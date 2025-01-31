Guru's Weekly Buzz: Jan 31-Feb 6

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

JOIN

Party time / Igniv Bangkok / Feb 9

A night of bites and drinks at a casual gathering featuring Igniv's friends from some of the best bars in Bangkok and Jakarta. On Feb 9, enjoy handcrafted bites created by Igniv Bangkok and experience creations from renowned spots such as Tropic City, Teens of Thailand and The St. Regis Bar Jakarta where beverage manager Paulo Naranjo will be crafting cocktails, alongside offerings from Iron Balls — The Parlour. To enhance the vibrant ambience, a DJ will keep the energy high all evening long. Visit the restaurant's website.

New artist / Chim Chim / Jan 31 to April 30

In its third year, Chim Chim’s celebrated Artist-in-Residence programme continues to offer a platform for artistic exploration. Chim Chim, the art-inspired social diner at Siam@Siam Design Hotel Bangkok, features a new line-up launching on Jan 31. The new artist-in-residence is Belgian mixed-media artist Miguel Delie. Until April 30, Delie will showcase "Beyond The Sugar Clouds", which transforms Chim Chim into a whimsical, candy-coloured wonderland. Drawing from childhood nostalgia, Delie reimagines beloved characters such as SpongeBob and Doraemon through bold sculptural compositions that combine vibrant colours and familiar forms with unexpected juxtapositions. Using found objects and toys, Delie creates intricate sculptural compositions that evoke both joy and introspection. “The origins of these objects are stripped away, allowing their emotional weight to be released and replaced with pure joy,” Delie explains. “Through this, I invite viewers to momentarily escape the demands of daily life and reconnect with a carefree past.”

Women artists / SAC Gallery / Feb 1 to March 15

SAC Gallery will showcase "Moulting Ensemble", featuring works by three artists — Jarasporn Chumsri, Praiya Ketkool and Aor Sutthiprapha. The exhibition guides visitors through three dimensions of change: the evolution of narratives across time, the metamorphosis of urban ecosystems, and the transformation of the inner self. Drawing inspiration from the moulting process of insects — a period of vulnerability harbouring the power of growth — and Junichiro Tanizaki's "In Praise Of Shadows", which celebrates the beauty in darkness, subtlety and imperfection, this exhibition explores the profound significance of transitional states. Jarasporn presents "The Third House: A Living Tale" (2025), bridging past and present through a reinterpretation of "The Three Little Pigs". Praiya crafts "Why Re Wild" (2025) in acrylic on linen canvas, inspired by her encounters with Dutch community gardens. Aor's "The Nine States Of Being" (2025) builds upon her 2024 work "Breath With Me, I Am Inside You", which explored often-overlooked aspects of personality, emotions and states of being. Visit the gallery's website.

Chefs' collab / Baan Tepa x Nouri Singapore / Feb 8-9

Chef Ivan Brehm of Singapore’s Nouri will team up with chef Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam of Bangkok’s Baan Teepa for two nights of food exploration on Feb 8-9. They will present “Anatomy Of A Thai Feast” — a celebration of Thai flavours reimagined through innovative culinary artistry. Chef Brehm is celebrated for developing "Crossroads Thinking", an approach to gastronomy that highlights the interconnectedness of cultures. His philosophy embraces the idea that no food culture exists in isolation, crafting dishes that explore shared histories and promote respect and diversity. Visit the restaurant's website.

Bar takeover / The St. Regis Bar / Feb 7-8

The St. Regis Bangkok welcomes Paulo Laihee Naranjo, beverage manager from The St. Regis Bar Jakarta, for a bar takeover on Feb 7–8, at The St. Regis Bar. Renowned for his inventive mixology techniques, Naranjo enhances the guest experience by infusing creativity and narrative into each cocktail. Indulge in his signature creations such as First Highway Sour, A Settled Trader, Cotton Club, and many more, promising timeless moments for all cocktail enthusiasts during this bar takeover in Bangkok. Visit the hotel's website.

Cross Culture Weekend / The House On Sathorn / Feb 1-2

The House On Sathorn at W Bangkok will host the sixth edition of its "Cross Culture Weekend" series, spotlighting Japan. On Feb 1-2, savour the culinary creations of chef Koya Mukoo from Kitakyushu, Japan. Nikaku Bangkok is the first international branch of the renowned Nikaku from Kitakyushu, Japan. In a collab with Paii, chef Mukoo introduces special menus crafted for this event. Bar Sathorn will host Manabu Ohtake from Royal Bar, Palace Hotel Tokyo, on Feb 1, alongwith Yasuhiro Kawakubo from Punch Room, The Tokyo Edition, Ginza. On Feb 2, Toru Ariyoshi from Bee’s Knees, Kyoto takes over the bar with Satoshi Sugiura of El Lequio, Okinawa. Visit the hotel's website.

Champagne brunch / Uno Mas / Feb 2 and March 2

Escape the ordinary and rise above it all at Uno Mas' Sunday Champagne Brunch at Centara Grand at CentralWorld. The brunch offers an indulgent afternoon of exceptional flavours and sweeping cityscapes. The menu marries the rich flavours of Spain and the Mediterranean with the refined bubbles of Champagne Pommery Brut Royal N.V. Visit the hotel's website.

