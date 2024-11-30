Old places, new menus

Bored of eating the same thing twice? Fear no more, here's a list of restaurants that have shuffled things up to make sure you're never bored or short of choices while dining out.

Oyatsu no Jikan

There is no stopping Japanse soft power when it comes to food in Thailand. Azuki To Kouri, the extremely popular kakigori shop in Tokyo from chef Hiroyasu Kawate of two Michelin-starred Florilege has opened in Thailand as Oyatsu no Jikan, in collaboration with pastry chef Dej Kewkacha, chef-patron of Kacha Brothers.

The shop at Velaa in Sindhorn Village is the first overseas outpost of the Tokyo original, which is helped by head chef Miho Horio, who was formerly pastry chef at Florilege. “Though we closely follow the concept of the original, even offering their signature, we always have five flavours on the menu. One is savoury, one is sweet, one is a collaboration between me and chef Horio, there is always one snack,” explains chef Kewkacha.

The signature is Milk & Meringue, which has been a staple at the Tokyo shop since it opened its doors. It is shaved ice with a milk flavour and sweet, creamy Japanese red beans, with crispy meringue. “It’s not ‘just a kakigori’ but a ‘dish’ that is intended to be discovered layer by layer, with each ingredient designed to match one another from top to bottom, the same way that you would eat a fine dining dish. Even the azuki [red bean] is handmade using imported red beans from Japan. The same goes for the condensed milk, it is freshly homemade using only the best ingredients” says the chef.

“With chef Horio, we have created the Avocado salad kakigori, an exclusive for Bangkok. I love vegetables, which corresponds with Florilege's new direction towards more plant-based dishes. So this kakigori is a tribute to Florilege and is intended for a bit of savoury, sweet and vegetable lovers. It will remind you of eating a healthy salad but in a much more satisfying and cooling way in the form of shaved ice, which goes perfectly with the Bangkok weather,” says chef Kewkacha.

The most Instagrammed Chiboust Kakigori features “fruits in season” in the same way as a Japanese kaiseki, using only seasonal fruits, which taste best during their “shun” season. The French toast is served in the same way as in Tokyo. “Our bread is a thick yet soft sourdough brioche, toasted lightly in eggs and French butter, eaten with an espuma of Azuki, which is much lighter than traditional azuki or honey/syrup with a pint of sea salt for the ultimate sweet/savoury sensation,” adds the chef.

The beverage selection focuses on Kabuse Sencha from Inokura Farm in Nara, a 11th-generation tea farm in Japan.

No Name Noodle

No Name Noodle will be offering vegan ramen once a month.

Chef Shinji Inoue says the new item stems from a heartfelt encounter. "About a year ago, I returned to Thailand and saw a woman sitting outside my restaurant. When I asked why she wasn't dining with her family, she replied, ‘I cannot eat ramen.’ It was then that I learned about the world of veganism. She wanted to experience ramen but couldn't due to dietary restrictions. That moment sparked my determination to create a vegan ramen that anyone could enjoy.”.

The new vegan ramen set showcases two vegan soups and three types of noodles. The soup options are Soy sauce vegan soup, which is a blend of 12 vegetables and three types of Japanese soy sauce. The Sesame tantan vegan soup is creamy made with soy milk, sesame and five vegetables along with a base of soy sauce vegan soup, accented with special chili oil for a mild heat. The noodles on offer are gluten-free noodles made with Japanese wheat, Kyoto hojicha and kombu noodles made with Japanese bran enhanced by roasted green tea and kombu, and Haiga noodles made from wheat germ.

Shimeji mushroom form the “beef” protein and Lion’s Mane forms “pork”. The set also includes a Vegan mapo don, made with soy meat and No Name Noodle’s signature soy and shiitake mushroom sauce.

Tapori Bangkok

Tapori on Sukhumvit 47 is offering lunch specials that showcase the culinary heritage of various Indian states.

From the streets of Varanasi to the coastal charm of Goa, each dish offers a unique and authentic taste experience.

The tantalising array includes Banarasi tamatar ki chaat from Uttar Pradesh delivers the tangy and spicy flavours of Varanasi with perfectly cooked tomatoes infused with a fiery blend of spices, topped with crunchy sev. Gunpowder idli from Tamil Nadu provides a quintessential South Indian experience, featuring soft mini idlis tossed in a robust podi of aromatic spices, lentils, cashews and curry leaves.

