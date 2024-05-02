Discover the finest chocolate creations at CentralWorld

After a successful debut last year, Thailand Craft Cocoa is back to please chocolate and cocoa lovers with a variety of "craft at heart" cocoa products at the Eden Zone and Central Court, 1st floor of CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, from today until May 8.

Held to support the community of Thai cocoa lovers for a second year, the festival is an opportunity to indulge in drinks made from quality cacao beans from plantations throughout the country.

Among the famous chocolate cafes ready to serve award-winning items will be Sakulthai Chocolate, winner of the Gold Prize Craft Drink from the International Chocolate Award 2024, whose cocoa is sourced from a farm in Surin; and AfterChoc.Chocolate whose Si-Da, a chocolate drink with guava juice and smooth foaming texture, won the XOCO Craft Brewer Championship 2023.

Also participating are Yayaz Chocolat, which presents 100% vegan chocolate from cocoa farms in northern Thailand; and Siamaya, a well-known chocolate brand from Chiang Mai which offers a new experience in its signature Thai Bullet Chili, an exotic homemade dark chocolate.

Cocoa cocktail by Creating Brew Lab. Central Pattana

Other highlights are premium cognac-filled chocolate from Cocoa XO by Centara Grand, as well as craft cocoa from two Filipino brands -- Kokomo Cordillera Chocolate and Theo and Philo Artisan Chocolates.

At this year's special Bar Take Over zone craft cocoa drinks are served under a different concept each day. Prepare to sip creative cocoa cocktails presented under the "Cocoa Mixologist" concept by Creating Brew Lab brand, and unique Thai chocolate drinks under the "Cacao Ceremony" concept by Kokomary.

The week-long event also features special activities by "Craftmunity", allowing visitors to sample craft cocoa from 15 plantations across Thailand. Special discounts and promotions will be available for The 1 cardholders and AIS clients.

After this festival, lovers of Thai cocoa can shop for more items at the Craft Cocoa Village which will be held at three locations -- Central Lardprao from Aug 15-21, Central Rama IX from Sept 23-29, and Central Westville from Dec 26 to Jan 6.

Si-Da by AfterChoc.Chocolate. Central Pattana

Cocoa XO from Centara Grand. Central Pattana

A chocolate drink from Kokomary. Central Pattana

Thai Bullet Chili by Siamaya. Central Pattana