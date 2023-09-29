Your horoscope for Sep 29 - Oct 5

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond!

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You may have to revise an assignment several times or finish a task sooner than first told. You may be asked to do something only you can do well. A promotion is on the cards.

(₿) You may receive a gift or windfall unexpectedly. If you have several debts, you'll be able to pay off at least one of them. Beware of charity scammers. Don't let anyone take advantage of your kindness.

(♥) You may accidentally discover your partner's dark secret or shameful faux pas. This upsets you and you may need some time to process. Remember that everyone can grow and learn from their past mistake.

(⚤) If you plan to confess your attraction to someone, brace yourself for a rejection. If not, you prefer to stay happily single for now.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You may have to deal with someone who's passive-aggressive at work. If you're a manager, your right hand may submit two weeks' notice. Artists may experience a creative block big time.

(₿) You spend more money on pretty much anything from shopping, online entertainment and parties. You may buy something fashionable only to regret it the next day.

(♥) You must be more patient when talking with your partner as you two are more likely to disagree. A sudden break-up is on the cards for those in LDR.

(⚤) You and your friend may fall for the same person and it affects your friendship. If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, your ex may slowly disappear from your life.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) An opportunity to show off your skills and shine brightly is on the cards. Take advantage of it to prove those who underestimate you wrong. You'll get to use your gift of explaining complicate stuff through simple language a lot next week.

(₿) Someone who promised to pay you back keeps their word. You may gain a new source of income or secure a golden opportunity. A pickpocket may eye your iPhone 15.

(♥) Your partner doesn't seem to be in the mood to be intimate. Their mind may be preoccupied with something s/he isn't comfortable to share.

(⚤) You may decide to ghost someone you've been chatting with via dating apps. If your ex is asking for a second chance, s/he does something to remind you why you two broke up in the first place.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Your team may become smaller. A broken promise may result in a heavier workload or longer hours. If you have to travel for work, take only necessary things. Don't share info that you're told in confidence.

(₿) Expect an inheritance or windfall. A financial negotiation will be beneficial for all involved. If you have several debts, you'll pay off at least one of them.

(♥) If your wedding date is near, you may experience doubt and fear about marriage. A frank talk with your partner may lessen the anxiety.

(⚤) If you've been recently dumped, you'll get over the heartache. You still believe in love but this time you know to be more careful and know what you want.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You become more proactive and productive next week. You make the right decision based on gut feelings and research. You may attain a new career benchmark and be asked to lead a team for the first time.

(₿) If you're expecting compensation or overdue pay, it'll finally arrive. If you put your pre-loved item up for sale, it'll be scooped up almost immediately. No scammers can fool you.

(♥) Couples spend time together and also spend time on their own to give each other personal space. Couples who run businesses together rake in big profits.

(⚤) If you're competing for somoene's heart, you're likely to emerge victorious and your competition will peacefully retreat. If you're not seeing anyone, someone may slide into your DMs.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You may have to act as a peacemaker in your office. You may have to attend several meetings and events and use your people skills a lot. You manage your energy and priorities well. Those in between jobs may be offered a post in the service industry.

(₿) An older friend may bring you a golden opportunity. You keep your expenses under control and keep track of your savings. You're likely to lose a valuable item on Oct 3-4.

(♥) Couples communicate with each other better. Any lingering issues in their relationship will be brought up and addressed, closing the emotional gap.

(⚤) Those who're inexperienced in love may experience love at first sight/swipe with someone they don't expect to. They may be closer to you than you think.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You have no problems finishing solo or group tasks. However, working with others tend to come with blame-storming and unncessary drama from unprofessional colleagues. You may fail a test or perform poorly but you'll learn something.

(₿) You know your wants from your needs and decide to cut down your expenses on unnecessary stuff. A male friend may hook you up with a freelance opportunity.

(♥) Your partner is being extra moody and you become tired of being the one who's made to feel guilty. You may rethink your entire relationship.

(⚤) If you're not seeing anyone, you may meet someone who's physically very your type. However, s/he seems not to notice your attraction, at all.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You know how to deal with conflicts and red tape in your workplace. Someone you suspect to be a troublemaker proves you right but, fortunately, you already have a plan B on standby to deal with the mess they leave behind.

(₿) Money comes and goes. The more money you make, the more you spend. Not only do your necessity expenses increase, you have more wants, as well.

(♥) Spouses argue over household expenses but they'll eventually arrive at an agreement. Your or your partner's parents don't approve of your plan to get married.

(⚤) If you plan to confess your attraction for someone, brace yourself for rejection. However, you need to say what you need to say so you can move on without regret in the long run.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You may be asked to finish a task or two before their deadlines. A challenging task may land on your desk when you're least prepared. You may have to work longer hours but you'll be compensated for in a way that’s not monetary.

(₿) Extra cash may come from a freelance job or a short-term passive source. You manage to spend below your means and keep up with your savings goal.

(♥) Couples don't get to spend much downtime together as they get busier. They still do little everyday things for each other to show affection towards each other.

(⚤) Someone you meet through work seems eager to get to know you. If you've been chatting with someone, s/he seems to be infatuated with you.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You may have to attend several events for work next week. Along the way, you'll be adding new business contacts to your phone. You know how to work smart and utilise the right tools and technology to track your progress and speed things up.

(₿) The more money you make, the more you spend. Beware of lifestyle inflation. Remember that you want to be rich, not look rich.

(♥) Spouses argue over money, wealth management and expense splitting. However, you two will arrive at a compromise. If you're unmarried, you feel like you pay for most things in your relationship.

(⚤) A stranger you meet through work or at a party may ask for your personal number. If you've been chatting with someone online, you'll get to meet them IRL soon.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Be extra careful when you communicate with colleagues online. Make sure you send the right message to the right person. A technical error or cyber attack hinders your progress. You may be given an extra day off to compensate for working overtime.

(₿) Someone close to you may tell you a sob story to convince you to lend them money. You'll learn that money can't always solve any problems.

(♥) Your relationship is getting lukewarm. You two tend to disagree more often. Those in LDR may decide to take a break from their relationship.

(⚤) You may be too preoccupied with family responsibilities or hobby and love takes the backseat, for now. If you're getting to know someone, you may realise that s/he isn't the one.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You become more creative and proactive at work next week. You'll be able to solve immediate problems quickly. If you're stuck in a difficult situation, a solution slowly presents itself. If you have a test coming, you'll pass it with flying colours.

(₿) You may receive an unexpected windfall or gift. If you're trying to sell something, someone will offer to buy it. You stay financially disciplined throughout the week.

(♥) Couples enjoy a fun and romantic activity this weekend. Their relationship is reinvigorated. Soon-to-be parents, friends and family are ready to shower you with gifts for your first-born.

(⚤) An old friend may agree to your new belle/beau. If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, your ex may officially take you back.