Pav Bhaji, a Bombay favourite, brings a spicy and flavourful mix of mashed potatoes and vegetables cooked with onions, ginger, garlic and spices, served with buttery pav aka bread. From Chhattisgarh, the cherished Fara presents gnocchi-sized, steamed, hand-shaped rice dough rolls, tempered with spices and lentils, paired with creamy coconut-cumin chicken morsels, with a vegetarian option available. Goan fish curry offers a perfect blend of sweet, sour and spicy flavours, served with steamed rice, while the Pepper chicken fry from Andhra Pradesh showcases tender stir-fried chicken, served alongside flaky Malabari parotta and crispy rice flour murukku.

There’s no room for typical Indian fare here, Tapori is designed for adventurers looking to discover an unseen India.

L’Arôme By The Sea

The essence of autumn has been unveiled at L’Arôme By The Sea with “Coucher de Soleil.”

As the sun sets over the Andaman Sea, executive chef Adrien Delcourt shifts attention from the views to the culinary artistry on each plate. His new menu reflects a passion for seasonal bounty and fresh seafood, with each dish designed to showcase both the chef’s skill and Phuket’s abundant natural offerings. Among the highlights is the locally-sourced Phuket lobster, served as a "macédoine" to celebrate the island’s seafood heritage. Chef Delcourt also takes advantage of Phuket’s proximity to Japan, featuring Mikandai, a prized red Japanese seabream. Prepared as a refreshing ceviche with local citrus and house-made seaweed caviar.

Chef Delcourt’s signature dish, Norwegian langoustine ravioli paired with a silky foie gras emulsion, remains on the menu. The seafood journey continues with a line-caught turbot from the shores of Brittany, France, presented on a bed of leeks and topped with luxurious Oscietra caviar from Kaviari. For meat lovers, there is the roasted duck from Klong Pai farm or a premium Japanese A3 Wagyu beef, both accompanied by seasonal girolle mushrooms and vegetable variations.

BKK Social Club

BKK Social Club’s new menu transitions from Argentina to the rich cultural tapestry of Mexico City. The bar at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River’s new signature cocktail selection is a tribute to places, people and parties that animate Mexico City, emphasising the shared zest for life, good times, and great drinks that unites Mexico and Thailand.

With creations like La Capilla, a salute to tequila's famed bar; Frida Kahlo, which encapsulates the artist's rich narrative; and Pique, inspired by the 1986 World Cup's mascot, Philip Bischoff, beverage manager, aims to transport patrons with every cocktail. "Each drink tells a part of Mexico’s story, inviting our guests on a journey immersed in experiences that resonate with the vibrant spirit of Mexico, a spirit closely mirrored in the lively essence of Bangkok.”

The menu also revisits cocktails from its inaugural offering in bottled form. This selection caters to both individual indulgence and collective celebration, with sizes of 3,000ml, 750ml or by the glass. Hotel’s executive chef Andrea Accordi complements with a series of Mexican bar snacks.

Asiatique Ancient Tea House

Asiatique Ancient Tea House on the banks of the Chao Phraya River is offering 11 exclusive à la carte dishes until Dec 12.

Diners can choose from regional specialties such as Shrimp and Chinese chive dumplings, Stir-fried Singapore noodles with shrimp, carrot and beansprouts, Chicken gong pao with leek and dried chilli or Mapo tofu with minced pork in Sichuan sauce. Other dishes include Stir-fried fish maw with egg and beansprouts, XO fried rice with asparagus, Lao gan ma lobster, Deep-fried egg noodles with seafood gravy or Black chicken Chinese herbal soup. Desserts include Osmanthus jelly and one of my all-time favourite Chinese desserts — Black sesame dumplings in ginger syrup.

Playground Bangkok

Playground Bangkok at the Pullman Bangkok Hotel G has launched a menu featuring a selection of beverages in collaboration with Monin syrup. Menu highlights include Brown Butter Latte, Coffee Fizz, Wild Berry, Flower Blossom and Coffee Mocktail.