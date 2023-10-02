GWM's latest 'tank' of the town

Great Wall Motor (GWM) is expanding its product line-up in Thailand with the introduction of the TANK 300 HEV, a luxury hybrid-powered SUV.

The TANK 300 HEV has a length of 4,760mm and a width of 1,930mm, along with a wheelbase of 2,750mm. It boasts a storage area of 1,635 litres with the second-row seat backrest being folded.

The TANK 300 HEV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 244 horsepower and 380Nm, mated to an electric motor producing 106 horsepower and 268Nm. Power is transmitted via a 9-speed automatic gearbox with electronic shifter and paddle shift.

Off-road prowess is enhanced with front and rear electronic locking differentials, off-road cruise control, transparent body display and all-terrain tyres. The suspension is comprised of double cross arm at the front and multi-link at the rear, while brakes are ventilated discs all-round.

The interior features Nappa leather and an Infinity sound system with a subwoofer, a 12.3-inch centre screen and automatic climate control with PM 2.5 filter and ioniser. In terms of power outlets, there are USB ports for front and rear passengers as well as a 220V socket.