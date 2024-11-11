A diverse culinary adventure

Singapore is the island that keeps on giving in terms of culinary fare.

One of the many luxury hotels in the Merlion City that makes it hard to exit its premises is The Capital Kempinksi. There is something for everyone here.

Lobby Lounge

Tastefully partitioned from the main lobby, this is the place to be if you want to chill with a good book and a cup of tea, or zen out with a glass of wine (or Champagne) while admiring the artwork on the walls.

Though this also doubles up as an all-day dining space, the hidden space is home to the hotel’s afternoon tea, which is very popular. And, for good reason. Currently serving the “Singapore Heritage Afternoon Tea”, the Lobby Lounge is the place to journey through time — foodwise.

Under the theme of “A Culinary Voyage Through Time”, the tea offers a taste and insight into some of the nation’s iconic dishes. Of course, they have been reimagined with playful textures, flavours and presentations.

Begin with “Chapter 1: East Meets West”, under which one finds European culinary traditions that meet Southeast Asian spices and ingredients, creating the foundation for Singapore’s distinctive flavour profile. Highlights include Chicken rice, because who can come to Singapore and not try the quintessential chicken rice, the country is so famous for. There is also a Curry chicken quiche with potato rosette, Hainanese Kurobuta pork chop in a brioche sando, Foie gras kaya toast and pandan scone.

Singapore’s famous chilli crab is served in “Chapter 2: Where Local Takes Centre Stage” and comes in a petit pain with Kueh Pie Tee and Burbur Cha Cha Panna Cotta to celebrate the emergence of Singapore’s unique identity post-independence, especially the street food culture, which showcases the development of a distinct Singaporean cuisine.

The experience ends with “Chapter 3: The Melting Pot”, which has the Milo Dinosaur Berliner and Mao Shan Wang Durian Pengat Choux. The“Ice Cream Uncle” is a modern twist on a strawberry dacquoise sandwiched between cilantro wafers and topped with Valrhona chocolate sauce. The tea is served in stages and is meant to be enjoyed over a lazy afternoon. Each Chapter is served with a different tea to enhance the experience. The seclusion and serenity is what makes the afternoon tea luxurious.

15 Stamford Restaurant

The restaurant has rebranded itself with the new theme “Where The Land Meets The Sea”. The new concept includes the chef's signature Braised Wagyu beef cheeks, Pork belly crackling and Corn-fed chicken breast from the land. Classic dishes like Broiled Chilean sea bass, Maine lobster pasta and Pan-fried Hokkaido scallops from the sea, all served with a modern touch.

The new menu has more than 50 exquisite dishes, showcasing the team’s adept fusion of flavours and textures. From light appetisers to hearty entrees and decadent desserts, each dish reflects culinary excellence and a commitment to quality.

For a more private dining experience, 15 Stamford offers The Private Room, featuring large windows that provide abundant natural daylight and a cosy evening atmosphere.

The Bar at 15 Stamford

A favourite for after-work cocktails, the popular The Bar at 15 Stamford has a new menu called “The Lost Highway”. In line with the bar having the largest collection of rums in Singapore, the menu traverse the world’s longest highway in the exploration of Pan-Americana flavours. It features 15 concoctions with four main flavour profiles: bitter and complex, fruity and light, strong and bold, and refreshing and sour.

The journey begins at the North Terminus of the Pan-American Highway in Alaska, considered the starting point of the 30,000km highway, represented by the Northern Lights, which is a gin-based cocktail with Aurora Borealis-inspired colours derived from the mixed berry and sage syrups. Moving to the US, the Tomatini, draws inspirations from the vibrancy of Los Angeles, and is a fruity concoction made of clarified apple and tomato juice, with dry vermouth and a saline solution for added depth, and topped with a velvety tomato foam. Insanely delicious, especially in the tropical weather.

The original route of the Pan-American Highway started in Laredo, Texas, leading to Mexico City. The Beets By Dre, a take on a classic Paloma, showcases complex flavour profiles by blending different styles of mezcal with agave. In Central America, each cocktail represents the country like La Fruta Bomba for Guetemala, Sun Won't Set for El Salvador and Banana Republic and Coffee Tonic for Honduras. For Chile, the cocktail pays homage to the country's wine history. The Once Upon A Grape, served in a mini wine bottle, is made with verjus, dried raisin, grape juice and Chilean Cab Sav, topped with sherry, vermouth and pisco.

The journey ends in Argentina, with the Pan American Highway going for more than 3,000km from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia, the southernmost tip of South America. The Golden Fizz, featuring corn, turmeric and gin, showcases the versatility of the golden crop, a vital part of Argentina's history, culture and heritage.

From a unique afternoon tea to a diverse range of food offerings, it’s hard to leave The Capitol Kempinski.