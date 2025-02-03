Thai innovation takes centre stage at Bitec

More than 1,000 creations by Thai and international inventors are being exhibited during "Thailand Inventors' Day 2025", which is running at Bitec Event Hall 101-104, Bang Na-Trat Road, daily from 9am to 5.30pm, until Thursday.

Held under the theme "Thai Inventions And Innovations: A National Endeavor" by the National Research Council of Thailand, the event serves as a platform to highlight the creativity of Thai inventors on a wider stage while facilitating knowledge exchange in the fields of invention, innovation and research.

The event features a variety of exhibitions and zones, including the "Father Of Thai Invention" held to honour HM King Rama IX's royal contributions and an exhibition on "Smart Town And Clever Land".

Among the highlight inventions and research works on display include "A Study On Plant Species Decorated With Buranakhata Pot Designs In Lanna Art", "Green For All Colors: Bio-Based Printing Ink And Coating" and "Tilapia Strep-Easy Kit" to detect Streptococcus agalactiae in fish.

Eco-ceramic made from green mussel shells. photos courtesy of National Research Council of Thailand

Expect to see innovative works such as eco-ceramic products made from green mussel shells, oil-absorbing foam made from natural rubber and cellulose nanocrystals, biodegradable absorbents for adult diapers and vegan leather made from pineapple leaf fibres.

Other highlights include winning research from the National Research Awards and the 2025 Bangkok International Intellectual Property, Invention, Innovation and Technology Exposition.

There is also an innovation product market and over 100 talks and workshop with topics covering fostering invention and innovation development, hands-on invention training and career-building opportunities.

The event is open to interested members of the public wishing to find inspiration to create impactful works. There is no admission fee.