Caught in the act; mystery slaying; fling on the outer

Hubby cheats on pregnant wife

Ton was caught in bed with another woman.

A heavily pregnant Rayong woman has vowed to sue a woman who has been playing around with her husband, after catching the pair at it a second time.

Waraporn, or Pookie (no surname given), who is expecting the couple's first child this month, was shocked to discover her husband Ton (assumed name) in bed with a woman from work.

The pair were caught in a naked frolic by Pookie's younger sister, who filmed the encounter as proof of Ton's infidelity. Ton tried to wrestle the phone from her to prevent the evidence reaching his wife, to no avail.

Pookie said her husband persuaded her to return to home province of Si Sa Ket two weeks ago to give birth, saying hospital fees were cheaper over there and her mother could help with postnatal care. However, now she suspects Ton really wanted the house clear so he could invite over his fling.

Pookie and Ton, who have been seeing each other for four years, were legally married in March. However, signs of trouble emerged as early as May when Pookie caught an inkling her husband had been seeing his friend, "A".

While no details of Ton's earlier encounter with A have come to light, Pookie said she was appalled that A, who knew she was pregnant, carried on with the relationship anyway.

"After my husband's first indiscretion, we set up a Line group chat with me, Ton, A, and her husband, in which A's husband apologised and swore it wouldn't happen again," she said ruefully after Ton's latest duplicity came to light.

"I was so upset that I was admitted to hospital with stress. However, Ton apologised and I decided to give him another chance, as the proof was less than solid. However, this time around the extent of his treachery is blatant," she added.

Ton's careful plans started to unravel late last month when he dropped out of contact with his wife for hours, arousing her concerns. "He normally calls me constantly, including videcalls from work. On Oct 31 he said he felt unwell, and would take a pill and sleep it off," Pookie said.

"However, I didn't hear from him for the whole of the next day, so I asked my younger sister Sujitra, who lives nearby, to go around and check on him."

As she pulled up at the house Sujitra said she noticed a strange car outside. She called Pookie, who suggested she try the windows.

"I was worried he was stlill ill or fallen over in the bathroom," she said. "However, when Sujitra pushed open a bedroom window she saw them lying naked in bed."

Shocked, Sujitra charged in the front door, raising a hue and cry on behalf of her sister. In the clip, Ton is seen hurriedly pulling on a towel as he leaves the bedroom.

Sujira said he tried to wrest the phone from her, without success. "I told him to release me and put some clothes on," she said.

"When I left the house I saw his fling sitting in her car. I opened the door and started having a go at her. She fled the vehicle and took cover back inside the house.

"I was angry on Pookie's behalf, as I knew about his earlier liaison. The first time, I contacted his fling on FB, and she had her husband speak on her behalf. Her husband initially said I was imagining it."

The husband eventually admitted A had been unfaithful and apologised.

He and A had now gone to ground. Efforts to contact them since Ton's latest escapade have been unsuccessful.

Ton sent a message to Pookie apologising for his conduct, but insisted he had simply "bought" a woman for sex (taken home a prostitute).

"I don't believe it, as this is the same woman he saw last time," Pookie said. "When I have given birth I tend to sue her for damages," she said.

Sujira said she felt sorry for her sister, as no one knows if Ton will be willing to care for her child after she gives birth. She said Ton and A left the house together, and attempts to contact him since Ton offered his tepid apology have failed.

Ex-con claims second victim

Mystery surrounds the brutal slaying of a Phang Nga woman after an ex-con she knows stabbed her repeatedly when she refused to "clear the air".

Chanthip, or Kwang

Chanthip, or Kwang (no surname given), 28, was stabbed to death in Takua Pa district after being pulled off her bike on Nov 3 by a man identified as her former partner, Ekkarat 'Ekk' Priappan, 38. He fled the scene.

While the suspect's mother said Chanthip had slept over at their place previously, the victim's mother, Sunantha, denies they were in a relationship.

She said the suspect and his victim knew each other during their school years despite the 10-year age gap. Beyond that, however, she knows of no emotional entanglement.

Sunantha is at a loss to know why Ekkarat, convicted in his teen years for killing a relative, wanted to kill her daughter. Talad Yai police in Takua Pa and regional police have obtained a warrant for his arrest, and a team of commandos has been searching for him.

Chanthip, who works as a clerk for a company in Nakhon Si Thammarat, was visiting family for a kathin merit-making ceremony and to visit her child, who is being raised in the district by grandparents.

That evening she was returning from the market riding pillion on a motorcycle with her younger sister when Ekkarat pulled alongside and demanded they stop.

CCTV images show him pulling out a gun to threaten the pair before cutting in front of them on his motorcycle. "Don't threaten us like that with your gun," Chanthip shouted.

Her sister, unnamed in news reports, said Ekkarat demanded Chanthip stop and clear the air. "Talk to me now or it's all over," he said.

They started to argue and Ekkarat yanked her off the bike by her hair. He pulled out a knife and stabbed her repeatedly in the chest and abdomen, inflicting 17 wounds.

Ekkarat 'Ekk' Priappan

After Ekkarat fled, the younger sister raised the alarm, but it was too late to save Chanthip, who died from her injuries later in hospital.

Ekkarat's mother, who lives in Khura Buri district with her son, said Ekkarat and the victim were seeing each other once, though she doesn't know what happened to them.

"He brought her home, and each time she stayed two or three days. They joked and carried on like lovers," said the mother, unnamed in news reports.

Commandos turned up to search her house, but he wasn't there. She said she had not seen her son.

News reports say Ekkarat shot a female relative to death when he was a teen. When freed from custody 10 years ago or so, he married and started a family.

The relationship soured. Later he met Chanthip, but that too was ill-fated. She quit seeing him, married and started a family of her own, but he could not accept it, the reports said.

Talad Yai police, who are helping with the probe, say they have never seen such a brutal slaying in the area.

The warrant seeks his arrest on charges of premeditated murder and weapons offences. The search continues.

'Kik' upsets drunken lover

The car park where Jeh Porn mowed down Anurak.

A woman in Chon Buri who despaired of her partner's drinking, though has been known to knock back a few herself, drove her pickup into him in anger following an argument.

Anurak (no surname given), 42, sat in the dust nursing his injuries in news images, after his partner, identified only as Jeh Porn, 57, drove her truck into him on Nov 4.

He was walking across the carpark of Wat Samakee Pracharam in Nong Prue district when the truck hit him, in scenes captured on CCTV camera.

The pair had just argued after Anurak spent the previous four days drinking with mates and refused to come home. Jeh Porn confronted him and a friend in the carpark.

They argued and, in a rage, she hopped in her vehicle, turned it around and deliberately drove into him. He was thrown several metres by the impact, injuring his head and one finger on his right hand.

Locals had to keep them apart when Jeh Porn, still angry, declared she wanted to kill him. When police arrived and her temper started to cool, she softened that to say she merely wanted to teach her partner (or "kik", as news reports put it) a lesson.

News reports said Anurak was her mere fling, and they had been seeing each other for four years. Her "real" partner, the reports said, was a farang, presumably away at the time.

Anurak, who nursed his injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital, said Jeh Porn assaults him whenever they argue.

Police inspecting her pickup found a pile of empty booze bottles inside and asked to test her blood alcohol levels.

She agreed to accompany them to the station, where they were also pondering legal action.