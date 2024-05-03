Guru's Weekly Buzz: May 3-9

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

EAT

Cinco De Mayo / Stock.Room x Cholos / May 5

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is adding a spicy accent to “El Sabor de Kimpton Brunch”, the monthly celebration of Latin America’s vibrant flavours and colourful culture at Stock.Room. For Cinco de Mayo on May 5, Stock.Room partners up with Cholos, the LA-Mexican food truck, to serve tacos, tostadas, quesadillas, burritos and more. The pop-up will feature Grilled elotes corn cobs with chipotle mayo and house-made cotija cheese; Hand-pressed tortillas; “Loaded” nachos, Beef birria; Chicken tinga; and classic Baja fish tacos. The El Sabor de Kimpton brunch will also feature a Mayan-Caribbean section, Japanese-Peruvian Nikkei cuisine and Mexican hallmarks, including regional favourites from Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas from the South Pacific coast. Boliveria street food, Brazilian highlights and Argentine-Italian meat with fine beef cuts and charcuterie like chorizo Argentino, bresaola, lyoner and salchicha parrillera will also be on the menu. Visit the hotel’s website.

Chef takeover / Luz Bangkok Tapas Bar / May 8-9

InnSide by Meliá’s Luz Bangkok Tapas Bar will welcome chef Bryan D. Ceron Serrano, Capos Hanoi’s head chef, on May 8-9, to craft the degustation menu with optional wine pairing. The menu starts out with Hamachi ceviche comprising Hamachi, charcoal watermelon and tiger milk; Matrimonio gazpacho with black and white anchovy, charcoal pepper, cold tomato soup; and Huevos rotos featuring slow cook egg, wild mushrooms, chorizo and straw potatoes. Highlights include Pulpo a la brasa comprising charcoal octopus leg and kimchi mash potato foam; Suquet de pescado made of red grouper, fish soup, potatoes and clams; and Carrillera, which is slow cooked beef cheek, sticky rice cake and coconut. Dessert is Tarta de queso or passion fruit basque cheesecake. Chef Serrano will host two sessions per night and seats for his seven-course menu are limited. Visit the hotel’s website.

Four hands dinner / Acqua Bangkok x 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana Macau / May 9-10

A collaboration dinner between chef Alessandro Frau of Acqua Restaurant Bangkok, and chef Riccardo La Perna and general manager and Sommelier Marino Braccu of the Michelin-starred 8Â½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana Macau will be held over two days. On May 9-10, diners will be treated to seven courses, with an optional wine pairing from Braccu. Visit the restaurant's website.

Must cook / Must Wine Bar / May 9

The “Must Cook Vol. 2” will see chef Nattaphon “Oat" Othanawathakij of Heh Restaurant in Phuket take over the kitchen at Must Wine Bar on May 9. Having lived in Melbourne, Australia for almost 10 years, working in casual and fine dining restaurants, chef Oat will be serving Aussie-inspired dishes for one night only. Each dish will be paired with Must Wine Bar's extensive selection of boutique, artisanal wines. Visit the bar’s website.

Champagne dinner / Waldorf Astoria Bangkok / May 10

The Waldorf Astoria Bangkok in collaboration with Wine Aspect will host an exclusive “Champagne Bauchet Dinner” on May 10 in the Champagne Bar. Available for only 25 guests, the one-night-only dinner will see a five-course menu crafted by chef de cuisine Hathairat Urapanthamat paired with vintages from Champagne Bauchet, which diners will taste ahead of their official import to Thailand starting in June, flown in by the estate owner, who will be present during the dinner. The menu starts with Chutoro tuna tart with nori dressing and Oscietra caviar, matched with Champagne Bauchet Signature. It is followed with Pan-seared foie gras with cherry and mascarpone, paired with Champagne Bauchet Contraste Blanc de Noir. The third course is a Seafood bouillabaisse, accompanied by Champagne Bauchet Seduction Rose. For mains, diners may opt for Grilled Kumamoto Wagyu tenderloin A5 or Pan-seared Mediterranean sea bass, both served with Champagne Bauchet Origine. The dinner concludes with Coconut mousse, pineapple, mango sponge and passion fruit. The Bauchet family has been growing grapes in Bisseuil, the Marne Valley, for more than a century across seven different areas. Visit the hotel’s website.

Seasonal dishes / Akira Back Restaurant and Bar

White asparagus season is back at Akira Back Bangkok, at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. Savour French-imported white asparagus with four delectable dishes in Akira Back style. Choose from Classic grilled white asparagus with black garlic butter, seaweed caviar and Maldon salt or Roasted Chilean sea bass with miso-marinated white asparagus and yuzu beurre blanc. Meat lovers can discover the Ribeye toban yaki, a tender Australian Angus steak served on a sizzling hotplate with white asparagus and mixed mushrooms or Japanese A5 Wagyu served with white asparagus, pearl onion and beef jus. Visit the hotel’s website.

