Join Lenovo's charity run for heart patients

Interested people of all ages and fitness levels are invited to join the "Lenovo 20th Anniversary Charity Run 2025 – Run For Heart", which will take place at Chulalongkorn University Stadium on Feb 16.

There are two distances to choose from -- a fun run (5km) and mini marathon (10km). The event will kick off at 4am and will include on-site registration, water stations, food stations and a post-race celebration. Medals and prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in the 10km race for both male and female categories.

The "Run For Heart" campaign is an integral part of Lenovo's commitment to giving back to society as it celebrates two decades of success in Thailand.

It also aims to make a tangible difference in the lives of children and families impacted by paediatric heart conditions as all proceeds from registration fees will go directly to the Cardiac Children Foundation, which provides vital medical care, resources and support to young heart patients and their families.

The fee is 588 baht for the 5km fun run, 888 baht for the mini marathon and 2,020 baht for VIP packages -- inclusive of a bib, shirt, medal, tote bag and food voucher (plus a Lenovo discount voucher and Lenovo in-ear headset).

Registrations can be made via race.thai.run/lenovorunforheart by Sunday.