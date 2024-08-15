A taste of Parisian indulgence

With “Emily In Paris: Season 4" premiering on Aug 15, Häagen-Dazs has launched a collaboration with Paramount Consumer Products.

The limited edition “Emily In Paris x Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Collection” is available at Häagen-Dazs cafés, retail outlets, grocery shops and online platforms across Thailand.

Uniting two icons in luxury and style, this collab promises to inspire fans to #BeMoreEmily through an exclusive limited-edition ice cream collection and a host of enchanting experiences that capture the spirit of the show.

Both Häagen-Dazs and "Emily In Paris" share a unique transatlantic journey: born in America, crafted in France and adored by fans worldwide. This new campaign celebrates their shared love for France, their style and indulgence, inviting fans to experience the essence of Emily, Paris and of course, Häagen-Dazs.

The collection features one of the most-loved flavours around the globe: Strawberry. In cafés, indulge in Häagen-Dazs’ luxurious Strawberry Milkshake, which uses the signature velvety strawberry ice cream made with real strawberries and decadently topped with whipped cream. Each sip captures the essence of effortless chic, making it the perfect accessory for anyone’s taste buds.

Inspired by the elegance and style of Emily Cooper, the Mon Amour Paris Cake is an absolute showstopper. The cake features layers of this season’s flavour of choice, creamy strawberry ice cream, encased in a smooth chocolate coating and adorned with meticulously crafted chocolate pieces. Each piece represents iconic elements from the show, including Emily’s signature beret, stylish heels and the Eiffel Tower, too.

Fans in Thailand can look forward to a series of activations designed to immerse them in the spirit of Emily and Häagen-Dazs. From gift with purchase to social media challenges, these events will celebrate the partnership in the most indulgent way, encouraging everyone to embrace their inner Emily and enjoy life’s sweet moments.

Take home the "Emily In Paris x HäagenDazs" tote bag, a cherished keepsake designed to add a touch of elegance and nostalgia. Customers who spend B999 or more at Häagen-Dazs shops receive a limited edition tote bag.

Discover how you can #BeMoreEmily with Häagen-Dazs online.