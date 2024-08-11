Dad's poisonous spite, ex-sergeant acts up, gun nerd's repent

Father's childish antics imperil kids

A Pathum Thani man's attempts to spite his estranged wife by poisoning their children has backfired, after police charged him with attempting to kill them.

Somyot (no surname given), 36, last week forced his two young children to drink a red fizzy drink laced with insecticide before taking the poisonous cocktail himself. All three were admitted to hospital. While his son, Atsadawut, 10, made a quick recovery, his daughter, Chananchida, 9, spent more than a day in ICU. All three are now out of danger.

The poisoning episode on Aug 4 was the latest in a series of dangerous stunts designed to pressure his estranged wife, Piyawan (no surname given), 26, into returning to the family. Piyawan left her husband three months ago after tiring of his unpredictable, threatening behaviour.

She has moved to Su-ngai Kolok district in Narathiwat, where she works in a pub and sends home money every month. Somyot looks after the couple's two children, and has defied efforts by Piyawan to remove them from his care.

On the day he laced their drinks with the poison, Somyot sent three videoclips and a still picture to Piyawan's elder sister, Kochamon, 28, boasting about the gruesome deed.

He told her he was about to take the lives of the kids followed by his own. In the first clip, he said he had bought the insecticide. In the second, he said he had given it to the children. The little boy was seen vomiting and the little girl, lying prone at his feet.

In another cruel move, Somyot also made a video call to his father-in-law in Nakhon Ratchasima to say he had killed them.

Those who received Somyot's messages quickly contacted relatives in Bangkok, who alerted Klong Luang police and rescue workers. They turned up at the house and sent the trio to hospital.

Piyawan said she knew nothing about the blackmail attempt at the time, as Somyot had blocked their online communication channels.

She had tried to remove the children from her husband's care, but he kept thwarting her. "When he hears I am trying to retrieve the kids, he flees from home with the children and books into rooms and local hotels.

"He only returns when he thinks I have abandoned the search," she said. "The kids have been out of school for several months now."

He had also made previous attempts to use the kids as pawns. One one previous occasion he bought what he thought was cyanide online, and forced the kids to drink it, only to discover it was fake.

He had also threatened to jump with the kids off Rama IV Bridge and even livestreamed the effort, before changing his mind. Recently he had also tried pushing them off a cliff in Khao Yai National Park, thwarted by parks staff who refused to give him access to the site.

Piyawan last week travelled to Pathum Thani to be with her ailing kids, and also contacted social media activist Gun Jom Palang, or Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, as she was worried about the police case.

They have charged her husband with attempting to kill, though he insists he did not poison the kids. He kept the insecticide in the fridge, he said, and the kids mixed it into their drink themselves.

Somyot's mother and elder sister also turned up, with the elder sister claiming Piyawan had been playing around, and denying her claims that Somyot had run away with the kids or hit her.

The mother also kicked up a hue and cry, challenging police to arrest her too, as her son was innocent, loved his kids, and supported the family.

Piyawan said she and her husband spent five years working in South Korea together but when they returned, Somyot started to unravel. He refused to work, leaving his wife to bring in the family's sole income.

"He spends the days playing games and refuses to clean the house," he told reporters. "He is also prone to jealous rages but insists I must return if I care about the kids."

Mr Gun said he spoke to Piyawan about the kids' ordeal. He said Somyot threw the kids against the floor when they resisted drinking his poisonous brew.

"He also wrapped the kids in a blanket as he forcibly fed it to them. They writhed about in agony before falling still," he said. He understood Piyawan may now take the kids to live in another province.

Piyawan said she had told her husband that if he wants to die, he should do it alone and leave the kids out of it. "He won't listen, as wants to spite me after I refuse to return."

The case continues.

Reprisal drama turns savage

Police are rounding up a band of three thugs after they beat up a man in a Roi Et rice field while forcing his son to watch.

Sakda, 45, from Roi Et, who was beaten by a gang of three.

The three-member gang, headed by a former army sergeant, attacked Sakda (no surname given), 45, with a piece of plywood, spade and a knife in a gruesome ritual lasting an hour.

One of the men, wielding the piece of wood, struck Sakda about the body, breaking two fingers of his left hand and his right leg, news reports said.

He also cut Sakda's legs, poked him with a hot stick and rubbed salt into his open wounds, all while making his captive son, 13, watch.

The savage attack played out in a rice field at the bottom of the man's village in Moei Wadi district on July 30.

A day earlier, Sakda argued with a drinking friend, Samai, 64, also father of the gang leader, putting him in hospital.

Sakda kicked the old man, who suffered head injuries, according to his wife.

Samai called his wife, who told their son, Attsawin "Louis" Kijjaban, 27, a former army sergeant who now works as a security guard in Bangkok.

A day later, he returned to his home province and asked two friends, Top and Park (no other details given), to join him in seeking revenge.

They turned up at Sakda's house in a vehicle without a registration plate and forced his young son to take them to his father.

When they found him in a rice hut, the boy said Louis kicked a tray of food his father was eating, and locked his arms so Top could beat him. The third man locked the boy's arms while forcing him to watch.

Top, the boy said, used a piece of plywood to hit his father.

He also took a spade, chopping away at his Dad's left shin. He stabbed him with a knife, and cut his legs. He used the knife to gouge the wound further, and applied salt to enhance the pain.

The boy, unnamed in news reports, said he recognised Louis and Top, as they are relatives.

The attack lasted about an hour. When they had finished beating up his Dad, they threw him in a nearby pond and took the boy home, when he called for help. Sakda was admitted to hospital.

Samai's wife, unnamed in news reports, said her husband complained of headaches and blurred vision after Sakda kicked him.

"My husband talks a lot when he has had a few, but he doesn't pose a danger to anyone," she said.

Sakda had come looking for trouble, she said, turning up with two knives while her husband was in the field. When he fell over, Sakda started kicking him, setting off the reprisal drama.

Louis, after returning from Bangkok, asked Samai to apologise, and when he refused, attacked him.

The village head, unnamed in news reports, said Samai and Sakda often argue, but he reckons Samai misunderstood their latest row. "He thought Sakda was insulting him when he said he was foolish to let his son give up a good job with the military to take up work as a mere security guard in Bangkok," he said.

Police, armed with a warrant on a charge of assault causing danger to others, rounded up Louis at a house in Nonthaburi. They were looking for the other two men.

Past catches up with gun nerd

Crime Suppression Division police nabbed a nerdy looking guy in Phuket on a two-year-old charge of illegally modifying cap guns to shoot real bullets.

Ex-gun trader 'Tom', nabbed in Phuket.

Kitiporn, or Tom (no surname given), 29, slightly built and wearing glasses, was nabbed last week in front of a house in Muang district on a warrant issued by a court in Phang Nga province in September 2022.

He admitted the charges, saying he and a friend had modified blank guns and sold them from a rented house in Phang Nga as part of an online business venture.

They sold about 300 of the weapons via various online channels before police caught wind of their activities.

Police turned up at the house, from which the pair had also offered live product reviews of their weapons.

They seized a large amount of weapons, but Top and his mate were able to flee.

The raid stemmed from a shooting in the Northeast two years ago in which a gang of teens bought had one of the guns and used it to shoot a rival, who was seriously injured.

Police looked into the origin of the weapon and found it had been bought online from Top and his friend via their Facebook site.

Speaking after his arrest last week, Top said he and his friend parted ways after the raid and he hasn't gone back to selling weapons. Police sent him to Thai Muang police in Phang Nga for further action.