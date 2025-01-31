Bvlgari explores the power of eternal movement

Evoking the telluric forces that shape the shifts of the universe, Serpenti Infinito -- a new concept introduced by Bvlgari to reveal, once again, the transformative power of the icon -- explores the very nature of time, the evolution of precious elements and materials that grow in the depths of the Earth to generate beauty. With its innovative idea to capture eternal movement, Serpenti Infinito merges the perpetual cycle of nature's changes to that of the fascinating symbol or a sign endlessly reborn, renewed and reinvented in new forms, each embodying its ability to leave a lasting mark in the world of jewellery. Bvlgari launched the "Serpenti Infinito" exhibition in Shanghai, China, earlier this month. Running until the middle of February, it is the first in a series of travelling exhibitions alongside various initiatives to celebrate the brand's iconic Serpenti motif throughout the year.

Christian Louboutin's 2025 Lunar New Year Capsule Collection photo courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin unveils Lunar New Year collection

Christian Louboutin has unveiled the 2025 Lunar New Year Capsule Collection that salutes the colour palette of Chinese culture through its craftsmanship and ingenuity. The collection introduces the new icon Miss Z, Astroloubi and Loubitwist clutch. The elegant charm of contemporary women is interpreted through the new Miss Z pumps, with two variations, both with an 80mm heel height, to choose from. The red version exudes a distinctive Oriental charm, while the black version embodies timeless elegance. Adorned with hand-embedded crystals and spikes in a geometrically inspired design, the novel Astroloubi sneakers come with the unique Strobel stitching that impart flexibility and softness to the shoes. The capsule collection also includes pieces from the Loubitwist series. The Loubitwist clutch has been reimagined in patent leather. Its chain design adds versatility for shoulder or crossbody wear. The Bracelet continues the classic colour palette of black and red, with contrasting lustres of patent leather and metal complementing each other beautifully.

Loro Piana Lunar New Year Capsule photo courtesy of Loro Piana

Loro Piana pays homage to Year of the Snake

Loro Piana pays homage to the Year of the Snake with a capsule collection built around the icons, including the Bomber, the Grande Unita scarf, the Extra Pocket and the White Sole shoes, all reinterpreted in honour of the Lunar New Year. The collection reimagines iconic Loro Piana silhouettes in a modern and luxurious way, using a selection of exquisite materials like cloud-soft merino shearling, flexible Windbelt Stretch, and the luxurious warmth of Silk Wool Cash. Each Bomber jacket stands out with its unique design, catering to a variety of styles. The collection also features special accessories, including the baseball cap and silk accessories embellished with motifs and prints inspired by the snake and Loro Piana's iconic fiore di cardo or thistle flower. A whimsical addition to the collection is a bear plush toy wearing a scarf, embellished with a subtle snake print. The Lunar New Year Capsule is available in Loro Piana boutiques in China, South Korea and South Asia, and on Loropiana.com.

Balenciaga Monday shoes photo courtesy of JUERGEN TELLER

Balenciaga launches hybrid shoe

Balenciaga recently launched the Monday, the house's latest exploration of archetypal lifestyle shoes. Named for its everyday versatility, the Monday is a conceptual take on a vintage running shoe that merges the familiar lines of athletic footwear with a handmade aesthetic. As the house's first all-leather hybrid shoe, the Monday pairs a leather upper with an ultra-lightweight technical rubber sole, ensuring both comfort and ease of wear. Characterised by a streamlined silhouette, Monday shoes feature raw edges, visible stitching and intentional distressing that evoke the worn-in feel of a well-loved favourite. Deconstructed elements appear throughout, with exposed stitching and detailing that highlight the shoe's artisanal character. A rubber 3B Sports Icon signature further amplifies its DIY-inspired design. The shoes are available in white, black, pink, yellow and blue, in both worn-out and pristine iterations, at Balenciaga stores worldwide and on balenciaga.com.

PDM Offline Store photo courtesy of PDM

PDM opens first physical store at Erawan Bangkok

PDM recently opened the doors of its first-ever physical store in Thailand at Erawan Bangkok. This exciting new space invites fashion enthusiasts and admirers of eco-friendly home décor to explore the exquisite creations of PDM -- a renowned lifestyle brand celebrated for infusing Thainess into universal design. With its unique blend of elegant aesthetics and sustainable principles, PDM transforms household items and decorations into vibrant expressions of style and purpose. Founded in 2014 by Thai designer Dew Doonyapol Srichan, PDM (Product Design Matters) is a brand dedicated to enriching lives through products that combine traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation. Sustainability and environmental responsibility are at the heart of every stage of PDM's production process, reflecting their commitment to quality and innovation. The inaugural "PDM Offline Store" is on the 1st floor of Erawan Bangkok, Ratchaprasong intersection. Visit Facebook.com/PDMBRAND.

Phantom Scintilla. photo courtesy of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce marks 100 years of Phantom

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars marks the 100th anniversary of Phantom this year. Throughout its long history, the Phantom nameplate has been reserved for the pinnacle model in the marque's portfolio -- the very apex of excellence. Each iteration, up to and including the 8th generation currently being handcrafted at the home of Rolls-Royce, has seen advances in design, engineering, materials and technology. Today, Phantom is the ultimate blank canvas for Bespoke commissions, where clients can bring their most elaborate, imaginative and personal visions to life. Inspiration for Bespoke commissions is everywhere, and Phantom's scale, elegance, presence and adaptability enable it to be whatever its owner wishes it to be. Phantom has always had the same fundamental aim -- to provide the most magnificent, desirable and, above all, effortless motor car in the world -- the very best of the best.