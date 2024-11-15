From Basque country to Bangkok

Chef Yoshitsugu Yamamoto, owner of Michelin-starred Alarde in Osaka, Japan, is set to make waves in Bangkok this month with an exclusive two-night guest shift on Nov 21 and 22 at UNO MAS at Centara Grand at CentralWorld.

Chef Yamamoto, renowned for his inventive take on Basque cuisine, will bring his signature dishes to Bangkok, blending the rich flavours of traditional Basque cooking with the subtle, seasonal nuances of Japanese ingredients. This collaboration promises an unforgettable culinary journey for Bangkok's gourmet scene.

With an international culinary career spanning two decades, chef Yamamoto is a celebrated name in the Basque and Japanese food world. He honed his skills in traditional Japanese cuisine for six years before his culinary explorations led him to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he mastered wood-fired cooking and South American cuisine.

His next chapter took him to the Basque Country, where he trained at the one Michelin-starred restaurant Alameda. In 2016, he opened Alarde in Osaka. This warm and friendly Basque restaurant has since earned one Michelin star for five consecutive years, in addition to consistent recognition in the prestigious Gault & Millau guide.

UNO MAS. Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

Basque cheesecake.

Chef Yamamoto is known for his expertise with charcoal and wood-fired grills, presenting dishes that are both traditional and inspired by his cross-cultural experiences. At this exclusive event, chef Yamamoto will showcase a specially curated menu highlighting the essence of Alarade's cuisine, rooted in Basque traditions and enhanced by Japanese autumnal flavours.

The meal begins with a luxurious bombón de foie gras y chocolate (foie gras bonbon), setting the stage for an array of four pintxos, each offering a distinctive taste of Japan. These include hongo shiitake relleno de txistorra de Pamplona, salsa de tinta de calamar, atún marinado en garum (fresh shitake mushroom stuffed with Basque txistorra, garum-marinated tuna, squid ink sauce); erizo de mar con salsa Vizcaína (sea urchin with Biscay sauce); sardinas marinadas con queso crema de anchoas del mar Cantábrico (marinated sardines with Cantabrian anchovy-infused cream cheese); and vieiras saladas de Hokkaido con pesto de shiso (salted scallops with shiso pesto).

A standout dish is the arroz cremoso con calamares, caldo de hongos matsutake (creamy rice with squid with matsutake mushroom consommé), a signature creation chef Yamamoto perfected in the Basque Country, served for the first time outside Japan. He serves the dish with a delicate broth of kombu and bonito, finishing it with matsutake mushrooms and sudachi citrus.

Foie gras bonbon.

Diners will also enjoy a Rodaballo en salsa verde, espárragos blancos y patatas (turbot in green sauce, white asparagus and potato). This umami-rich dish, characteristic of the Basque region, is also popular in Japan. For the main course, the entrecote de vaca mestiza a la brasa (wood-grilled Kamimura Gyu beef rib eye) is slow-grilled over wood, seasoned simply with salt to highlight the meat's natural flavours. The meal concludes with a tarta de queso vasca (classic Basque cheesecake), offering a perfect sweet finale.

This limited-time culinary event features a 6-course dinner priced at 3,700 baht++ per person (food only) and 4,200 baht++ per person with wine pairing. It offers a unique opportunity for food enthusiasts in Bangkok to experience the exceptional flavours of Alarde's Michelin-starred Basque cuisine, crafted with meticulous care by chef Yamamoto. Book early to secure your spot as seats are limited.

Wood-grilled Kamimura Gyu beef rib eye.

Creamy rice with squid with matsutake mushroom consommé.