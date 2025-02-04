Experience Japanese cinema at House Samyan

A selection of 15 Japanese movies will be presented during the Japanese Film Festival 2025 at House Samyan, 5th floor of Samyan Mitrtown, Rama IV Road, from Friday until Feb 16.

Presented by the Japan Foundation in collaboration with House Samyan; Dude, Movie; and Berng Nang Club, the festival features 15 acclaimed films across various genres including inspiring drama, light-hearted comedy, dokidoki romance, thrilling horror, renowned classics and iconic animation.

This year's highlights are A Samurai In Time by Junichi Yasuda, a time-travel comedy about a Samurai who transports to the present day; and Akira, a masterpiece of Japanese animation by Katsuhiro Otomo that made a great impact on the film industry worldwide.

The festival will also screen two favourites recommended by Pat Boonnitipat, director of How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies. Good Morning by Yasujiro Ozu is a charming story about two young boys set in suburban Tokyo; while The Mourning Forest by Naomi Kawase, winner of the Grand Prix at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival, is a deeply moving film that inspired Pat to become a director.

The programme also includes Best Wishes To All by Shimotsu Yuta, winner of the Japan Horror Film Competition; Mom, Is That You?!, Yamada Yoji's 90th film, nominated for Best Picture, Japan Academy Film Prize 2024; and From The End Of The World, an apocalyptic time-travelling film directed by Kaz I Kiriya.

After Bangkok, the festival will move to Maielie Khon Kaen from Feb 14-16, Chiang Mai University's Communication Innovation Center from Feb 21-23, and Lorem Ipsum Space in Songkhla from Feb 28 to March 2.

All films have both English and Thai subtitles, except Summer Blooms which only comes with Thai subtitles. Some films are screened only in select cities.

Tickets cost 160 baht and can be purchased from the box office at House Samyan (visit housesamyan.com). There is no admission fee for the screenings in Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai and Songkhla.