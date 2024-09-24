Halal Route helps Muslim tourists

The Halal Route app has been developed and launched to support halal tourism and help Muslims travel in Thailand with peace of mind.

Presented by the Halal Science Center at Chulalongkorn University, the application helps Muslims from around the world visiting the Kingdom.

According to the Mastercard-Crescent Rating Global Muslim Travel Index, Thailand is the 32nd most popular destination for Muslim tourists.

However, a major problem Muslim tourists encounter is finding halal-accredited restaurants, hotels, accommodation or tourist attractions with service areas (such as prayer rooms) compliant with the Islamic way.

Halal Route is a travel aggregator app that collects information on halal restaurants, mosques, prayer locations, times and directions for prayers (the qibla), tourist attractions, Muslim villages or communities, hotels and accommodation under Islamic tourism principles.

The app is linked to Google Maps for navigation with precision. It also supports three languages -- Thai, English and Arabic -- allowing Muslim tourists to live and travel more comfortably.

According to the Halal Science Centre, the app has the most reliable and comprehensive information on halal tourism in Thailand today. All restaurants and locations have had on-site visits and are audited according to standards approved by a trusted authority or organisations.

Released for free download in 2020, the app has been continuously updated and upgraded and received positive user reviews.

Currently, it has more than 1,100 restaurants in its database. New locations and services are being added, covering more than 40 provinces from north to south of Thailand.

The Halal Route application is free to download on both iOS and Android.