Six-hands dinner / Mia / Feb 4

The Friends Of Mia returns with a collaboration featuring chefs Pongcharn "Top" Russell, Michelle Goh and Wina Sriyapong of Bucha Gallery & Restaurant in Phuket. Chef Wina draws inspiration from her roots in Nakhon Si Thammarat, bringing the bold and vibrant flavours of southern Thai cuisine to life. The chefs have created a menu that harmoniously blends family heritage, tradition and modern innovation. Visit the restaurant's website.

Street food buffet / Shangri-La Bangkok / Feb 1

The Shangri-La Bangkok will host the "23rd Raan Dung Ross Ded: RDRD Street Food Buffet Under The Stars @Poolside”, a riverfront outdoor market featuring an all-you-can-eat buffet from stalls listed in the Michelin Guide Bangkok, along with Shangri-La Bangkok food stations and desserts. There will also be live music and fun activities for family and friends. Visit the hotel's website.

Alter egos / River City Bangkok / Until Feb 16

La Lanta presents “Alter Ego”, a group exhibition by BannanaManz, Butterrabbitz & Surrealrabbitz, Ekarat Aroonrat and Pete Tangpun. These emerging Thai contemporary artists represent distinct personalities and styles. Butterrabbitz designs characters, Surrealrabbitz creates powerful compositions from simple techniques, Pete time-travels to bygone worlds, BannanaManz references meaningful songs, films and popular icons in playful sculptures and Ekarat ventures into the imagination of a fictional young girl. “Alter Ego” is on display until Feb 16.

Journey through photos / c43: Fashion and Inspiration Space / Feb 8-23

Journey through the lens of Samatcha Apaisuwan, who has decades of experience in the advertising and documentary fields, at his upcoming "Connect" photo exhibition, born out of his winter travels to India. His exploration allowed him to capture urban corners, morning markets, local lifestyles and enchanting haveli architecture. These captivating moments will be on display at c43: Fashion and Inspiration Space at Charoen 43 Art & Eatery, as a part of the Bangkok Design Week 2025.

EAT

New menu / The Kites Eatery

Innside by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit’s all-day dining restaurant The Kites Eatery has unveiled a playful and eclectic menu that celebrates Thai cuisine from all around. Fashioned by executive chef Katisak “Note” Pinkaew, the new menu is served a la minute using quality ingredients from local farms. The menu is made up of six sections — “Yum”, “Kub-Khao”, “Jan-Deaw”, “Kin-Len”, “Ping-Yang” and “Khong-Wanh”. “Our new menu draws on our inspiration to offer all sorts of surprises as we take diners on a culinary pilgrimage of Thailand,” says Note. Visit the hotel's website.

Crab buffet / Ventisi

Indulge in the ultimate seafood feast at Ventisi, Centara Grand at CentralWorld’s popular dining destination. Available every Thursday to Saturday, the Crab Night Buffet offers an array of crabs, seafood and Italian-Thai culinary delights. Enjoy free-flow beverages and cocktails, along with one serving of Lobster Thermidor. In addition to the crab-centric dishes, enjoy a lavish seafood spread featuring fresh crabs, river prawns, oysters and mussels. The buffet also includes sushi, sashimi, cold cuts, artisanal cheese, fresh salads, hearty soups, pasta, pizza, and a variety of hot dishes highlighting Italian and Thai flavours. To top it off, indulge in homemade international desserts and cakes. Visit the hotel's website.

STUFF

AI model / IBM x L'Oréal

IBM and L’Oréal will join forced to uncover new insights in cosmetic formulation data, facilitating L’Oréal’s use of sustainable raw materials, for energy and material waste reductions. The effort will develop a custom AI foundation model engineered to significantly increase the ability of L’Oréal Research & Innovation teams to reach extra performance and consumer satisfaction in every cosmetic category and every region of the world. The formulation foundation model is believed to be a first-of-its-kind in the industry. The collab combines L’Oréal's expertise in cosmetic science with IBM's cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies for scientific discoveries. This partnership will contribute to helping L’Oréal meet its L’Oréal For The Future’s target of sourcing most of its product formulas based on bio-sourced materials and/or the circular economy by 2030.

Golf luxury / G/Fore x BE@RBrick

Since its debut in 2001, BE@RBrick has evolved from toys into collectables and pop culture icons, being canvasses from artists, brands and designers worldwide to express themselves. G/Fore, a luxury sports brand from Los Angeles, has joined forces with the famous bear to introduce a special collection with the "Disruptive Luxury" theme. It features clothing items, accessories and limited edition figures. The collection is available at the G/Fore store in The Golf Town Bangkok on Pradit Manutham Road.

TRAVEL

Tailored for tennis players / Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi Resort & Villas

Tennis enthusiasts should consider the "Tennis Escape Retreat Package" from Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi Resort & Villas. The package includes a four-day, three-night stay with three hours of tennis training per day led by an experienced coach. Guests have full access to the four tennis courts, with racquets and equipment provided. The package includes daily breakfast and an hour’s spa treatment for two at Blue Lotus Well-Being Spa. Enhance the stay with a complimentary wellness consultation emphasising nutrition and sleep quality. Aside from tennis, there are also swimming pools, a fitness centre, a basketball court, a surf skate park, an archery range, beach volleyball and pickleball courts, a kids’ club and complimentary bicycle rentals. Visit the website.