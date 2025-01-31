Franck Muller curls around your wrist

Since 1992, Franck Muller has shown its forte in unique designs with the inaugural Cintrée Curvex boasting a three-dimensional tonneau-curved body.

Over the years, an evolution has given the lug-less Vanguard, the Curvex CX and now the new Silhouette CX case.

Co-founder and master casemaker Vartan Sirmakes led the design team in fashioning the slithering silhouette, inspired by the spirit of transformation symbolised by the snake.

The undulating design challenged the production of the Silhouette CX case, bezel, sapphire glass and corresponding dial as well as the engineering of an in-house movement housed in a customised casing ring.

The casemaking involves meticulously crafting and assembling every component, using positioning checks derived from detailed 3D files. The painstaking process requires precision while ensuring mechanical strength, water resistance and functionality even in an asymmetrical case shape.

Thanks to advanced diamond grinding and CNC techniques, the sapphire glass is shaped into its spherical form with curves in two directions from 3 to 9 o'clock and 6 to 12 o'clock.

The sapphire glass extends all the way to the lugs, allowing a greater view of the dial with numerals that align with the irregular outline.

Franck Muller premieres the sensuous case in rose gold for the Silhouette CX Snake, a limited-edition of 28 pieces exclusive to Asia Pacific to mark the Lunar New Year.

Via the snow-setting technique, emeralds of varying diameters are placed closely to render an ophidian that seamlessly slithers across the sunray-brushed dial. Echoing the precious stones and motif, the calf leather strap is in green and embossed with a snakeskin texture.