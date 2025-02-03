Bangkok's trendiest lifestyle market runs until Friday

S-Oasis by Singha Estate is hosting "HOPs! Market 2025", the trendiest lifestyle market where all things cool come together in one place, daily from 3pm to 10pm, until Friday.

Set in a vibrant, colourful atmosphere filled with fresh energy, the market is divided into many zones covering art, drink, food and books and features a wide variety of products and relaxing activities designed for art lovers, book enthusiasts, drink connoisseurs, shopping addicts, chill-seekers, party-goers and health-conscious individuals.

Highlights include "Read With Beers Exhibition", a special wall-painting exhibition by illustrator Toddy; "Book Swap" activity which encourages visitors to bring their favourite books to share and exchange with fellow book lovers at the market; and creative workshops on "Rainbow World" conducted by Bangkok Pride.

Besides great drinks and live music performances, there are also interactive spaces and pop-up shops open to the public, featuring street artists, special art and craft workshops, and creative collaborations from various organisations.

With a carefully curated selection of products and activities tailored to Gen X, Gen Y and Gen Z, along with interactive educational experiences for children, the market is set to be an inspiring and exciting destination for all.

S-Oasis is on Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road. There is no admission fee.