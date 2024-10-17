Chick-fil-A plans first Asia outlet
Chick-fil-A plans first Asia outlet

PUBLISHED : 17 Oct 2024 at 12:06

WRITER: Bloomberg News

Photo: Chick-fil-A
SINGAPORE - Chick-fil-A, the American fast-food restaurant chain known for its chicken sandwiches, is expanding into Asia for the first time with a Singapore outlet.

The company plans to open the Singapore restaurant in late 2025 under a franchise model, backed by a US$75 million investment over 10 years, according to a statement Thursday.

The expansion follows a planned launch in the United Kingdom (UK) early next year, with the fast-food chain looking to open five locally-owned and operated restaurants in the first two years and a $100 million investment over 10 years.

 

