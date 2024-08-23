Your horoscope for August 23-29

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

March 21 – April 19

(⏰) You handle office gossip and conflicts better. You work smart and keep yourself abreast of the latest tools and tech that can benefit your career. You may be offered a high-paying job that comes with higher pressure. Entrepreneurs successfully add value to their products or services.

(₿) Extra income from a part-time job or freelance task is on the cards. Investors rake in handsome returns. A longtime conflict over asset ownership will soon be resolved. You may receive help from someone who you least expect.

(♥) Your partner tries harder to please you as you're being quite fussy all of a sudden. If you feel under appreciated, your partner will shower you with more TLC. Couples may enjoy a new activity this weekend that brings them childish joy.

(⚤) You're more popular than you think. You meet several admirers IRL and online. If you've been chatting with someone, they clearly show that they want to be exclusive.

♉ Taurus

April 20 – May 20

(⏰) A higher-up may offer you an opportunity to show off your skills. You noticeably become more creative and proactive. Everyone in the office takes notice, including the haters. Make their heads explode by delivering your best performance.

(₿) An opportunity for extra income may arrive unexpectedly. Investors collect modest returns. You can easily pay your bills and reward yourself with a few luxuries. Don't lend money to your friend or else you may lose both money and friendship.

(♥) Couples criticise each other for what they like to buy. You may tell a white lie to keep your relationship peaceful. For example, you lie to your partner that you buy something for one-tenth of the price that you pay for. A stranger may slide into your DMs, not knowing that you're already taken.

(⚤) You and your friend may fall for the same person. You let your friend approach them first but it's clear that they prefer you. You may have to choose between this friendship or your chance at a relationship.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – June 20

(⏰) If you visit several places and work on the move, be careful not to forget anything as you go from one place to another. You may be asked to revise a task that you submitted several times. Beware of miscommunication or misunderstanding with a higher-up.

(₿) Someone in your family or friend circle may ask you for a handout after their life is turned upside down by misfortune. Check with other buyers before you buy something from an unauthorised seller.

(♥) Your partner thinks that you're cheating and may scroll through your social media and secretly check your phone. Their questions sound accusatory, too. If you're innocent, you have to be patient with them and shouldn't react with anger.

(⚤) You may experience a romantic spark with someone who isn't your usual type. They make you see things differently and challenge your idea of what constitutes a relationship.

♋ Cancer

June 21 – July 22

(⏰) Even though you try to be as careful as you can, you may still make a mistake. The embarrassment won't stay with you for long, thanks to a helpful office senior. Business owners, strong competition and tough decisions await you. Someone may try to recruit your right hand.

(₿) Your online community and connections bring you freelance opportunities. Investors, beware of fake news. If you're travelling abroad, beware of travel scams and tourist traps.

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same respect and dignity whether they're at home or in public. A new low-key but romantic activity may become a new couple routine. Unmarried couples may bring up their plans to wed in front of their parents to see how they react.

(⚤) You may find love when you least expect it. A very promising start with someone you just met is on the cards. Your feelings for them grow quickly and so do theirs. It's not too quick when you meet your soulmate.

♌ Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Rely on facts and feelings when you need to make decisions. You know how to manage your energy and resources better and become more productive. Unexpected difficulties may be opportunities for you to be creative. Entrepreneurs may launch a new product or service and it's well-received.

(₿) Wishes come true for those who're seeking financial support or passive income sources. If you're trying to sell someone else's assets, you'll be able to close the deal soon. You're mindful of your spending and cut down on your wants.

(♥) Healthy arguments and constructive criticism don't sound fun but your relationship can benefit from them. Couples learn to give and take more fairly. They may receive a gift as a couple.

(⚤) You may meet someone who's physically your type. Don't seem too eager or too available for them as you may make them feel uncomfortable or even threatened. Also, you're not the only one who pines for their attention.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You may be asked to perform tasks that aren't in your JD. It's an opportunity to learn about new tech and tools that can benefit you later. Stay flexible and open-minded. You may get to put your diplomacy skills into use while mediating between colleagues who dislike each other.

(₿) You can pay your bills and reward yourself with a nice gift. A money-making opportunity presents itself to replenish what you just spent. A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. You may find what you lost.

(♥) Cross-cultural couples should be ready to deal with paperwork and legal barriers. Minor conflicts may occur but they will be forgotten in no time. Couples are sensitive to each other's sensitivities.

