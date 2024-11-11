Suzuki enters EV fray with Aceman rival

Suzuki has finally unveiled its first electric car, the eVitara, becoming one of the last major car makers to enter the EV market.

Previewed by the striking eVX SUV concept in 2023, the production model is a blockier representation of that car and comes paired with a name that's familiar to drivers across markets -- a move intended to win over buyers.

At 4,275mm long, 1,800mm wide and 1,636mm tall, it is slightly bigger than its unrelated combustion-engined namesake, which positions it as a rival to models such as the Mini Aceman and Volvo EX40.

It sits on Suzuki's new Heartect-e architecture, which has been adapted from the scalable platform that underpins a range of ICE models, including the Swift hatchback.

The Japanese brand said the platform has been designed to maximise interior space (a key issue with EVs due to underfloor batteries) and claimed it will offer more than competitors. To that end, it has a packaging-friendly wheelbase of 2,700mm.

Suzuki will launch the five-seat eVitara with a choice of two batteries: a relatively small 49kWh pack and a 61kWh alternative.

Official range figures haven't yet been disclosed, but the eVX concept's 60kWh battery was said to deliver 545km. Power comes from a front-mounted motor that is offered with 142bhp on the smaller-battery model and 172bhp with the larger pack.

Both options put out the same 190Nm of torque. The eVitara can also be had with four-wheel drive (with the 61kWh battery only), courtesy of an additional, 64bhp motor on the rear axle. This also boosts torque to 300Nm.

Pricing for the Indian-built SUV has yet to be confirmed, but it's expected to follow the Vitara's positioning as a value alternative in its segment.Autocar