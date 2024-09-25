Old places, new menus

Bored of eating the same thing twice? Fear no more, here's a list of restaurants that have shuffled things up to make sure you're never bored or short of choices while dining out.

Inddee

Not only has the Michelin-starred Inddee changed its menu, its added three journeys to explore, each telling a different story of India. Choose between two nine destinations or the seven destinations.

On the menus are Blue swimmer crab, carabineros, eel, Delikatess potatoes and more. Many of the dishes are now served table-side, making the experience all the more enjoyable, coupled with tableware from Lampang and India’s contemporary designers.

The art of story-telling is emphasised with each course featuring a story element, a key ingredient and its destination. The literal culinary journey that diners embark on is also visually represented on a map of the sub-continent, highlighting three independent routes through selected destinations that inspired each dish.

Among the new highlights is “When the Portuguese came”, a dish that shows how new ingredients were introduced to Indian cuisine, in this case vinegar. Grilled carabinero shrimp is in a recheado, served with coconut fruit and shrimp fat. Recheado is a spice blend that is predominately used in Goan cuisine and mostly with seafood and fish. At Inddee, it’s paired with cold shrimp using local fruits for acidity.

“The odd one out” is an ode to Bombay’s famous Butter pepper garlic crab and “Bread intermission”, where diners choose their preferred bread from a selection of kulchas or focaccia. The :Gucci hunt” morel makes a sweet finish and the “Kebab-loving king” is a foie gras twist on the Lucknowi galouti kebab.

The Inddee beverage experience and the wine experience have also been given a tweak with wines, sakes, umeshu and craft beer paired with each dish, offering an adventurous pairing route.

Red Sky

Red Sky Restaurant, the culinary destination on the 55th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld, has introduced new signature dishes by chef Luca Russo, offering a symphony of flavours.

Indulge in a luxurious Yellowfin tuna tartare, featuring a delicate balance of pistachio coulis and Oscietra caviar, or savour the rich and flavourful Wagyu beef tartare, complemented by grilled marrow and a touch of summer truffle Dijon mustard. The Red Sky bisque with its crispy lobster claw offers a taste of the sea in every spoonful.

For those who prefer warm appetisers, the Seared langoustines with bisque foam and green asparagus purée are a must-try, while the Fagottelli filled with eggplant parmigiana and enhanced with pesto sauce and pavlova foam, is a delightful vegetarian option.

The main courses include the Red prawn risotto infused with the zest of Amalfi lemons and the richness of squid ink, and the Tuna cheek roasted to perfection and served with charred broccolini. Or indulge in Tagliolini, which is smoked salmon-infused pasta paired with a Champagne sauce and topped with Oscietra caviar.

Meat lovers will appreciate the Gundagai lamb, a succulent dish featuring both chop and fillet, served with mashed potato caponata and a ruby port reduction. The Melting veal tongue comes with caramelised leeks, potato mille-feuille, and chimichurri.

Red Sky’s desserts feature Candied Sicilian lemon, delicate Chantilly cream, lemon sorbet, lemon curd and vanilla sable.

Canvas

Canvas has unveiled a new 28-course menu, still inspired heavily by executive chef Riley Sanders’ art, with tableware to match.

The new menu named “Oomph” is a melange of small bites with big flavours focused on minimalism and technique, elevating top quality Thai ingredients to new heights through creativity, highlighting simple complexities, and showcasing delicate contrasts intended to stimulate, fulfil and excite.

The first serving introduces a spectrum of flavours and hues. Ikijime fish from Surat Thani is cured with mountain kombu and mountain pepper. It is served raw and lightly dressed with an aromatic pineapple shrub, adorned with dill paste seasoned with green jinda chilli, cucumber, melon, papaya, coconut, dragonfruit, beet, carrot and watermelon rind. The Baby lamb from Pak Chong comes with Rainbow Lobster from Phuket, fennel, tomato and bao mango. The dish references the concept of both Thai laap and tartare and is inspired by a sakura ebi and lamb preparation served at L20 in Chicago, 2009 by chef Laurent Gras.

227 forms of Wagyu serves Thai Wagyu from Sakon Nakhon. The classic combination of beef and egg is reimagined in an unconventional form. Grilled wagyu heart, tongue, jus jelly, umami sauce, wasabi puree, pickled garlic root, Chinese chives and a smoked duck yolk cream are presented as 227 distinct elements. The Mmulti-textured shaved ice, commonly served as a dessert or sweet snack throughout Southeast Asia, is reconfigured from a savoury perspective. Canvas' version includes barely cooked squid, fresh fruit, squid ink boba and a shaved ice made from cold pressed chilli juice seasoned with guava and squid ink.

Nerikomi refers to the art of mixing coloured clay to create unique designs, including the ceramics designed for Oomph. Five dumplings are flavoured and coloured with beet, sweet basil, red spur chilli, turmeric and garlic, using the nerikomi technique to blend them. It’s filled with five cheeses and served in an earthy beet broth with sweet basil oil, inspired by the mix of colour and technique in nerikomi. Unusal and inventive. Time to get yourselves to Canvas!