(⚤) You may catch the attention of an older admirer whom you meet through work. S/he is eager to get to know you and that makes you feel a bit uncomfortable. Your ex may ask for a second chance but you can tell from what they said that they haven't grown or learnt much since the break-up.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Brace yourself for a heavier-than-expected workload. You know what needs to get done first and manage your time well. A big reward awaits at the finish line. You may be offered a new job a day after the interview. Entrepreneurs gain new customers as a result of collaboration.

(₿) You're so busy with work that you don't have time to spend your hard-earned money. Whether you're trying to sell your asset or someone else's, you'll be able to close the deal soon. You're also on track to achieve your savings goal for August.

(♥) A difficult situation is an opportunity for you two to work together to resolve it and become closer. You may get to say something that you've bee holding in for a long time. Couples decide to lead a healthier lifestyle together.

(⚤) Whether you're trying to turn your friend into your lover or rekindle an old flame, love is on your side. If you're not seeing anyone, someone in your friends circle may catch your attention but s/he is a known compulsive flirt.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You know how to deal with office drama and conflicts better. Your quick wit helps you become a great communicator. You can persuade decision-makers to agree with you with less effort. You gain the whole picture of the industry that you're in. Job seekers may be offered a position that requires a second language skill.

(₿) You attend more parties and social functions. Possible money-making opportunities await you at these gatherings. Compensation or overdue payment will finally arrive. You start to see profits from what you invested in.

(♥) Minor conflicts occur but couples try hard to understand each other's POV. They're sensitive to each other's sensitivities. A fun and low-key activity may become your new couple's routine.

(⚤) You may unexpectedly fall for someone who isn't your type or meet several admirers of the same sex. You may think you have your sexual orientation figured out but you may need to have another look at it.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle keep you busy most of your waking hours. Despite a heavy workload, you experience no burnout or creative blocks. You remind yourself how fortunate you are to stay employed and be proud of what you do for a living. Entrepreneurs say hello to their new business partners.

(₿) You can easily pay your bills and have money left for small luxuries. If you don't know what to buy, consider buying experiences rather than things. You may discover a possible new income source but you need more research into it.

(♥) There may be no romantic moment or sexy time between couples next week but they are still each other's best friend. They continue to be each other's sources of support and wisdom. They may try to lead a healthier lifestyle together.

(⚤) You may catch the attention of someone older whom you meet through work or social functions. If you've been chatting with someone online, a first date is on the cards and the second will soon follow.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You may almost miss a deadline because important paperwork or equipment arrives late. A colleague may be uncooperative and act as if you're beneath them. Job seekers may get a job that involves international trade. Your old foe may become your new friend and you two now share a common goal.

(₿) The payment that you should already have received will finally arrive. Investors collect small returns. Stay thrifty as your gadget may need to be repaired. You or your dependent may become ill.

(♥) Couples brainstorm to overcome a difficult situation in their relationship. What doesn't kill your relationship makes your relationship stronger. You may discover more great qualities about your partner during crises.

(⚤) You may fall for someone from another culture. Despite the obvious differences and possible parental disapproval, you're eager to get to know them and they feel the same way. Yolo.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Your boss may entrust you with an important task or give you the power to make bigger decisions on your own. Petty colleagues may gossip behind your back and become uncooperative. Look at it as a blessing as you at least now know whom you can depend on at work.

(₿) The more money you make, the more you spend. Don't let lifestyle inflation and instant gratification delay you from reaching financial freedom. We'll say this again. There's a difference between looking rich and being rich.

(♥) Spouses argue over spending habits and different lifestyles but they will arrive at a happy medium. Your love life becomes sexier but don't be too experimental in the boudior unless you're fit and flexible. We're all adults here.

(⚤) A close family friend or older relative will introduce you to someone they think you're gonna like. They openly encourage you to get to know them. A casual hook-up is on the cards for dating app users.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – March 20

(⏰) Sudden changes in plans and shifts in team members result in more challenges to your work life. However, you manage your energy and emotions well during difficult times. If you work in customer service, brace yourself for customers from hell.

(₿) Money goes out more than it comes in. You spend more money on entertainment and shopping. However, you won't regret anything or any experiences that you buy. Read any contract twice before putting your name on them.

(♥) You may have to mediate between your partner and a close friend (or family member), who dislike each other. It'll be difficult to maintain good relationships at home and with your family members at the same time.

(⚤) You and a friend may fall for the same person but you quickly realise that your friend is preferred. You can't help but become envious but you'll be adult enough to deal with it without taking it out on your friend.