Afternoon tea / Conrad Bangkok / Until June 30

The Conrad Bangkok is offer the “Around The World” afternoon tea at Diplomat Bar until the end of June. Executive chef Ryan Dadufalza has curated an afternoon tea experience that includes Char siu bun from China, Pesto Calabrese from Italy, Caviar and stuffed onion from Greece, Chorizo from Spain, Faux foie gras from France and Chicken melt from the United States. The sweet selections include Rasmalai from India, Honey cake from Russia, Honey woon-krob from Thailand, Banana mousse from Thailand, Kouign Amann from France, Compressed watermelon from Japan and Classic, toddy palm and honey scones from the United Kingdom. Visit the hotel’s website.

Texas BBQ / Next2 Café / Every Friday

Experience the taste of Texas and indulge in signature dishes like juicy BBQ pork ribs, 5+ Smoked Wagyu brisket, Salt-baked whole Norwegian salmon, Chilled and grilled lobsters and more at the new “Friday Texas BBQ” buffet dinner at Next2 Café at the Shangri-La Bangkok. Visit the hotel’s website.

Celestial dining / Lacol Khaoyai

Dine under a canopy of stars with the “Under The Moon’s Glow” at Lacol Khaoyai. The four-course set menu is served within the resort’s private glass domes, creating an intimate and unforgettable atmosphere. “Under the Moon’s Glow” offers a menu features a selection of starters, soup and salad, mains and desserts. A wine pairing is optional. Highlights include Chicken liver parfait with pistachio, Wagyu beef tartare with fresh truffle, Cajun shrimp, Roasted chestnut soup, Battered fish, Pesto crab pasta or Grilled salmon. Visit the hotel’s website.

Lobster temptations / Summer Palace / Until May 31

Summer Palace Cantonese restaurant at the InterContinental Bangkok offers a tantalising journey of culinary exploration with a selection of succulent, fresh and generously sized dishes during May. The seafood extravaganza showcases the rich flavours of Boston and Phuket lobsters with wontons generously filled with chunks of Boston lobster meat to create a smooth and sensual lobster soup. An interplay of tastes and textures tempts with the crispy Boston lobster and salted egg yolk. Phuket lobster is wok-fried with dry chilli and Chinese black olives. Visit the hotel’s website.

Weekend brunch / Workshop restaurant / Every Saturday and Sunday

Workshop Restaurant + Gallery has launched the weekend brunch special, which serves French and Mediterranean-inspired fine cuisine. Every Saturday and Sunday, the buffet From 11am - 3pm every Saturday and Sunday, an exceptional menu of more than 30 dishes drawing on childhood nostalgia, classic French fare and family favourites is being served. There is also a cocktail selections on offer, available by the jug. A “buy-3-get-1-free” offer on Espresso Martinis completes it. Visit the restaurant’s website.

Go mango / Balcony Lounge / Until June 30

Juicy, sweet mango contrasts beautifully with savouries and makes exquisite sweets for the “Mango Afternoon Tea”, served at Balcony Lounge, InterContinental Bangkok, until June 30. The mango is paired with savoury treats such as Lobster rolls, Smoked tuna and Tandoori chicken. It's also in Chicken ham tarts and Tomato cheese bites. Indulge in the flavours of Mango cheesecake and Mango-orange cream pavlova. Along with the mango delights, there are teatime favourites like Strawberry pistachio éclair and Scones with strawberry jam, orange jam and cream. Visit the hotel’s website.

Beef delights / Goji Kitchen + Bar / Until May 12

The Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park will be serving Margaret River Wagyu beef at Goji Kitchen + Bar, to showcase various cuts of the beef prepared in Asian and global styles, from seared and sliced to braised, wok-fried, and grilled to perfection on the wood-fired Parilla grill. The Parilla Grill will present prime rump steak cooked à la minute and for genuine meat lovers, succulent T-bone steaks (Sunday brunch only). The Western Station will showcase slow-braised beef cheek plus two enticing Italian dishes: oxtail ravioli with sautéed baby spinach and oxtail jus, and oxtail ragu with pappardelle and pecorino. In addition, the Cold Station will feature Thai beef carpaccio. The Asian Station will elevate a series of Thai favourites, including phad kra pao wagyu, wagyu beef noodles and Thai marinated grilled beef brisket with Thai sauce, as well as shabu-shabu chuck roll in a Sichuan broth. And finally, the Japanese Station will present wagyu rump nigari and maki roll, as a special addition to its extensive selection of handcrafted sushi and sashimi. This special Wagyu dish will be part of the rotating menu. The Margaret River Wagyu beef promotion will be available until May 12.

