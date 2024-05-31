Properly playful

'I'd probably just die one day on the job!" is what Sir Paul Smith says when asked if he is ever looking to retire. "Not today I hope, although it is quite comfortable on this sofa. When I retire would be when I feel like I can't contribute to the business any more. But at the moment, I hope and still think I can contribute. Or you can ask Michael [from my team], I'll keep my ears closed."

For fans of the British fashion brand Paul Smith, this statement surely rouses a hurrah. Speaking from a private, cream-coloured lounge in the high towers of Park Hyatt, the personable designer and brand founder was in Bangkok two weeks ago to celebrate the opening of his latest flagship store in Central Embassy.

Situated on the 2nd floor of the mall, the gallery-esque boutique offers both male and female lines of clothes and accessories, as well as a drool-worthy collection of colour block aroma candles. At the centre of the store stands a maroon 3m by 3m cubic frame, evoking the size of the very first Paul Smith store which opened in Smith's hometown, Nottingham, in 1970.

This is not the founder's first time in Thailand, although this visit barely constitutes 48 hours.

"My travel schedule is quite mad -- I'm here for a day," he laughs. As can be expected of any larger-than-life fashion doyen always jet-setting somewhere, upon touching down in Bangkok Smith explored Pak Klong Talad flower market, spared Elite a few minutes for an interview, graced his store opening in the evening and gave a fashion lecture at Srinakharinwirot University the next morning, before he was off on his travels again.

"The skill of creating amazing things with flowers is really lovely," he says of some Thai aesthetics that have inspired him. "And the use of colour. And this isn't just in Thailand, but I always like the downtown or old town areas of cities because that's where you find the real foundation of a city."

Thinking back to his first trip to Thailand in 1993, Smith shares how he had visited Phuket because his friends had bought a villa at Amanpuri.

"It was interesting because it was very pioneering as a hotel with Thai architecture on the villas," he says of details his observant nature had picked up. "The hotel's individual villas and rooms built on the hillside were just very different to what you experience. I'm a well-travelled person, but that was pretty special and continues to be special."

He would pop up to Bangkok too with his friends, noting that it was the food, canals and old architecture that he loved. "I'm always fascinated by the use of wood in buildings, especially the way they are joined together. I'm a curious person, so I'm fascinated by construction and how things are made. I've done all sorts of things outside of fashion."

It comes as no surprise that Smith's sharp eye and taste led to him curating a new exhibition for the Picasso Museum in Paris last year. Apparently, the 77-year-old is hardly ever not working, but more intriguingly, there is clearly a genuine, uncontrived impetus to everything he does.

"My wife studied fashion originally, but later in life she went on to study painting and drawing, so we have a strong part of our life which has to do with the world of art," he tells of how his time outside Paul Smith goes to Paul Smith's Foundation. "We've got a number of staff now and we're in the middle of doing art-related projects. One of the things is to give free studios to young fashion designers in London. I love that. Giving back to society is really great."

For a brand that's been around for over half-a-century, with a sweeping fan base ranging from stylish dandies to college lads out to buy their first suit, Smith believes he has achieved longevity and sustains passion by transcending fashion. Today, Paul Smith offers its own homeware line, but the creative powerhouse has long been a king of collaborations since the 90s.

"I do lots of mad things all the time," he says. "I like doing things that are not to do with fashion. I find it quite challenging because it's a new set of rules. When you design clothes, especially when you're experienced like me, you can take scissors, cut a pattern, pin it on a stand and within an hour you've got a new shape. It's always about a way of thinking left and right of the obvious. But when you're doing spectacles, watches, a museum, a bicycle or a camera, then it's very scary. In a good way -- because the whole way of doing it takes months. Or in the case of a car, it takes years, so that's quite nice."

That, along with still owning the majority of his company, contributes to his business being around for so long. The designer adds: "If Paul Smith were part of a big group, I think I probably would have left by now, because that's very much about pleasing shareholders and brand image stuff. With being the owner, you can dictate your own terms. I think we're pretty rare in the world, because most people are really stressed with their jobs and under a lot of pressure. There's an enormous amount of greed in the world that pushes people to overexpand, to do too much, to try to fit too much in. That didn't really apply to me. There's never a boring day, it's always fun."

It makes one wonder if he had a say in casting Matt Smith, of The Crown and House Of The Dragon fame, as the brand's latest campaign face. The founder reveals that the choice had not been deliberate at all and again, it is enthralling how everything at Paul Smith is effortlessly uncontrived and comes straight from the marrow.

"In the case of Matt, he was a friend of mine -- because he always walked Paul Smith [shows]," Smith says of such A-listers with the humble normalcy of someone going through their laundry list. "Actually, his mum and dad were really big Paul Smith fans as well. Then he was introduced to me and he used to hang out at my studio like David Bowie did. David was a good friend of mine. I know a lot of these guys personally -- Gary Oldman, Daniel Day Lewis, a lot of musicians. I don't know how it happened; I just end up being pals with them. 'Matt Smith for Paul Smith' was a bit mad wasn't it? It seemed too good to be true!"

The campaign tagline is playful like Smith's clothes, very much like his own winsome mentality that anyone would be wise to aspire to, in regards to work: "My idea right from the beginning was having ideas that you liked and hopefully could turn into reality. And on the way to that, you had a lovely day."