatively new technology in Thailand,” she shared. “I assured them that I had thoroughly researched EV-related information online and consulted with current EV users until I was confident in my choice. Now, I am highly satisfied with it.”

Pinpawee opted for a GWM ORA Good Cat 500 ultra electric vehicle, which carried a price tag of around 970,000 baht. She made this purchase at the Bangkok Motor Show earlier this year.

“I diligently researched EV information nearly every day to find the best electric car based on criteria such as affordability, efficiency, features, insurance, and after-sale services,” she explained.

Pinpawee commutes approximately 100 km round trip from her home in Ayutthaya to her office in Saraburi nearly every day. Her monthly spending on public charging comes to about 2,000 baht, significantly less than the 5,000 baht she used to shell out for her petrol-powered car.

She intends to install a home charger soon, a move she believes will further reduce her energy costs in the future. When comparing fuel expenses, she emphasises that electric cars are more economical to run than petrol cars since they rely on electricity instead of gasoline.

Nonetheless, Pinpawee recommends that individuals embarking on long road trips consider downloading apps to assist in locating charging networks with publicly accessible DC fast chargers along the way, as well as identifying petrol stations conveniently situated off major highways or at rest areas.

Kittipong Palawat, a 49-year-old private company officer, underwent months of contemplation about whether to stick with a petrol-powered car or transition to a new electric vehicle.

He consulted with numerous EV users and conducted extensive internet research before ultimately deciding to purchase a BYD Atto 3, priced at around 1.2 million baht.

Kittipong’s decision-making process was grounded in five key factors: affordability, power consumption, interior and exterior design of the car, maintenance, and insurance.

He recounted his experience driving from Bangkok to Chanthaburi, a distance of approximately 250 km, which takes about 3 hours.

“On both the outbound and return journeys, I stopped at a petrol station to charge. It was as convenient as charging at home and took about 40 minutes. I spent about 500 baht, significantly reducing my daily expenses,” he said.

Kittipong emphasised that electric cars are becoming increasingly commonplace, with major automakers racing to produce and introduce them to the market. He perceives a burgeoning interest in this green technology, deeming it eco-friendly and user-friendly, with silent engines and modern design.

When asked about concerns regarding electric vehicle batteries, especially given their high price and location underneath the car, Kittipong expressed no worries.

“The EV battery is positioned beneath the car, but with cautious driving, accidents are unlikely. We should stay calm and not overly fret about it. Moreover, the EV comes with car insurance to safeguard my investment,” he reassured.

Norrinee Ruangnoo, a 49-year-old private company staff member currently using a petrol-powered car, contemplates transitioning to an EV but not in the immediate future due to perceived high costs and maintenance requirements.

“If EV technology becomes more stable, I will certainly consider it,” she stated.

In a survey aiming to confirm EV users’ satisfaction, J.D. Power, a specialist in consumer insights and analytics, released its annual US Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study earlier this year. The study highlighted an increase in EV customer satisfaction and a shift towards traditional factors such as vehicle quality and styling, in addition to just range.

The Thai government’s, policies aimed at promoting EVs and new S-curve industries, along with incentives for automobile manufacturers to invest in Thailand’s EV sector, played a significant role in influencing the decisions of both Pinpawee and Kittipong to purchase EVs. However, they express concerns about the shortage of EV specialists and skilled workers needed to support the growth of EVs and related industries.

As the automotive industry makes the transition to electric mobility, driven by the rising demand for battery EVs, the Thai government has approved a comprehensive package of incentives to boost EV adoption in the country. These incentives encompass tax reductions, subsidies, and exemptions for both imported and domestically produced EVs, with the aim of positioning Thailand as a hub for EV manufacturing in Asia.

EV buyers in Thailand can enjoy subsidies ranging from 70,000 baht to 150,000 baht on their vehicles. These incentives are part of a broader strategy aimed at encouraging local production of EVs and related components.