White wonder / The Crystal Grill House / Until May 31

The Crystal Grill House at the Chao Phraya River will be offering “The Wonder of White Asparagus” promotion until May 31. Diners can opt to savour butter-poached white asparagus or five other dishes have been added to the à la carte menu, including vegetarian, seafood and meat options. Choose from White asparagus with capers, black olives, anchovies and tomatoes, topped with a Parmesan crumb; White asparagus with Parma ham; White asparagus with marinated salmon; White asparagus with poached egg, baby spinach and mimosa Hollandaise; and White asparagus with pan-fried foie gras and truffle sauce. Visit the restaurant’s website.

Cultural exchange / Siri Sala / May 10-12

Siri Sala Private Thai Villa's next "Travelling Chefs Series Episode 6", featuring chef Aisha Ibrahim from Canlis Seattle and artist Pinaree Sanpitak of Breast Stupa Cookery from May 10-12. The dinner will also be a fund-raiser for breast cancer through a collaboration with Kad Kokoa, who will produce a limited edition box of Breast Stupa Cookery bonbons. The bonbons will showcase Pinaree's iconic breast stupa shape and the tastes of the season through five special flavours. For every box sold, one person will be sponsored for a complete health screening at the Queen Sirikit Center for Breast Cancer Foundation, which includes a mammogram, ultrasound and pap smear. The dinner includes a sunset boat ride from Si Phraya Pier to Siri Sala, followed by a talk with the chef and artist before dinner commences. There are four snacks and six courses on the menu, and a seafood or vegetarian option is available. Visit the villa's website.

Chef collab / Clara x Estro / May 11

Chef Antimo Merone from the Michelin-starred Estro in Hong Kong and chef Christian Martena from Clara Bangkok will be collating for a seven-course dinner on May 11, at Clara. Chef Merone, a proud Naples native, is dedicated to elevating Neapolitan cuisine through modern cooking techniques. Both chefs will highlight their southern Italian heritage with contemporary flair, presenting unique twists on traditional flavours. Experience a gastronomic journey through southern Italy in seven course for one night only. Limited seating available, so reservations are a must. Visit the restaurant’s website.

TRAVEL

New charging station / Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa is powering up for a sustainable future with the installation of a new electric vehicle (EV) charging station in its parking area, which can be used by hotel guests and local residents. The facility has been installed in partnership with PTT Oil and Retail Business and becomes the first quick EV charging station outside a PTT fuel station. Equipped with three charging connectors — two DC CCS COMBOs (120 kW) and one AC Type 1 (22 kW) — the station can accommodate various EV models. For compatible models, the charging duration can be as quick as 40 minutes. Each charging plug comes with a generous five-meter-long cable, ensuring ease-of-use for all drivers. This initiative complements a series of eco-conscious measures already in place at the resort, including the elimination of plastic bottles and straws, a transition to LED lighting, water recycling for the resort’s gardens and the installation of solar panels.

24-hour room use / Centara Hotels & Resorts

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand's leading hotel operator, announces "Stay Your Way: 24-Hour Travel Freedom", an exclusive perk for CentaraThe1 members at Centara Life hotels worldwide. It marks the beginning of the rollout of a series of new signature experiences for Centara Life, whereby guests can enjoy a full 24-hour stay whether checking in at 10am or 8pm. Other experiences include Flexible Breakfast, which allows guests to savour their first meal of the day until 4 pm, and Flexible Housekeeping whereby guests can customise in-room cleaning schedules and service levels. Lastly, Flexible Spaces entail versatile lobby areas that serve as restaurants, co-working spaces, pop-ups and exhibition venues. "Stay Your Way" is now available for bookings with Flexible and The Place to Be rates at Centara Life properties across Thailand, including Bangkok, Krabi, Hua Hin, Mae Sot and Pattaya, as well as Oman. Join the CentaraThe1 loyalty programme for free. Visit Centara's website.

JOIN

Guest shift / The Loft / May 9

The Loft at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok will host its first guest bartender shift of the year. Christyne Lee, head bartender at Tess Bar & Kitchen in Singapore will showcase her expertise on May 9, for one evening only.Â Lee began her career at acclaimed bar Jigger & Pony in SingaporeÂ and swiftly gained recognition as one of the industry's foremost mixologists, backed by a stellar reputation in national cocktail competitions. Lee brings her love of cocktails and presents her latest creations, crafted exclusively with Silver Knight whisky. The cocktails for the evening are Cerise Collins,Â a whisky-based cocktail infused with pomegranate shrub, St. Germain, lime juice and soda; Elemental Vieux Carre, a spirit-forward cocktail featuring whisky, cognac and PX sherry, fat-washed brown butter, cashew and chocolate bitters; and Paper Plane Delight, a whisky blended with Aperol, amaro, dark chocolate, pineapple and lemon juice. Visit the hotel's website.

