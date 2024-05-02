Sweet treats at Siam Paragon Tropical Fruit Parade 2024

The best and freshest fruits sourced from over 30 top orchards across the country will be presented during Siam Paragon Tropical Fruit Parade 2024, which will take place at Parc Paragon of Siam Paragon, from May 6-15.

The much-anticipated fruit festival is a chance to try varieties of durian, ranging from musan king durian wrapped in luxurious pure food-graded gold flakes to durian grown with brackish water in Chanthaburi, chanee Koh Chang durian from Trat, volcanic durian from Khao Kitchakut of Chanthaburi, ochee durian, long laplae and lin laplae durian from Phitsanulok, Nonthaburi durian and many species of benjaphan durian.

They will be accompanied by a handpicked selection of the season's top quality fruits including Sam Roi Yot golden pineapple, classic Thai mangoes like okrong and nam dok mai, Khao Khiri Wong mangosteen, daeng suriya jackfruit, Khlong Hat rose apple, Koh Sukon watermelon and fragrant coconut.

Also available will be a delectable array of fruit-derived treats and refreshing beverages including tamarind slurpee, mango rolls, mango paste jelly, premium organic watermelon smoothie, durian with sticky rice and cream cheese coconut sauce, cold-pressed soursop juice, mon thong durian coffee, and ice cream in various flavours and designs.

Prepare for a buy-1-get-1-free session which will run daily from noon to 1pm and again from 5pm to 6pm.

Highlights of the festival will be the all-you-can-eat durian and tropical fruit buffet featuring a wide variety of durian like mon thong, chanee, phuangmanee, nok yip and other benjaphan durian varieties, along with a symphony of seasonal fruits.

There will be seven rounds a day, each lasting for 60 minutes, priced at 990 baht per round.