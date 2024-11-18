Curing loneliness

Studies have shown that loneliness and isolation can have a negative health impact, comparable to risks associated with smoking up to 15 cigarettes or drinking six glasses of alcohol per day.

According to a report by the National Economic and Social Development Council, the number of Thais who received mental health services increased from 1.3 million in 2015 to 2.9 million in 2023. Between Oct 1, 2023, and April 22, it was found that 17.2% of Thais were at risk of depression, 15.5% experienced high levels of stress and 10.6% were at risk of suicide.

With the hope of healing mental issues caused by loneliness and isolation and to raise awareness of the importance of nurturing relationships through listening, JitArsa Bank collaborated with Thai Health Promotion Foundation and their partners to launch the world's first "National Month Of Listening", from Nov 1 to Nov 30.

Sorrayut Ratanapojnard, co-founder of JitArsa Bank, cited the world's longest scientific research study of happiness titled "The Harvard Study Of Adult Development" that followed two groups of people, Harvard sophomores and people in a low-income neighbourhood in Boston, to examine what constitutes a good life.

Sorrayut explained: "The study revealed that the key factor for happiness and well-being are healthy relationships, not health, wealth or fame. However, the study did not mention how to have a healthy relationship. Listening can help people feel connected and develop healthy relationships.

"JitArsa Bank's work focuses on spiritual health which is one of the four dimensions of health and well-being [physical, mental, social and spiritual health]. Spiritual health is happiness that comes from knowing and understanding oneself, seeing our connection with others, the world and nature. The primary tool to achieve spiritual health is listening."

Additionally, Sorrayut cited another survey to emphasise the importance of listening.

"A survey conducted by Newground revealed that Thai youths would prefer adults listen and understand them, with 25% prioritising this over receiving cash, which was only preferred by 11%."

To raise awareness about the "National Month Of Listening", there are over 75 activities free of charge both onsite and online in Bangkok and other provinces. The activities can be divided into two main categories: Listenian Class and Listenian Space.

Listenian Class is a workshop for people who want to improve their listening skills.

Sorrayut explained: "The quality of a listenian is being human. Our workshops do not add anything special to listenians. Instead, we help them discover the potential they have, but is often forgotten. When we are young, we have a natural capacity to connect to others.

"However, as we grow older, our ego and cultures make us become different individuals who have a hard time connecting with others. Each listenian will work by themselves through learning by doing, so they can journey back to that innate capacity."

According to Sorrayut, everything that participants relate to listenians will be confidential. Aside from keeping conversations secret, listenians must have the three following qualities.

"First, a listenian must be fully focused on the person in front of them. They must be 100% engaged in the conversation and avoid distractions like using phones or working on other tasks.

"Second, listenians must be mindful of their thoughts during conversation. They should recognise any internal resistance or judgement and should not allow themselves to get caught up in it. This allows them to focus on the person they listen to.

"Third, listenians keep an open mind to connect with the feelings of the speaker and themselves. Listening is not an act of hearing words, but it is an art of understanding the meaning of words. Meaning can be interpreted through tone of voice, body language and context between the lines. Listenians have to go beyond words to connect with the person whom they are listening to."

In addition to Listenian Class, Listenian Space is an activity that provides safe and supportive environments where individuals can share their thoughts and feelings with trained volunteers. Listenian Space is available at various venues for convenience and provides intriguing environments such as Listening On The Move (an electric tuk tuk by Muvmi); Paddle Boat Listening (paddle boats in Lumpini); and Listening Cafe (a cafe in Sathon 11).

There are also Listenian Spaces organised for specific groups such as Lady Listening for women, Rainbow Listening for LGBTI and Parent Listening for parents. Participants can choose to speak with volunteers who have similar or different profiles from them.

The "National Month Of Listening" has been well received after its launch. Sorrayut said most activities are fully booked. In Bangkok, people are not always friendly, but it seems like they still need to connect with others.

"Humans always want someone to speak to and someone to listen to them. Our campaign creates safe spaces with trained volunteers, so that people feel safe being seen and heard. Nowadays, people often communicate through social platforms, but they do not feel truly connected. It is the duty of listenians to build a connection with the participants."

Before launching the "National Month Of Listening", JitArsa Bank launched a similar project called Fung Srang Suk (Listening Is Happiness) which is a workshop that allows participants to experience deep listening without judgement. Sorrayut, who earned his PhD from the Yale School of the Environment, said Fung Srang Suk is the project that he is most proud of.

"In Bangkok, it is difficult to find a place that offers an activity free of charge. JitArsa Bank offers a free public space to people who lack a safe space at their school, workplace or home. It is a space where someone listens to them free of charge. It is a space that makes Thailand a place of kindness and generosity. It is a place where people can discover their listening potential, connect with others and have the opportunity to take care of their fellow beings in front of them without cost," said Sorrayut.

Although "National Month Of Listening" is full of intriguing activities, many people may miss out as some have already taken place. However, the good news is that even after November, many organisations are keen to continue organising listening events.

Sorrayut hopes that the world's first "National Month Of Listening" will help people to be happier.

"Many people who participated in Fung Srang Suk told me that after returning home, they felt like they got a new wife or husband. In reality, they are the same person, but they had never seen their spouse so nice like that before. Participating in the listening workshop brought so much joy to their lives. I hope more people and families will experience that happiness," he said.

"On a larger scale, I hope this initiative becomes the talk of the town, a new movement or even spark a chain reaction. I believe we should not underestimate the power of small actions, as even the smallest movement can become a global impact."

To view the schedule of Listenian Space, Listenian Class and stay informed on listening activities, visit happinessisthailand.com.