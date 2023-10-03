Lululemon looks at post-pandemic wellness

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, lululemon began publishing its annual Global Wellbeing Report as a guide to support its purpose of elevating human potential by helping people feel their best.

The recently released third Global Wellbeing Report reveals that the post-pandemic state of well-being has not yet improved.

Findings from this report come from an online survey fielded in 14 markets between May 1 and June 6 this year. The survey involved 1,000 respondents for each market totalling 14,000 globally.

More than one in three respondents in APAC said their well-being is lower than it has ever been before. Although more than 64% of people ranked their well-being as a top priority, only 10% thought theirs was where it should be.

This "Wellbeing Dilemma" is the result of a troubling paradox -- the prioritisation of well-being not resulting in an improvement in well-being.

"Lululemon believes well-being is a personal journey, rather than a destination. While well-being is recognised as a life priority, the concept along with its barriers has become increasingly overwhelming. The heightened expectations around well-being should have led to a downward spiral triggering further anxieties and stress," said Gareth Pope, senior vice-president of lululemon APAC.

Well-being is based on three dimensions: physical, mental and social. The Global Wellbeing Report 2023 provides a glimpse into the region's state of holistic well-being, revealing personal struggles and societal barriers in people's pursuit of wellness, especially among men and Gen Z.

Mental health is particularly an issue as 44% of men in APAC wish they wouldn't be judged for showing an interest in improving their mental well-being, and 47% feel that society has made it more difficult for them to speak up about their mental health than women.

Though they may appear open with their feelings, Gen Z is suffering in silence as 61% in this region wish they could express how they actually feel, instead of always pretending to be fine. In addition, 74% that it is important that, as a society, we be more open to talking about mental health.

In August, lululemon announced the inauguration of its Mental Wellbeing Global Advisory Board to help the company develop best practices and influence a global conversation to improve mental well-being outcomes for both employees and communities around the world.

The report also uncovers how everyone can improve their well-being, such as through workouts or exercise with other people, prioritising the spending of time with loved ones; and expressing their full range of emotions, not just the positive.

"Insights from the report help us better understand how to support people and communities in their efforts to be well within APAC and globally. With the dedication to advancing well-being for all, lululemon is committed to building a path towards positive change and helping guests embark on their personal well-being journey," said Pope.

For 25 years, lululemon has catered to people with active lifestyles. The Canadian company started with yoga wear that allows unrestricted movement when performing poses. The product lines have expanded to include athletic apparel for running, training, hiking, tennis and golf.

A well-being advocator, lululemon has partnered with more than 100 studios, running clubs and community classes to help guests achieve their well-being throughout the year. As of June, it has engaged over 6,000 people in APAC with access to well-being tools and resources.

As part of its Global Impact Agenda, lululemon and its Centre for Social Impact have made significant progress towards its goal of providing access to well-being tools to more than 10 million people globally and investing at least US$75 million (2.7 billion baht) by 2025 to advance equity in well-being.