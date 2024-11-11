Sin at new heights

Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel will open Sin, Bangkok's newest rooftop bar on Nov 15.
A private glass elevator whisks guests directly to the 27th floor of Avani's flagship hotel, where Sin offers expansive views of the city skyline and the Chao Phraya River. Providing an intimate atmosphere, the bar accommodates 80 guests seated or 180 standing.
The new rooftop bar will feature innovative mixology, contemporary bites and an exciting line-up of DJs. The cocktail menu has been crafted by Brian Gonzalez Fernandez, award-winning head mixologist who honed his skills at The Ned in London and Grupo Dani García across Spain. Every cocktail on the 10-drink signature menu is an original Sin (see what I did there?!), inspired by themes of sin and desire. The menu explores the delicate balance between temptation and surrender, inviting guests to embrace their cravings.
Sippable works of art, blend locally sourced produce with Asian-inspired ingredients and artistic garnishing, resulting in an eclectic and exotic selection. Signatures include Forbidden Nectar, featuring Michter's US1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon with miso and caramel. The cocktail embodies the allure of indulgence, with the bourbon's warmth complemented by the umami richness of miso, while the caramel yoghurt and carrot provide a sweet, earthy balance.
Kiss Of Euphoria captures fleeting moments of ecstasy and desire by combining Tequila Curado Cupreata, with the zesty kiss of kiwi and the smooth Cointreau and Cocchi Americano. The sweet Midnight Sin completes the hero trilogy and is indulgent and creamy, embodying the deep, dark character of hidden sins that only reveal themselves after midnight, featuring Remy Martin 1738, with Jameson Black Barrel, cacao nibs and coconut cold brew.
Five of the 10 signature cocktails can also be served as non-alcoholic versions or Sober Sips. These are crafted using high-quality products and sober spirits, including gin, whiskey, rum, bitters and amaretto, as well as alcohol-free sparkling wines like French Bloom Le Blanc.
Accompanying the cocktail offerings is a curated menu of light, contemporary bites designed to pair perfectly with the drinks. Highlights include Gillardeau oysters, served with mignonette or topped with Hokkaido uni and wasabi mayonnaise, gourmet sashimi, wagyu beef tartare made from Miyazaki A5 grade beef, and the ever-popular katsu sando.
Hypnotic background beats are spun by a roster of regional and international DJs. Visit the hotel’s website.