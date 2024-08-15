Cultural treasures await at Chulalongkorn University

In the heart of town, Chulalongkorn University is inviting students and visitors to study outside the classroom and enjoy recreational options on campus, which serves as a cultural melting pot and a source of inspiration, to promote the conservation of cultural heritage and lifelong learning.

Dating back to the early years of Thailand's first university, the architectural gems of Chula can be seen at the Devalai cluster of buildings, set against the stunning backdrop of Chulalongkorn Auditorium, and Pharotracha House, which was recognised with the Association of Siamese Architects Architectural Conservation Awards.

"Chula is rich with Thailand's cultural heritage and way of life. Its architectural beauty makes walking around campus a delightful experience. It is an art space with performances ranging from Thai classical music to Western-style musical performances alongside art exhibitions by students and renowned international artists. With a wide range of exhibits, museums offer so much to learn from," said Kunchit Jitratan, a director of the Office of Art and Culture, Chulalongkorn University.

Chulalongkorn University's Office of Arts and Culture Administration.

During the day, visitors may explore the Human Body Museum, which is one of the 11 museums in the world and the first in Southeast Asia to display bodies and human parts in a 3D format using plastination techniques. Not far, the Invertebrate Museum displays a variety of rare invertebrates such as the giant mountain crab (Potamonbhumibol naiyanetr) which is the largest freshwater crab in Thailand.

Music fans can check out the monthly schedule of live performances of traditional Thai, classical or modern music by Thai and international performers at Chula's Art and Culture Building Music Hall, which has international audio-visual standards.

In addition, Chula organises annual special events, such as the two major CU Symphony Orchestra performances and a Thai classical musical ensemble performance on March 26 to commemorate Chula's anniversary.

A sightseeing tour can end at the vibrant dining neighbourhood of Banthat Thong, which is now flanked with hundreds of food stalls and beautifully adorned restaurants and cafes.