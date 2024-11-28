Thailand gets its first 3 Michelin-starred restaurant

Sorn has become the first Thai restaurant in the world to be awarded three Michelin stars in the eighth edition of the Michelin Guide Thailand 2025, announced in Bangkok on Wednesday.

From Thailand’s first three stars to a brand-new two star, plus four fresh one star and a green star shining bright, highlights include progressive twists on tradition, unforgettable seasonal plates, and a dynamic dining scene that keeps raising the bar.

Sorn, famed for its southern Thai cuisine and located off Sukhumvit Soi 26 in Bangkok, is the country's first Michelin three-star restaurant. (Photo: Diego Arenas)

The newly released guide features 462 establishments, seven two Michelin stars, 28 one Michelin stars, 156 Bib Gourmand (20 new entries), and 270 Michelin selected entries (44 new entries).

Among the new additions to the Guide, 20 are from Chon Buri (5 Bib Gourmand, and 15 Michelin selected entries), the newly covered destination.

Côte by Mauro Colagreco is the only addition to the two Michelin star list. The four newcomers awarded one Michelin star are: Akkee, a restaurant where bold, regional dishes of classic Thai recipes traditionally prepared in a no-frills kitchen to bring a rustic edge and distinct flavours, are served in an immersive, dimly lit setting; Avant, a restaurant helmed by a Singaporean chef who combines traditional and modern techniques with meticulous attention to detail; Goat, a restaurant that cleverly brings together elements of Thai, Chinese, and Western cuisines in a Thai seasonal concept, using herbs grown onsite and ingredients sourced from all over Thailand; and Aulis, a restaurant with a “Chef's Table” concept, offering the multi-course tasting menu that presents native ingredients, many sourced from Thailand and local grower collaborations. It is noteworthy that among the newcomers, two are located outside of Bangkok: Akkee in Nonthaburi, and Aulis in Phang-Nga.

Akkee (Photo: Broduction House)

Avant (Photo: Oat Komkrich)

Goat

Aulis (Photo: Cristian Barnett)

The only Michelin-starred laureate promoted from the Michelin Selected category is Coda, a restaurant that celebrates the essence of regional Thai cuisine while incorporating modern techniques to forge a fresh identity, offering a concise, expertly seasoned tasting menu, rife with delicate yet richly layered flavours.

Coda (Photo: SixtySix Visual)

Sushi Masato, Canvas, Cadence by Dan Bark and Khao Ekkamai did not retain their stars this year.

For more information, visit the Michelin Guide Thailand website.