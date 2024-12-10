Thoughts turn to dust

Since the expansion of corn cultivation for animal feed in the region, Thailand, Myanmar and Laos have been negatively impacted by the increasing severity of PM2.5 pollution in the northern region.

To highlight the issue, Greenpeace Thailand organised an exhibition, "The Meat And Dairy Industry, Flooding, Air Pollution, And The Climate Crisis - How Do They Connect?", to provide information about the impacts of corn cultivation for animal feed.

Rattanasiri Kittikongnapang, food and forest campaigner for Greenpeace Thailand explained: "We often hear northern people say that their voices are not as loud as those in Bangkok. Greenpeace Thailand aims to bring attention to issues in the North that are often overlooked by both the government and people in other regions.

"The primary target audience of the exhibition is the general public. We set up a suggestion box to gather feedback on what kind of government policies people would like see. A respondent wanted to see a sustainable solution to PM2.5. Another wrote if growing corn for animal feed negatively affects the environment, other alternative crops should be cultivated.

"We hope these valuable insights from the public will encourage the government to understand the importance of adjusting policies, as both the climate crisis and the public health crisis are urgent issues."

The exhibition starts with the image of a fire blazing between a corn plantation and a green area of trees and shrubs. A message states that satellite image analysis, conducted between 2015 and 2020, revealed that 11.8 million rai of land in the Mekong Subregion (which includes Thailand, Laos and Myanmar) has been transformed into corn plantations for animal feed.

At the exhibition, a key attention grabber is a clear plastic container filled with burnt corn. Above the container are two air filter sheets -- one grey and one white. The grey sheet had been used for three days in April last year with a PM2.5 dust data measurement device, while the other unused one is pure white. From these air filter sheets, visitors can immediately see the severity of PM2.5 pollution in Chiang Mai.

"Greenpeace Thailand has conducted numerous studies on the links between corn plantation for animal feed, deforestation and transboundary haze pollution. Using satellite images from 2002 to 2022, we analysed the connection between the expansion of corn cultivation and the severity of transboundary haze pollution. Additionally, we examined if government policies promoted the expansion of corn cultivation," said Rattanasiri.

"Our study indicated that between 2002 and 2007, the area of corn cultivation in Thailand increased significantly from 600,000 rai to over 2 million rai. We observed a significant increase in particulate matter [PM] levels. The result strongly suggested that the expansion of corn cultivation was a contributing factor to the increase of PM levels and worsen air quality during this period."

According to the information displayed at the exhibition board, government policies over the decades have promoted corn cultivation for animal feed in Thailand. Particularly in 2004, when a significant policy was implemented.

In 2003, Thailand initiated the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (Acmecs) with the aim of fostering economic cooperation among its members -- Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam. The cooperation focuses on areas such as trade, tourism and agriculture.

In 2004, due to Acmecs, a policy which exempted import taxes on corn for animal feed was implemented. As a result, Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) became the first company to pioneer agricultural investment under a contract farming system with farmers in neighbouring countries. Hence, CP was able to import corn for animal feed without tax.

A suggestion box

Methane is another highlight at the exhibition as it is a powerful greenhouse gas. Methane traps heat 80 times more effectively than carbon dioxide. This gas is produced throug the decomposition of organic matter, such as food waste, animal waste and decaying organism. The meat and dairy industries are the largest sources of methane.

"When comparing the meat and fossil fuel industries, it was found that 29 meat companies emit as much methane as 100 large fossil fuel companies. While the fossil fuel industry primarily releases carbon dioxide, the meat industry is a significant contributor to methane emission. Since the fossil fuel industry still plays an essential role in developing countries, Greenpeace believes that reducing methane emissions from the meat industry would be the fastest way to slow down global boiling. Instead of supporting the growth of the meat industry and corn cultivation for animal feed, the government should prioritise the cultivation of other crops," said Rattanasiri.

At the end of the exhibition, Greenpeace Thailand presents five proposals for the government aimed at slowing down global boiling, climate disasters, air pollution and deforestation caused by the expansion of the meat industry.

The first proposal is to reduce areas of corn cultivation for animal feed domestically and internationally. The government should promote the cultivation of other crops, so that farmers can have more options.

The second proposal is to implement a traceability system throughout the meat production process which allows consumer access to information about the product's origins. The traceability system enables consumers to purchase food with the least impact on communities and the environment. If consumers know the meat they purchase from a particular manufacturer causes hot spots and PM 2.5 pollution, they may choose another brand.

Third is to take legal action against meat industry companies found to be linked to air pollution. Fourth is to advocate for legislation to address transboundary haze pollution. The fifth proposal opposes carbon offsets which is seen as greenwashing that allows meat industry companies to avoid accountability for their contribution to the climate crisis.

"Reducing greenhouse gas emissions should focus on decreasing the expansion of the meat industry and the cultivation of animal feed. Carbon credits are strategies employed by the meat industry. However, many studies reported that carbon credits are greenwashing. Some forests did not absorb as much carbon as was claimed. In some cases, the forests did not even exist," said Rattanasiri.

"Instead of being planted by humans, forests should grow naturally and have biodiversity. All corporate social responsibility reforestation projects should annually verify the growth of planted trees since newly planted trees cannot effectively absorb carbon dioxide like fully grown ones."

The exhibition has been well received by visitors despite being text based. Rattanasiri said she saw many people intently reading the displays. Even foreign visitors used a translation app to understand the texts. As a representative of Greenpeace, Rattanasiri hopes that the government will take the issues seriously.

"I hope that the public will become aware of the significance of PM2.5 pollution and hold the meat and dairy industry accountable. Moreover, the government should take serious action to address issues of the PM2.5 pollution and global boiling crisis."