New exhibition / SAC Gallery / May 9 to July 6

"Dark Was The Night", the third solo exhibition by Taiki Sakpisit at SAC Gallery will open on May 9 and run till July 6. Taiki presents a captivating exploration that promises a multi-sensory journey through the cosmos of memory and loss. Emerging amidst the 2023 Thai general election, the exhibition concept juxtaposes the yearning for a brighter future with the harsh reality of entrenched power structures. This sparks a desire for a oneiric landscape, reflected in the ethereal soundscapes and optical textures that evoke a dream state. On opening day, Taiki will mingle with guests. Entrance is free.

Training programme / Breathe Pilates

Breathe Pilates has launched its “Instructor Training Programme” in Bangkok. As the training centre for Stott Pilates in Singapore and Bangkok, Breathe Pilates introduces the first and only facility offering Thai language Pilates instructor training courses, catering to a diverse audience. The Stott Pilates Method is a contemporary approach refined with modern principles of exercise science and rehabilitation, making it one of the safest and most effective methods available. Applicants are recommended to have some training in dance, fitness or movement, along with a minimum of 30 hours of participation in Pilates classes/workouts. Full participation in all training sessions is essential for finishing the module. Interested individuals can apply directly with Breathe Pilates.

Sassy and strong / CentralWorld / May 13-22

Jatuchoti Limpachoti spent two years creating 30 paintings that will be on display at the "Maprang" exhibition, his fifth solo show. Maprang, which is the Marian plum in English and a female Thai nickname, embodies a woman who's sexy, vibrant and strong. She can be anything from a phoenix to a vampire in a fantasy world. Meet her and fellow adventurers on the third floor of Eden Zone at CentralWorld.

Self-discovery through self-portraits / High Head Second Floor / June 1 to July 13

High Head Second Floor, a non-profit art space in Chiang Mai, will host "You Will Be There”, a photo exhibit by Ohm Phanphiroj. Through a self-portrait series, Ohm wishes to explore issues of self, identity, sexuality and gender roles. Ohm, who's known for his controversial subjects (including underage male sex workers), said, "By photographing and displaying myself nude, I confront my own insecurity and vulnerability, leading to a series of personal investigations and acceptance of the body and its power. Each image arises from how I view myself and the world." Why do you want to look at someone else's pictures, you ask? Ohm poignantly concludes, "This project is not only a personal response to a desire to understand myself, but also represents a greater, universal search for a place of belonging."

Savour Spain / Tops / Until May 14

Spain boasts a rich tapestry of history, diverse culture and culinary offerings and Tops has teamed up with the Embassy of Spain in Thailand to present the "Discover The Spanish Fiesta" for those who would like to enjoy Spanish products. Featuring more than 350 curated items, this event promises a comprehensive shopping and tasting experience, showcasing renowned Spanish brands until May 14 at all participating branches of Tops Food Halls and Tops. Some of the highlights include Iberico black pork, San Nicasio's crisps, extra virgin olive oil, cold cuts and cheeses. The top spender of participating products stands a chance to win a round-trip journey from Bangkok to Madrid. This includes two seats on Iberojet Airline, 60,000 MeliáRewards points to exchange for a room at Meliá Hotels in Madrid, two tickets to watch La Liga football matches and two licensed football team jerseys from La Liga clubs. The second to fourth purchasers of Spanish products will win authentic licensed football team jerseys from La Lega club and 2,000 MeliáRewards points to use for discounts on accommodation or dining at Meliá Hotels in Thailand.

Koala and kids / Koala's March Village

Koala's March is a childhood (rather fancy) snack many Thais grew up with. Thai Lotte commemorates four decades of Koala's March by setting up a cute village featuring 214 Koala characters in the Zpotlight Zone of Zpell in Future Park Rangsit. "Thank You So March 40th Years Anniversary" (see what they did?) features fun rides, games, photo ops and exclusive desserts.

Photo painting / Atta Gallery / Until June 16

“Ayudhaya 2023”, a photo painting exhibition by Manit Sriwanichpoom, explores broken Buddha statues synonymous with the former capital of Thailand in the context of history and artistry. These statues bear witness to the ravages of time and conflict. Each one appears disfigured, mismatched, and forlorn, some lacking heads, others missing arms or bodies, while still others feature smaller bodies pieced together from fragments of other shattered statues. They serve as a powerful inspiration for Manit as their erosion is analogous to the erosion of moral values in contemporary society, particularly within the social justice system. Thailand's political landscape has been marred by nearly two decades of ongoing conflict, where the pursuit of power leaves behind a society teetering on the brink of irreparability. Manit channels these themes of violence and despair onto his canvases, juxtaposing the image of broken Buddha statues with the raw emotions of a society in turmoil.