A guidebook to Old Bangkok

In an era where AI can instantly recommend destinations, activities and dining spots, guidebooks may seem like things of the past.

However, Old Town Vacanza: Bangkok, a new release by veteran writer Ploy Chariyaves, proves that thoughtfully curated guidebooks still hold unique value.

The set of three beautifully designed and illustrated books, each with different bookbinding techniques, shows that touchable paper and ink can bring about more insight and inspiration than raw data.

Old Town Vacanza: Bangkok

The pink-covered main volume forms the heart of the collection, tracing old Bangkok's history from the early Rattanakosin era through its temples, palaces, iconic stores and historic communities.

The author's skilful curation distils over 200 years of the Old Town's history into an engaging narrative, bringing to life both the physical spaces and historical context of these living monuments as they evolved through time.

From the Giant Swing area, considered the Old Town's heart since the founding of Bangkok as the capital by King Rama I, Ploy takes readers to the Temple of Dawn -- a masterpiece of classical Thai architecture -- then to Wat Ratchaorasaram, where traditional design was blended with Chinese and Western influences during the reign of King Rama III.

The arrival of American missionaries, including Dr Dan B. Bradley, who performed Siam's first surgery and introduced printing to the Kingdom, ushered in the "modernisation" period during King Rama IV's reign.

Charoen Krung, or New Road, along with the connecting streets Bamrungmuang and Fuang Nakhon, emerged as the new central business district. The author weaves together stories about iconic establishments -- a century-old gold shop hidden among Worachak's auto parts stores, the still-operating Mowaan apothecary from King Rama V's reign, or the bustling Chinatown.

The second volume, Good Things From Old Town, spotlights unique local businesses including Seng Hong Bookbinding and repair store Johny's Gems, specialising in jewellery from the 50s and 60s, and Seng Nguan, selling tote bags made from recycled rice sacks.

The final volume, Vacanza Calories Don't Count, serves as a culinary guide to the Old Town's eateries, highlighting flavours that have withstood the test of time.