Woeng Nakornkasem Yaowaraj to open in 2029

Asset World Corp (AWC) recently held the first piling ceremony for “Woeng Nakornkasem Yaowaraj”, its largest landmark mixed-use project spanning a 14-rai plot in Bangkok’s Chinatown.

With an investment of more than B16 billion, Woeng Nakornkasem Yaowaraj is designed to be a dynamic landmark under the “Legacy Of The Past, Inspiration Of Tomorrow” concept. Blending modern design with Thai-Chinese cultural heritage, the development will feature shopping spaces, two luxury hotels, a contemporary Chinese pavilion, cultural areas and a green building.

The project will also boast one of the largest underground shopping areas in Bangkok, offering luxury branded stores, innovative concept stores, aspiring-for-Michelin-stars restaurants, cafés and curated local shops that celebrate the rich history and prosperity of the Thai-Chinese commercial area.

The contemporary design and event spaces will enhance the shopping experience, with year-round activities and festivals celebrating Chinatown's heritage. Visitors can also enjoy large green spaces and a rooftop garden, as well as an underground parking facility for 750 cars.

The Chinese Pavilion, one of the project's pieces de resistance, will be an eight-storeyed structure serving as a sacred space and a new landmark. Additionally, the Woeng Nakornkasem Museum will showcase historical images and artefacts highlighting the community’s way of life.

The two hotels will feature more than 500 rooms. There will be a 300+ room InterContinental Hotel, which will stand out with its 10-storeyed main building and a preserved historic commercial building, which will be transformed to house luxurious suites. Notably, the InterContinental will also boast the largest ballroom in Yaowarat, spanning more than 1,100m², and accommodating up to 750 guests.

A second IHG property with more than 200 rooms will occupy a 10-storeyed building and a restored commercial building along the Ong Ang Canal. The second hotel will blend timeless elegance with modern comforts.

Scheduled for completion in 2029, Woeng Nakornkasem Yaowaraj aims to be a tourism, culture and leisure hub and a global sustainable tourism destination.