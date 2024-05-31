Your horoscope for May 31 - June 6

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Be ready for unexpected challenges and a heavier workload. You may take more time to finish routine tasks. Difficult colleagues make your work harder than it has to be. A big reward awaits you at the finish line. The jobless may be offered a part-time job.

(₿) You don't buy anything new next week and may resell your brand-name product or collectable for a small profit. If you have debts, you may pay off at least one of them. Beware of charity or fundraising scams.

(♥) You may feel lonely even though you're in a relationship. You feel underappreciated, unheard and unseen by your partner. Love ran its course, perhaps? Those in LDR may call it quits.

(⚤) If you ask someone out on a date, it's likely to be a no. If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, your effort seems to go nowhere. Your ex's friend or cousin strongly opposes you two getting back together.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You manage to stay highly motivated and proactive next week. You may finish several tasks before their deadlines. You may be openly praised by your supervisor or client. An opportunity many people desire may be handed to you. When you rise, don't brag too hard.

(₿) You and your sibling(s) may argue over inheritance. You may buy an expensive ticket or a VIP package in the hope of getting close to your favourite artist or entertainer. Friends may call you crazy for this.

(♥) Your partner thinks that you're acting flirtatious with someone when you're only being friendly and well-mannered. You can rely on your partner when you need help and they won't rub salt into the wound when you're already down.

(⚤) Several admirers are on the cards for you. You enjoy their attention and are open to getting to know them. However, you're in no hurry to be in a relationship.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You may get to perform tasks that are unusual. You may discover your hidden talents and skills. Business owners expand into a new market through an alliance with a new partner. Someone may try to steal your secret to success.

(₿) You may be offered a freelance job or side hustle through your network of friends and associates. You can easily pay all of your bills. A cousin may try to guilt you into lending them money.

(♥) You may discover your partner's dirty secret. Spending time with your partner leaves you emotionally drained. They may be struggling with something and you may not be the best person to help them.

(⚤) You meet someone who's physically your type but they play hard to get. However, you do the same to someone who has a crush on you.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Regardless of where you work from, you deliver what you promised and act like a pro. Important paperwork will arrive on time. You have no problems working with other people or working on your own.

(₿) You buy an experience that you have your eyes on for some time. It'll be money well spent. You may secure a new income stream. What you lost and already forgot about may be returned.

(♥) Couples understand each other quickly and can anticipate what the other wants to say or do next. They treat each other with the same respect whether at home, online or out in public.

(⚤) Love at first sight/swipe is on the cards. It's likely to be someone who shares similar traits, values and socioeconomic background with you. It may feel like you're dating yourself.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle consume most of your waking hours. You meet all deadlines and know to attend to what matters the most first. You maximise the use of the resources that you're given. You may decide to accept a new job offer.

(₿) Your income is higher than expected. Compensation, refund or reimbursement will soon arrive. If you're thinking about buying something expensive, hold that thought for a week and come back to it. By then, you'll realise if you need it or not.

(♥) Couples act more playful with each other. They put more time and effort into their sexy time. A joyful surprise from your partner is on the cards. Cross-cultural couples may need help from a professional interpreter or translator.

(⚤) You have several admirers but none really makes your heart skip a beat. If you're trying to win someone's heart, they may have friendzoned you from the get-go.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You impress everyone at work. You're definitely somebody in the office. A meeting proves to be fruitful and useful. Your content or campaign may go viral for the right reasons. A new job offer requires you to use a second language extensively.

(₿) A shopping spree with friends is on the cards and you end up spending more than expected. Being a social butterfly at parties pays off as it increases your chance of making connections with the right people.

(♥) Your relationship fluctuates like a rollercoaster. You two love hard and fight hard. Your friendly demeanour may give someone false hope. Don't be too experimental in the boudoir or else you run the risk of minor injury.

