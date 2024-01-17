Is there a digital afterlife?

In the past, death and funerals used to be private affairs which involved only loved ones. However, with the advent of digitalisation, people today live in both the physical and digital worlds and have made death part of the digital realm.

Nowadays, technology helps people live longer. However, disasters have led to numerous deaths such as the Sept 11 attacks, war, mass shootings and the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, society has turned to the digital world for managing mortality-related matters.

To delve deeper into the concept of digital death, the Area-Based-Social Innovation Research Center at Mae Fah Luang University organised an online forum titled "Digital Death" to discuss its meaning and impact on society.

Thikumphorn Singtomast, a research associate at the Center, explained the term digital death has been used since the late 1990s in the Western world. Digital transformation has connected people's everyday activities with digital media, including aspects related to death.

"People post photos from funerals they attend on social platforms. Gamers attend online funerals of fellow gamer who have passed away. These instances represent digital death. The term is defined differently in various academic fields. In IT, digital death refers to failed technology or discontinued platforms," said Thikumphorn.

"Legal scholars view digital death in terms of digital data management and planning after death. Academicians in educational media believe that digital death refers to a phenomenon in which social media and digital media contributes to occurrences of death in society. For example, cyberbullying can lead to suicide or individuals taking their own lives during a livestream. The perception of the influence of digital media can contribute to violence and death in modern society," Thikumphorn added.

Since digital death is a recent concept, it has sparked several debates in society. Thikumphorn explained that there are four debates regarding digital death. The first debate involves relationships between death and society. Prior to the pre-modern era, death and society were closely intertwined. People did not perceive death as scary, and corpses were not considered dirty or dangerous.

"In the past, the closeness between death and communities was profound. In Thailand's rural areas, people organised huge funerals with celebratory activities. There was a tradition where people slept in front of the coffin to be a companion for the deceased. Death and society were closely connected and there was unity in the community. But with medical advancements, people with illness became confined in particular venues like hospitals. This created a distance between death and communities until the emergence of digital death," explained Thikumphorn.

The second debate involves privacy concerns. Thikumphorn explained that expressing grief was not accepted in the past, but today, digital platforms publicise deaths of individuals.

"Virtual cemeteries cannot prevent trolling. When a celebrity passes away, some people send inappropriate messages or photos to the virtual cemetery. People should establish mourning etiquette, and this should become a social norm in cases of digital death," Thikumphorn said.

The third debate questions if an online funeral is as sacred as a ceremony in the physical world.

"Although candles, incense sticks and flowers are used in online funerals, people wonder if they are sacred since they cannot replicate the ambience of being at a physical funeral," she explained.

The last debate is about digital immortality. Some deceased celebrities are digitally resurrected as their images and identities appear in the digital world and they interact with others as if they were still alive. Some academicians believe that digital immortality causes the deceased to be stuck and unable to move on after death because they continue to be bonded with the living.

"Some academics believe that digital immortality interrupts the right of the deceased to die, but relatives of the deceased may think differently. Other academicians consider digital immortality not as true eternal life because it can lead to a second loss if the platform which provides images of the deceased individuals is shut down. Another issue that people should be concerned about is digital inequality which restricts some people from being involved in digital death," said Thikumphorn.

Asst Prof Titinan Pewnil, a lecturer at the Faculty of Humanities at Ramkhamhaeng University, conducted research on attitudes of the new generation towards death and digital death. The research involved 40 to 50 people with digital literacy who were open to accepting new ideas. The research questioned how long the samples thought their maximum lifespan would be and discovered that most men thought their lifespan would be 76.3 years while women thought their lifespan would be 72.2 years.

"Some respondents believed that in the future, there would be immortality. Their physical bodies may be gone, but their memories may remain in a chip," said Asst Prof Titinan.

When questioned about digital asset management, since most respondents are still young, they have not yet planned to manage it. However, some respondents intend to give their digital assets to family members or children in the future. A respondent replied that she wanted her children to see her lifestyle during her younger years. However, some do not care to give their digital assets to anyone because they do not generate any income.

Pinchada Phongnobpakun, a death planner with the Baojai Family who consults individuals to prepare them for their end-of-life stage and funerals, mentioned that the family was established because Thais are reluctant to speak up about preparing for their own death, even with family.

"During four years of running Baojai Family, 80% of our clients prefer online consultations because it is convenient and saves time. However, it is difficult to provide emotional support online because there is a distance. Instead of a physical funeral, many clients prefer an online funeral or livestreaming. However, their family may not agree with their wishes," said Pinchada.

"In Thailand, there are telemedicine services that support terminal patients and caregivers through video calls. This kind of service helps them feel comfortable with their situation. To help patients to peacefully cross over the final stage, Peaceful Death, an organisation which supports a peaceful departure, provides 'guide hearts' which is an audio sample that guides patients on their journey to death. The sample helps patients feel clam and depart peacefully," Pinchada added.

Vorranat Booncharoen, a lecturer of the Faculty of Law at Chiang Rai Rajabhat University, spoke on the topic of "Digital Inheritance and Legacy Management after Death". He mentioned that according to the Emergency Decree on Digital Asset Businesses B.E. 2018, only cryptocurrency and digital tokens are recognised as digital assets. Items in games or account identities are not certified as digital assets by law.

Since almost all platforms were created in the US, the terms and agreements are based on the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

"The GDPR does not apply to people who have passed away. Therefore, personal data must only pertain to living individuals. This leads to different legal enforcement and interpretations in different countries. Thailand's Civil and Commercial Code Article 15 states that the status of a person begins from the moment of birth when the infant is born and ends upon death. Therefore, if people die, their right to assets do not exist," explained Vorranat.

"In Germany, a mother initiated legal proceedings to seek an order for Facebook to disclose the password of her late daughter's account. The appellate court asserted that the daughter's Facebook account is a legacy, so it is inherited by her lawful heirs. Considering that both Germany and Thailand follow a legal system similar to common law, it prompts the question: Would Thailand view digital assets as part of a legacy?

"However, Thailand protects personal data under the Computer Crime Act B.E. 2007 and the Personal Data Protection Act B.E. 2019. Regarding digital legacy, people should take into account data privacy of third parties on platforms. These third parties may be unwilling to disclose their personal data, even to the mother of their friends. There are a lot more issues to discuss further in depth."