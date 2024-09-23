Free Macao trips up for grabs

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has launched the "Experience Macao Limited Edition" promotional campaign, offering everyone a chance to win an exclusive prize package to visit the city's vibrant attractions and witness its rich cultural heritage.

The campaign aims to attract tourists from key regions, enhancing Macao's image and boosting its appeal on a broader scale. Travellers from around the world can visit the campaign's website, ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com, and take part in the easy-to-play quizzes daily for a chance to win exclusive Macao travel experiences.

In a recently-released MV of the promotional campaign, Macao, a city rich in multicultural charm, is seen through the eyes of Miyeon, a member of the famed K-pop group (G)I-DLE. She was invited to immerse in the wonders of Macao and is set to release a special single and music video, Lovin' My Stay, inspired by her journey.

As Miyeon explores the city's iconic landmarks, her music will capture Macao's dynamic spirit and deliver its vibrant energy to her fans. Through her distinct perspective, fans and travellers will be able to discover a new and enchanting side of Macao.

In the earlier phase, numerous top influencers from Southeast Asia took part, encouraging a wave of interest in Macao. Currently, the campaign is in its second phase, running until Wednesday. The third phase will start on Oct 7 and run until Oct 17.

All 100 winners will get a chance to immerse themselves in the city's historic atmosphere, delight in its diverse cuisine, and experience the harmonious blend of Eastern and Western cultures.

Participants can also follow MGTO's official Instagram account @visitmacao for daily quiz hints and updates on the campaign.