Hubby v the fling; 'rich man's thugs' pay visit; teen capers

Cat-and-mouse chase

An ex-policeman in Sing Buri beat up a younger man who absconded with his wife and allegedly entered the monkhood to hide from him.

Mongkol with cuts to his face.

Pol Capt Pradit Duangnakhon assaulted Mongkol (no surname given), 35, a novice monk at a temple in Muang district, for playing around with his wife, Ann, 45.

Pol Capt Pradit said he tracked down the novice after hearing he had entered the monkhood on Aug 12. He had challenged Mongkol, a truck driver, many times after he repeatedly absconded with Ann and lured her into taking drugs.

Police called to the temple found the novice looking worse for wear, with a cut right eyebrow, bloody mouth, and swollen eye. Media images showed the abbot questioning him about Pol Capt Pradit's claims and making little progress.

The ex-policeman burst into the novice monk's living quarters, finding him there with a woman friend. He claims the pair were taking drugs.

Pol Capt Pradit, who admitted the assault, said the novice monk was shocked to see him, and tried to flee through a window, but fell to the ground. His woman friend fled.

The ex-policeman, who said he came to ask the novice monk where his wife had gone, roughed him up when he saw him taking drugs, acting on what he said was his ex-policeman's instinct. Pol Capt Pradit was accompanied to the temple by his son Kasidit.

They sought him out after Pol Capt Pradit's wife went missing and they were unable to contact her. Earlier, Pol Capt Pradit, who says he has Parksinson's disease, tracked down Mongkol and his wife to a local motel. CCTV images caught the pair fleeing past a unit and scaling a side wall to escape Pol Capt Pradit.

Mongkol jumped over first, but Ann had difficulty scaling the wall, forcing Mr Mongkol to jump back over and push her up by her rear end.

"Oops, she's run into difficulty. Now we'll see how much he really loves her," one news presenter said, as he called the action humorously as he viewed the CCTV clip.

The ex-policeman's son, Kasidit, said his father was stressed out by his mother's absences, as Mongkol took her away for days at a time. "I hide his gun as I am worried Dad might take his own life," he said.

His father had asked Mongkol to leave his wife alone five times, to no avail. Mongkol had also tricked his mother into selling two of the family's vehicles, one of which his father had been able to retrieve.

On Friday, the saga aired on a Channel 3 TV show, with Pol Capt Pradit turning up with his son, and Mongkol, who has now left the monkhood, turning up with his mother and Ann, who sat in the audience.

Mongol, who declared he woud now stop messing with Ann, claimed Ann came to him because her husband would beat her up.

Both Pol Capt Pradit and Ann told the show's host they were now ready for a divorce, and intended to get it done that very afternoon. Ann said she would move to Bangkok to be with her daughter from another relationship.

'Sia' pays a visit

A wealthy businessman in Pathum Thani denies persecuting a local man who stepped in to help his former mistress by settling her debts.

The attackers kick and punch Thinnakorn, inset, outside his house.

Sia Surachai (no surname given) emerged in the media last week after Thinnakorn (no surname given), 42, accused him of sending thugs around to beat him up.

Thinnakorn said he stepped in to help a woman he identified as May, Surachai's former mistress, after meeting her online.

May said she had asked to quit with Sia Surachai, who paid her a monthly income in return for sexual services, according to media reports.

She claimed Sia Surachai beat her up in the seven-eight months they were together, and demanded she repay 24,000 baht of her monthly upkeep if she wanted to secure her freedom.

Thinnakorn said he felt sorry for her so lent her the money himself, which she transferred to Sia Surachai, who is said to be a local person of influence.

"Sia Surachai was furious when she transferred the money, and after identifying me as the source of the funds sent around a bunch of heavies to assault me," Thinnakorn said. Other reports say May took him along to meet Sia Surachai.

The attacks started on Feb 23 two years ago, and have carried on since, he said. In the first attack, he was having a noodle with May outside a 7-11 when he said Sia Surachai turned up and started attacking him. "Don't go meddling in other people's affairs," he told him.