Viu Ristorante

The St. Regis Bangkok reintroduces Viu as the hotel’s signature ristorante, serving Mediterranean cuisine, drawn from Italian, Spanish, and French culinary traditions.

Overseeing Viu’s culinary endeavours is executive sous chef Matteo Fontana along with chef de cuisine Pongsakorn Boonruang. The chefs honour the rhythm of nature by following the European seasonal cycles for imported ingredients and sourcing locally for the freshest produce. Lunch and dinner begin with a selection of antipasti, salads and starters such as Octopus salad "alla mediterranea", Fresh burrata and tomato salad, Pan-seared Rougie foie gras escalope and Black Angus beef carpaccio.

Freshly-made pasta and risotto dishes include chef Fontana’s favourite pasta, ravioli, represented the Homemade braised duck leg ravioli. It is made using teh chef’s grandmother’s recipe. He redefines her secret recipe with a modern cooking technique that slowly braises the duck at a low temperature for two hours to create the perfect balance of moist duck meat, as well as combines it with ravioli for a unique twist. Handmade pappardelle with lamb ragout presents a recipe from northern Italy where hearty stews and braised dishes are perfect for the cold weather. Diners can also experience the live artistry of pizza-making firsthand, watching as chefs knead, toss, and craft homemade classic Italian style pizzas to order, each exuding authentic flavours with its perfectly charred crust. Main dishes include classics such as the layered deep-fried Eggplant Parmigiana, Filetto di manzo “alla rossini” and Pan-seared local seabass Puttanesca style.

The restaurant offers à la carte lunch and dinner menus with the Epic dinner buffets on Fridays and Saturdays and the Exquisite Sunday Brunch.

The Loft

The Loft at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok has unveiled a new menu of 14 new cocktails. Each creation is inspired by the triumphs and aspirations of the 20th century — a time of profound technological and cultural transformation that shaped our world and influenced the way we live.

“We are thrilled to present our latest collection of cocktails, each one a tribute to the remarkable achievements and iconic moments that have shaped history,” said Song Terbsiri, The Loft’s new bar manager, reflecting on the inspiration behind the new menu.

Highlights include: First Airplane, which is a rum-based cocktail honouring the Wright brothers’ 1903 achievement of flight. This drink celebrates their pioneering spirit and Ohio roots, blending smooth rum with complex whiskey, a zesty citrus note, and the earthy sweetness of tiger nuts.

Pizzeria, a vodka-based cocktail with savoury, complex and creamy tasting notes, is inspired by the journey of the iconic Pizza margherita from Naples to New York in the early 1900s. The drink pays homage to the global evolution of pizza. With flavours reminiscent of classic ingredients — tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil — each sip offers a surprising and delightful twist on a beloved dish. The Red Velvet is a whiskey-based cocktail inspired by the iconic red velvet cake, believed to have originated at Waldorf Astoria New York in the 1920s. This cocktail blends whiskey with yoghurt, homemade red velvet syrup, lime and AER, offering a rich and delightful twist on a classic dessert, perfect for moments of indulgence and joy.

Moon Rock, a rum-based cocktail, reimagines a classic with a twist. Celebrating Apollo 11’s monumental 1969 moon landing, where Neil Armstrong became the first human to walk on the moon. This celestial creation features premium rum fat-washed with coconut oil, Stambecco tiramisu, cranberry juice, jasmine syrup, orange bitters, and cacao butter, offering a complex flavour profile that is truly extraordinary. Level Up with a sweet, sour and refreshing gin-based cocktail that transports you back to the dawn of computer technology, when video arcade machines emerged in the 1970s. This vibrant drink combines gin with yuzu, miso-hana cordial, lime, yellow watermelon, and AER, capturing the spirit of innovation and the excitement of the gaming experience.

Kredkaew Bar

Nestled at the northern corner of TubKaek Beach in KrabiBanyan Tree’s beachfront cantina, the Kredkaew Bar, has introduced a fresh array of cocktails.

The new menu follows the news of Kredkaew’s resident bartender, Dawadee “Dao” Songprasert’s recent win at the Makro Thailand Creative Drink Challenge 2024. Dao’s winning mocktail was the Sang Aroon, a stirred blend of homemade palm sugar, coconut sugar, lemongrass, ginger syrup, pandanus juice and ginger ale. She has now added the magic ingredient of Thai rum, resulting in a sweet lip-smacking finish.

Like the Sang Aroon, all the new cocktails are infused with local fruits and herbs, and many of the new concoctions take their names from Thai literature or, more broadly, from ancient Sanskrit where Hindi epics such as the Ramayana have passed down into Siamese folklore over hundreds of years. The Suwanna Hong meaning “Golden Swan” is a more viscous but sweet mix of Jim Beam, Amaretto, homemade cinnamon syrup and orange juice.

Served in a stemmed martini glass, the new Tiger’s Eye cocktail is a composition of vodka, Triple Sec, lime juice, fresh passionfruit, jasmine syrup and Prosecco.

Dao has redefined the ever-popular dessert Mango sticky rice into the Khao niao mamuang, a creamy combination of Thai sugarcane rum, coconut cream and mango, truly a Thai sensation if ever there was one.