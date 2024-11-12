Nurturing nature's giants

For Thanasit Phibunwattanakon, elephants are not just mere animals. For him, they are a unique species -- intelligent and powerful, and they can solve problems.

"They bring job opportunities, tourism and income to my community, and we cooperate and work together because of elephants," said Thanasit.

For Samorn Sangthong, elephants have the right to live on this planet without anyone harming them.

"Everything is evolving. Humans are evolving, and elephants are evolving. But their living space is still the same size. We need to adjust our way of thinking. We need to adapt and learn to live with elephants," she said.

Thanasit and Samorn are two community members of Bring The Elephant Home (BTEH). This year, BTEH celebrates two decades of conservation efforts focused on forging a future where both humans and elephants thrive, benefiting from coexistence. What began with a single encounter with a begging elephant on the streets of Bangkok evolved into a mission to safeguard Thailand's national animal, while empowering communities that share landscapes with wildlife.

Since its official founding on Nov 12, 2004, BTEH has grown into an international movement rooted in collaboration, innovation and a commitment to sustainability.

According to the founder and director Antoinette van de Water, BTEH's long-term vision emphasises the importance of connected landscapes where elephants can roam freely along ecological corridors, guided by matriarchs who lead herds with wisdom and care.

"These are the same values we must embody. Managing resources with care and embracing coexistence as a way of life. Most of all, I dream of a global community united in the belief that we can share this planet in a just and sustainable way," she explained.

Van de Water received a PhD in biological science last year from University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa where she worked on elephant conservation policy development.

BTEH's journey began with small-scale reforestation projects to restore elephant habitats. Since then, the organisation has planted more than 700,000 trees, providing food and habitat for elephants and transforming degraded areas into thriving ecosystems. Seeing communities coordinating these efforts was a turning point. BTEH embarked on a long-term strategy -- empowering communities to lead the way in conservation and coexistence efforts.

Products from the Tom Yum Project.

The next chapter in BTEH's journey was the introduction of beehive fences -- an innovative solution, inspired by the fear elephants have for bees. Using beehive fences can protect crops from elephant damage and provide farmers with additional income through honey production. Beehive fences demonstrated that conservation can bring tangible benefits for communities, and help change local attitudes towards elephants. Instead of seeing them as a threat, they turned out to be allies in sustainable development.

Beehive fences alone cannot fully resolve conflict between elephants and people though. They are labour-intensive and impractical for large-scale implementation. When crops highly attractive to elephants, such as pineapple, sugarcane or corn, are grown near wild elephant habitats, deterring them becomes particularly difficult. In household surveys conducted by Bring The Elephant Home, many farmers expressed a desire to shift towards crop species that elephants tend to avoid.

This outcome inspired BTEH's Tom Yum Project, which reflects the organisation's philosophy of culturally integrated conservation. Spearheaded by BTEH's elephant researcher Ave Owen, the initiative began with a community workshop, where farmers were asked which crops they believed elephants would naturally avoid and would be interested in planting. Those eager to participate joined the first study to test the effectiveness of these crops in reducing elephant-related damage.

The project now promotes the cultivation of crops like lemongrass, chilli and galangal -- ingredients in Thailand's iconic tom yum soup. Additional workshops introduced ways to use these crops for elephant-friendly products such as teas, soaps, candles and tom yum soup. These crops not only provide valuable produce but also play a crucial role in mitigating human-elephant conflict.

Antoinette van de Water, founder and director of Bring The Elephant Home.

The success of the Tom Yum Project demonstrates that coexistence is possible by implementing practical, locally relevant solutions. Farmers benefit from growing crops that are economically viable and ecologically sustainable, reinforcing the principle that conservation can and should align with human well-being.

"People living near elephants hold the key to sustainable solutions," Van de Water added. This understanding has driven the organisation's shift towards community-driven conservation, working hand in hand with farmers to develop strategies that benefit both people and wildlife.

Combining organically grown elephant-resistant crops with beehives helps farmers protect their fields, diversify income and reduce violent encounters with elephants. More importantly, these solutions can transform landscapes and shift mindsets.

"Communities that once viewed elephants as a burden started to see them as part of a shared future," Van de Water said. "These experiences reinforced the notion that coexistence is complex and dynamic -- never fully conflict-free. It's about building connections."

Over the past 20 years, BTEH has grown from a small grassroots initiative into a conservation movement active on three continents -- Asia, Europe and Africa. Through research, community engagement, and collaboration with scientists and conservationists worldwide, the organisation has made significant strides in promoting human-elephant coexistence.

The success of BTEH has always relied on partnerships and shared efforts. Researchers, universities, governments, other NGOs, companies and local people have worked side by side to co-create solutions that benefit people, elephants and the environment. BTEH has a strong belief that conservation isn't something that can be achieved in isolation. Every project, every output and every step forward has been powered by the collective strength of our supporters, partners and communities.

The Tom Yum Project began as a community workshop.

Education plays a crucial role in BTEH's work. Through workshops, field visits and outreach programmes, the organisation has empowered thousands of students and volunteers to become advocates for sustainable wildlife conservation. Building a culture of coexistence starts with inclusion and access to the benefits of conservation. When people see the value of wildlife, and when the value of wildlife, as well as the burden, is shared equitably, people living with wild animals will become more tolerant and committed to protecting them.

At the heart of BTEH's work is a mission to increase the chances of elephant survival in the wild and create a world where both people and elephants can thrive. The organisation's values emphasise fostering inclusivity, celebrating diversity, ensuring equity, embodying compassion and empowering communities.

"We are proud of what we have achieved, but we know there is still much to be done. The road ahead may be long, but we are excited to walk it with our partners, communities and supporters," said Khwankhao Sinhaseni, BTEH's country director.

For Thanasit, despite the fact that elephants sometimes damage his crops, he is never angry as he believes elephants and humans can always live together in harmony.

"Am I angry or do I hate the elephants that cause so much damage to my crops? No, I am not angry, nor do I hate them. Because if we can live together in harmony, it will lead to sustainability and benefit our environment. We have to think of a way to live with these wild elephants," he concluded.