(⚤) You and your friend may fancy the same person and you'll quickly realise that you're not the first choice. If you're casually dating someone, you may realise that you're not the only one they're dating. Well, what do you expect? It's casual.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Factor in data and gut feelings when you make decisions. You stay highly motivated and focused throughout the next week. You break a personal record. Unexpected obstacles become opportunities to be creative.

(₿) You reward yourself by buying something you want for a long time. Money-making opportunities will come your way to replenish what you spend. Whether you're trying to sell your property or someone else's, you'll close the deal soon.

(♥) An argument can bring you two closer. Speak your truth but with no anger. Couples share love and laughter this weekend. They put more effort and time into their sexy time.

(⚤) An unreciprocated love is on the cards. Someone you really like doesn't seem uninterested in getting to know you. If you're casually dating someone, your relationship with them may become more ambiguous.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Unexpected challenges and assignments are on the cards. Your self-doubt and insecurity may resurface. However, your boss or office senior may provide inspiration and advice to help you survive a tough week or work through negative thoughts.

(₿) You may win a small lucky draw prize. Your side hustle may generate a sizeable income and you may want to consider doing it full-time if it pays better than your main job. The more people you know, the more opportunities you get.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to spend alone. You may tell a white lie to keep your relationship drama-free. Someone, who doesn't know that you're already taken, may slide into your DMs.

(⚤) You meet someone who's physically your type online but you two may not get along much IRL. Someone who ghosted you suddenly becomes available and eager to correspond with you.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You may be assigned to a new position or asked to perform jobs outside your usual job description. An office senior may act as your mentor. You deliver in terms of quality and productivity and set clear work boundaries.

(₿) The payment that you've been waiting for will arrive as promised. A conflict over asset ownership will be resolved and you'll get what's rightfully yours. You try to cut back on shopping.

(♥) Spouses have a heated argument over house chores, parenting styles and hygiene standards. People like things in their houses in certain ways and can clash over small details.

(⚤) You and your friend may have a crush on the same person and they seem to prefer you. Your friend may act fine but secretly carry bad feelings. You may have to choose either your friendship or a possible new relationship.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Your supervisor may grant you the power to make more decisions and respect your opinions more. Friendly colleagues may seem to like you less because of their own insecurity. Your office-issued device or laptop may malfunction.

(₿) The more money you make, the more you spend. Your living cost becomes higher as you try to maintain a higher living standard. Someone may try to guilt you into lending them money by bringing favours they did for you in the past.

(♥) A healthy argument between couples is in the cards. They respect each other's opinions more. A simple and intimate date night may happen this weekend. If you have a child(ren), they bring you good news or make you proud.

(⚤) You may meet someone at a friend's house party. They really like you and want to have a first date ASAP. You're likely to succeed if you're trying to turn your friend into a lover or win back your ex.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You may be told to revise an assignment several times or finish a task sooner than first told. You may think you perform a job well but you may be blinded to a few shortcomings that can only be seen from a fresh POV.

(₿) A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. Investors manage their portfolios well and reduce risks. You can pay for all your bills and have some money left to spend for fun.

(♥) Spouses may have a heated argument over domestic affairs from personal hygiene, parenting style and house chores. Unmarried couples may get a nudge from their parents to get married already.

(⚤) Your new admirer is likely to be someone younger. You're open to getting to know them but don't want to be in a relationship with anyone right now as you have more important priorities in life.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You meet new associates and clients who can benefit your career in the long run. An opportunity to show support or collaborate is on the cards. You become more creative, proactive and productive next week. You deliver what you promised and more.

(₿) You work harder and get paid accordingly. Extra cash from a freelance job or new side hustle is on the cards. You can easily cover your necessities. Beware of fake trading gurus. Be mindful of your belongings while vacationing.

(♥) Couples share LMAO moments. They are each other's source of support and safe space. They may go on a daytrip this weekend and it turns into a romantic getaway. Cross-cultural couples discuss where should they settle down.

(⚤) You meet someone interesting through work or play. Your bestie or cousin may introduce you to someone with a good profile. S/he sounds great on paper but rather dull in the flesh.