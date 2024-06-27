Journey into the world of self-discovery

The world’s biggest exhibition, outside of China, has landed in Bangkok. Spread across 2,400m², the “Hirono Bangkok Art Exhibition And Event”, the largest of its kind, will be on display at CentralWorld Square from June 27 to July 22.

Pop Mart (Thailand) under the Pop Mart International brand, which produces and distributes top-tier art toys, has teamed up with Central Pattana to host the exhibition. The immersive exhibition transports viewers into a world of emotions, where sensitivity is transformed into boundless inspiration. It explores the narrative of Hirono, a brave, young boy, and the inner realm within each individual, where everyone maintains their own sanctuary before venturing out to face a world brimming with chaos.

Hirono was created by Lang, a Chinese artist, whose art captures emotions and experiences through painting, sculptures, digital art and animations. With a keen eye for storytelling, Lang weaves a tale of transformation, resilience and the beauty of being true to oneself. Drawing inspiration from these subtle layers of emotion, he breathes life into Hirono through various media channels; for Hirono to become a representative of emotions that express feelings through his works for the world to appreciate.

With four distinct highlight zones, the “Hirono Bangkok Art Exhibition And Event” promises excitement from the get-go. Visitors will be greeted by the gigantic figurine exhibits, standing at three to four metres tall, sourced from the Reshape and Elephant In The Room collections from China. The entrance has installation art by Lang, who co-designed and supervised the installation to tell a story that bonds the Hirono character and the artist.

Zone 2 is all about fashion and lifestyle with products on sale for the first time outside of China. Inspired by Hirono's story, the fashion aims to convey the attitude of living in a world full of uncertainty with nature and simplicity. Lang draws from the “growth amidst abandoned wreckage” concept, where earth tones, moss green and muted hues, as well as techniques like washing and distressed details are intentionally used to convey a worn-out or aged aesthetic. This deliberate approach aims to represent the fluidity, fusion and resilience in an environment rife with chaos and confusion.

This zone is also home to limited items and collections, including t-shirts, shirts, sweaters, hoodies, denim jackets, trousers, caps, bucket hats, socks, tote bags, handkerchiefs, notebooks, and phone cases. Lifestyle products such as cushions, pillowcases, carpets, posters and artwork are also on sale, with a few items made exclusively for Thailand. The “Hirono Is Coming” Muay Thai t-shirt and canvas bag are designed specifically for Thailand and depicts the fighting spirit of Thai boxers, reflecting Hirono’s personality with the bright orange tones.

“The Room Where He Belongs” features 11 artworks, which are also on sale, and forms Zone 3.

Saving the best for the last is the Hirono Figure collection in Zone 4. This includes rare finds like the “Hirono Elephant In The Room” figurine in a wood colour, designed exclusively for Thailand. Other highlights include the “Hirono x Polar Symbiosis” figurine, “Hirono x Keith Crossover”, “Hirono City Of Mercy Series” gift box, “Hirono Reshape” figurine, “Hirono simpler” figurine, “The UFO Chaser” and the “Hirono x Journey To The West” figurine in various sizes. Additionally, there are the most sought-after “Hirono Figure V1-V5”, reproduction paintings with unique signatures, eye-catching posters and a special designed gift, exclusively made for Thai fans to add in their collection.

Greyhound Café has set up a cafe next door serving hot beverages curated for the occasion. Expect special designed packaging for the drinks that coincide with the exhibition.

Visit Pop Mart Thailand on Facebook for entry details.



