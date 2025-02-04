A spot for tea

The season of afternoon teas has rolled out. Guru By Bangkok Post lists a few on offer.

InterContinental Bangkok

If you’re a tea fanatic, then you cannot miss Thai tea. Cashing in on it’s unique aroma, flavour and colour is the “Thai Tea Afternoon Tea” at Balcony Lounge.

A coming together of Thai and English culture, the experience blends the best of both kingdoms into an array of treats from savoury to sweet. Pick up on distinct Thai notes among the tomato, cheese, and honey truffle of the Makuer kab cheese sandwich or the Gai rom kwan sandwich, as well as herbaceous smoked chicken in mustard mayonnaise.

Accompanying Thailand’s famed tea with an attractive pink hue is the Pie pla salmon, a salmon and leek quiche bound by cheddar cheese. Completing the experience is a dazzling collection of desserts incorporating Thailand’s famed brew. Indulge in Thai tea macarons, a Thai tea crème brûlée and the Thai tea tiramisu glass made with its own Thai tea mascarpone cream. The Thai tea brown sugar crisp mousse cake is balanced by a strawberry compote while the Thai tea choux is an original creation featuring Thai tea diplomat cream and brown sugar caviar.

Essential to the afternoon, Thai tea scones are served with a mixed berry compote, orange jam, and a fragrant Thai tea cream. Though to wash all this down is the welcome drink of a Thai lemon iced tea. The “Thai Tea Afternoon Tea” will be served from March 1 to June 30.

The Okura Prestige Bangkok

The “Sense Of Tsubaki Afternoon Tea” is being offered at Up & Above Restaurant and Bar, marking the debut of a new floral display, transforming the traditional afternoon tea into a multi-sensory celebration of nature’s artistry.

Imagine a delicate flower, its petals gracefully unfurling to reveal a treasure trove of delights. This vision has inspired the creation of the afternoon tea stand, a bespoke design to capture the essence of a blossoming bloom, inspired by Japan’s profound connection with nature, where flowers symbolise the passage of time and the beauty inherent in each season.

The tea celebrates the tsubaki or camellia, a symbol of resilience and elegance that graces Japan’s winter landscape. Its rich hues of red and white provide the inspiration for the tea stand’s aesthetic and the menu’s flavours.

Savour Chicken parfait terrine with cranberry chutney; Wild tomato with king crab and ebiko; Smoked duck with raspberry and beetroot; and BBQ pork puff with amazu shoga and sorrel, as part of the savoury offerings.

The sweet offerings showcase the finest winter ingredients. Indulge in Black Forest gateau, Citrus vanilla mousse, Chestnut chocolate creameux, Raspberry curd Hokkaido milk pudding and a crisp, buttery Apple caramel almond tart, among other bites.

Centara Grand at CentralWorld

The “Afternoon Tea Delights” at Tea & Tipple at Centara Grand at CentralWorld offers freshly-baked scones, delicate pastries and savoury bites.

Enjoy Smoked salmon mille-feuille with avocado and cream cheese, Pan-seared foie gras with onion jam and the indulgent New England Lobster roll. For those who appreciate a blend of savoury and sweet, the Smoked turkey with Gruyère cheese and cranberry jam offers a good balance. Sweet treats include two varieties of macarons, a Choux au craquelin filled with pistachio cream, a Gianduja chocolate mille-feuille, Zesty orange cake and Rich chocolate pralines.

Beyond the tea experience, Tea & Tipple offers an extensive menu featuring gourmet Pascucci coffees, Mariage Frères teas and a wide selection of alcoholic beverages, including whisky flights and signature cocktails.

Banyan Tree Krabi

The “Afternoon Tea Set” at the luxury resort is not only served in refined porcelain, it is presented with a colourful assortment of “hot and cold nibbles” — including signature specialties such as Pani puri caviar, Truffle-braised Wagyu beef and Mango sticky rice mousse cake. The “Bird’s Nest” tables adds to the appeal as they sit precariously among the trees, perched high above the resort and overlooking the Andaman Sea.

The tea offer includes a choice of three crockery sets — the Citrus Charm Collection, the Sapphire Sips Collection and the Birdsong & Blossom Bliss Collection — each with either a Chinoiserie or classical porcelain pattern. The selection of teas is supplied by the Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company.

Finger foods are brought to the table on a three-tiered “bird-cage” curate. Indulge in House-smoked salmon and Black king fish wrapped in betel leaves, a local herb salad with roasted chilli, cashew nuts, crispy fried shallots and roasted-rice tamarind dressing. The Sesame puff filled with pandan custard scone and the Sweet-sour lychee in orange-flavoured syrup scone are freshly baked. The tea also has a vegetarian option.

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Indulge in an iconic “Lady in Red Afternoon Tea”, recognised as a symbol of class, grace and the brand’s renowned hospitality.

The tea begins with Pomegranate rose sorbets as a refreshing prelude to awaken the palate. The teatime experience features an all-new presentation, where red-coloured sweets and savouries take centrestage. The savoury selection includes Beetroot-cured salmon, Chicken liver pâté, Camembert and truffle quiche and an Avocado and Sriracha prawn cocktail, each showcasing a creative blend of Eastern and Western flavours.

Executive pastry chef Franck Istel presents a symphony of red-themed desserts, including Blueberry and blackcurrant marguerite, Red berry opera, Matcha green tea raspberry glass, Morello cherry pistachio petit gâteau and a Gift chocolate box.

The Lady in Red Afternoon Tea is available daily at 1897 Lounge until March 31.

The St. Regis Bangkok

The St. Regis Bangkok has collaborated with Kaviari for its afternoon tea, served in the Drawing Room, alongside an upgrade option to relish the signature Skin Caviar Lifting and Firming facial massage at its Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie, available until March 31.

Savoury highlights include Mini cones filled with tangy sour cream, topped with fresh chives and the almond-like flavour of Kristal Caviar, and Beetroot and salmon tarts with saffron mayo, enhanced by the buttery notes of the signature Transmontanus Caviar. More indulgent bites include Foie gras bon bons paired with cherry jam and hazelnuts, as well as Crunchy brioche rolls filled with Camembert mousse and caramelised figs.

The experience extends to a palette of sweet treats, including the Île Flottante with soft meringue, served with vanilla Anglaise and a touch of dry caviar, alongside Caramel fleur de sel pearls, Lemon mille-feuille and Wholewheat scones served with an assortment of jams, whipped cream and cream cheese.

Every tea set offers a 25% discount on the signature Skin Caviar Lifting and Firming facial massage, as well as a B1,000 voucher redeemable at Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie.

Rosewood Bangkok

The new "It’s All In The Stars Afternoon Tea" at Rosewood Bangkok is in partnership with KTC Bank and is a poetic journey about the celestial love story between the moon, princess of the night, and the sun, prince of the day. The savoury course begins with Lobster mousse, poached Boston lobster and truffle pâté — setting the stage for a celestial romance between the sun and moon. Restless in love, the moon becomes intrigued by life on Earth. Seeking wisdom, she turns to the venerable Jupiter. But when she Sun learns of her plan, his fury ignites, fearing the delicate balance of day and night will be disrupted. The grand finale of this celestial afternoon tea brings the story to life through a selection of sweet treats, each representing a celestial body — from Cacao and caramel ganache to Passion fruit and banana. KTC Visa cardholders can enjoy a 20% discount on the afternoon tea.