Thinnakorn laid a complaint with Suthisan police, who called in both sides for talks. Sia Surachai, he said, apologised and the case went quiet temporarily.

However, on June 1, 2022, he was driving his motorcycle when a man on another bike pulled up alongside and kicked him off his vehicle, injuring him. Then, on Sept 9 last year, Sia Surachai turned up in front of his house, and assaulted him.

He said a further incident occurred on July 30 this year when four men turned up at his house and threatened him. Finally, on Aug 1 and 5, heavies turned up at his house to assault him again.

CCTV images caught scenes of the attackers kicking and punching Thinnakorn, and knocking over his bike.

When Sia Surachai himself turned up in September last year, CCTV images show him standing in front of the house holding a gun.

Speaking to Amarin TV, Sia Surachai claimed he was paying May, who works in PR, an allowance of 200,000 a month, but they were seeing each other like an ordinary couple. She kept asking for more, at one point demanding 300,000 baht, and was also unfaithful. He decided to call it quits.

He admits receiving the money from her, and turning up outside Thinnakorn's house. He said he pulled out a gun after Thinnakorn held a knife to his throat and told him not to go meddling with May again. "I am not responsible for any other attacks on him, and I wonder if he has got into trouble with other people," Sia Surachai said, referring to the complainant.

Klong Luang police, meanwhile, denied sitting idle, saying their probe was 70 per cent complete and they were close to taking action. The case continues.

Heading off a rival

A teenager in Surat Thani, acting in cahoots with his girlfriend, lured a young man to his death after he showed too much interest in the girl, his former lover.

Chakris's body was found on the roadside.

Thai Chi police nabbed Film, and Kwan, both 16 (no surnames given, as they are minors), for jointly killing Kwan's ex-boyfriend, Chakris (no surname given), 18, who proved too persistent in trying to win back her affections after the two fell out and parted ways.

Film, impersonating Kwan on social media, invited Chakris to an isolated spot in Bannasan district where the two would supposedly meet to clear the air. Chakris had been trying to appease Kwan, contacting her on Facebook until he was blocked there, and renewing his efforts on Instagram after that.

Film, who noticed the messages, said he was angry to see Chakris still trying to win back his former lover, even though Film had been seeing Kwan himself for 12 months. He decided to get even.

After contacting him on social media and agreeing a time to meet, he and Kwan travelled to the spot near a local bridge along with Film's elder brother, Apichet, 20, on a motorcycle. When Chakris turned up, Film shouted at him: "You're so clever are you, trying to meddle with my girlfriend!"

Before Chakris had a chance to respond, Film charged at him with a knife, stabbing him once below the breastbone. Police found his body abandoned on the road.

Film, Kwan and Film's brother fled the scene. Police caught the first two later, when they admitted to the fatal stabbing. Police charged the pair with premeditated murder, and sent them to juvenile detention. They were still hunting for elder brother Apichet.

In the nick of time

A military conscript in Buri Ram had a lucky escape when he spied a teen rival pulling out a gun to shoot him, and fled.

A shot of the male teen suspect.

Pvt "A", a conscript on 10 days' leave from his military camp, was resting under his house with his younger brother last week when a local teen, known as Mai (no surname given), 17, turned up on his motorcycle and pulled out a gun.

Pvt A saw his would-be assailant in time and ran inside. His plan thwarted, Mai fled to the scene, only to be caught later by Khaen Dong police.

"I recognised Mai. I had trouble with him a couple of years ago when we argued, but didn't think he would nurse a grudge to this extent," Pvt A said later.

Pvt A's mother, Rungnapa, 39, said Mai had left posts on social media saying he intended to kill her son. He had driven about their house several times, scouting out the joint, and shown off the Thai-modified sawn-off shotgun he intended to use.

CCTV caught images of Mai with the weapon outside Pvt A's house. Talking to police, Mai admitted it was him. He said he was angry that Pvt A had shown an interest in the girl he intended to marry. He and his girlfriend, unnamed in news reports, were engaged.

He admitted his girlfriend was the party who approached Pvt A, but he was angry anyway. He laid a plan to shoot him, including buying a weapon on the internet for 4,000 baht. Police were mulling charges.