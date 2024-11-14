Krathongs float, balloons fly at Muang Thong Thani

Impact Lakefront at Muang Thong Thani invites everyone to float their krathongs into the lake and enjoy balloons in the sky during Loy Rim Lake 2024, which will kick off Friday and run daily from 4.30pm to 11pm until Sunday.

This is a grand Loy Krathong celebration held in collaboration with Mini Hot Air Balloon Asia, bringing various activities throughout the three-day event. Visitors are encouraged to bring eco-friendly krathongs made from biodegradable materials or those that can become food for aquatic animals to float at the exclusive pier.

Alternatively, ready-made krathongs created from flowers, sunflowers and corn husks, as well as duck-shaped krathongs, will be available for purchase with prices starting from 80 to 300 baht.

Adding extra exciting and fun to the event is the International Balloon Festival which will bring at least 15 hot air balloons of various designs.

They include Darcy the T-Rex, Otto the hatching dinosaur, Emi Raptor, Plai Phueak the elephant, Na Chui the green turtle, U Fu Bunny, Tao Ouan the cute cat, Kermit the green frog, Giant Strawberry and Jai Noi the red heart.

Also, prepare to witness balloons illuminated with spectacular lights and sound in the night sky. The "Night Glow" show will run for 15 minutes twice daily at 7pm and 9.45pm.

Another highlight is "Walk In Balloon", allowing everyone to embark on a memorable journey through a giant 22m long balloon tunnel. At the "Paper Pop" zone, visitors can unleash their creativity and imagination by colouring the provided drawings of the underwater world, dinosaurs, spaceships and wild animals. Their creations will be digitally displayed on a large screen.

Besides entertainment and live music, the event will feature food and drinks and products of various kinds at more than 100 booths. The food zone will present Thai and international street food, snacks, noodles, ice cream, beverages and food trucks.

The product zone will feature fashion and vintage clothing, sunscreen products, cleaning products, art toys, vintage collectables and handmade goods. People are also welcome to bring pets along for a fun day out.