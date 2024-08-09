Party time

From May to November, Sincere Fine Watches builds up to its 70th anniversary celebrations by unveiling, one by one, 12 commemorative timepieces created in partnership with esteemed maisons.

Founded in Singapore in 1954, the retailer has become synonymous with rarity and refinement through its curation of luxury watches.

Moritz Grossmann and Lang & Heyne have joined the celebrations by releasing the Hamatic Astral and Friedrich III Remontoir Sincere Platinum Jubilee Editions that shine a spotlight on German watchmaking.

Both companies combine Saxon tradition, craftsmanship and innovation in their haute horlogerie.

Moritz Grossmann, for the first time, employs goldstone for dial-making at the manufacture in Glashütte.

Moritz Grossmann Hamatic Astral Sincere Platinum Jubilee Edition.

Goldstone dates back to 17th-century Venice, where it was produced by heating glass with the addition of copper to render tiny crystalline clusters, reminiscent of glitter, embedded within the resulting material.

Its versatility in cutting, polishing or casting makes goldstone an ideal material for the dial of the Hamatic Astral Sincere Platinum Jubilee Edition. An array of luminous dots twinkle against a midnight-blue backdrop on the dial evoking a galaxy of stars.

Enhanced by gold-tone appliqués, rose gold poiré-shaped hands and a vintage-style logo, the aesthetic and cohesive design language pays homage to the history of Moritz Grossmann, which traces back to the mid 19th century.

One of the most eminent Saxon horologists, Carl Moritz Grossmann played a key role in developing the watchmaking industry in Glashütte, after a decline in mining in the Ore Mountains.

The native of Dresden set up his own workshop in 1854 and initiated the German School of Watchmaking, established in 1878.

Seven years later, Grossmann passed away unexpectedly, after which his atelier was liquidated.

Caliber 106.0 with a bidirectional hammer mechanism.

By the beginning of the 21st century, the name Moritz Grossmann had almost been forgotten until Christine Hutter revived his legacy in 2008 for a new era spurred by the motto "Schönstes Deutsches Handwerk" -- the most beautiful German craftsmanship.

Its first automatic model, the Hamatic now shimmers with a goldstone dial to mark the platinum jubilee of Sincere Fine Watches.

The 70th anniversary logo is engraved on the sapphire crystal caseback, which reveals the Caliber 106.0 and a self-winding system inspired by an ancestral mechanism.

In the 18th century, the first automatic watches featured a pendulum in the form of a hammer equipped with a heavy head to harness kinetic energy generated through the wearer's movement.

Likewise, Moritz Grossmann's engineers devised the Hamatic movement with a bidirectional hammer mechanism to wind the mainspring and ensure efficient winding.

When fully wound, the power reserve allows the watch to autonomously run with minimal movement from the wearer for three days.

The self-winding capability is complemented by a manual-winding function facilitated by a yoke winder mounted on a separate bridge.

The sapphire crystal reveals the rhythmic dance of the hammer-style pendulum system.

The Hamatic Astral Sincere Platinum Jubilee Edition is available in 10 pieces, with the serial number hand-engraved on the back of the 41mm rose gold case.

Lang & Heyne underlines the exclusivity of the Friedrich III Remontoir Sincere Platinum Jubilee Edition with intricate engravings -- "One of 7" on the baseplate and the 70th anniversary logo on the sapphire crystal caseback.

The commemorative timepiece is housed in a 39.2mm white gold case. A redesign places a sand-blasted solid silver decorative plate in royal blue at the centre of the dial while the periphery and seconds subdial contrast in smooth white ceramic.

Elegant cathedral hands in polished steel and Roman numerals engraved into the ceramic and filled with black lacquer paint complete the dial design.

The sapphire crystal caseback allows a view of the Caliber VI-I and the remontoir complication positioned beside the escape wheel.

The remontoir drives the jumping seconds display on the dial while regulating and controlling the mainspring for a consistent transfer of energy across the entire power reserve.

The movement's architecture is characterised by a trigonal bridge, revealing the gear train. The meticulous finishing across its components and hand engraving showcase Lang & Heyne's craftsmanship.

Lang & Heyne Friedrich III Remontoir Sincere Platinum Jubilee Edition.

Born in 2001, the brand is based in Dresden, the capital of Saxony. Its collections of mechanical models, such as Friedrich August I, Georg and Friedrich III, are named after prominent Saxon rulers.

The previous collaboration, the rectangular Georg SHH Edition, marked the relaunch of Sincere Haute Horlogerie (SHH) and the opening of a new concept boutique in 2022.

The strategic rebranding followed the acquisition of Sincere Fine Watches by Cortina Holdings in the previous year.

Asia's premier watch specialist continues to redefine luxury retail standards at its boutiques in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and Thailand.

Its subsidiary Pendulum has played a pivotal role in pioneering the luxury watch industry for the Thai market since 1992.

Located in Siam Paragon, the SHH Pendulum Boutique carries a wide selection of exquisite timepieces.

Nine of the dozen Sincere Platinum Jubilee Editions, including those by Moritz Grossmann, Lang & Heyne, H. Moser & Cie, and Laurent Ferrier, will be available via the local retailer.

The dial in white ceramic centred by a sand-blasted royal blue silver plate.

The distinctive trigonal bridge of Caliber VI-I reveals the gear train beneath.