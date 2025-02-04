Bangkok Design Week returns this Saturday

Bangkok Design Week will return with over 350 programmes across seven main districts and various locations throughout the city, daily from 11am to 10pm, starting this Saturday until Feb 23.

Held under the theme "Design Up+ Rising: Facing Challenges With A Positive Twist" by the Creative Economy Agency, the eighth edition will be divided into two main phases to ensure that visitors won't miss a thing.

The first phase will run from this Saturday until Feb 16, covering areas from Charoen Krung to Talat Noi, Yaowarat, Song Wat, Pak Khlong Talat and nearby areas. The second phase will start from Feb 15 and run until Feb 23 at Phra Nakhon, Bang Lamphu to Khao San and nearby areas. Two additional venues -- Hua Lamphong and Bang Pho -- will participate only on Saturdays and Sundays.

Visitors can immerse in a world of creativity with a diverse range of programmes, covering exhibitions, talks, workshops, music performances, tours, design markets, city-enlivening activities, and special promotions from local shops and restaurants.

This year's event will take visitors to explore five dimensions of design possibilities with various positive approaches. They include "Optimism: Designing With A Positive Mindset"; "Cross-disciplinarity: Designing By Connecting Other Disciplines"; "Positive Force: Designing To Face Every Challenge"; "Disruption: Designing Beyond Conventions"; and "Power Of Design: Designing With Purpose".