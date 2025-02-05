Japan Expo returns bigger than ever at CentralWorld

The largest and most-anticipated Japan expo in Asia will be back with all forms of entertainment across nearly every floor of CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, daily from 10am to 9pm, from Friday until Sunday.

Held under the theme "Celebrate 10th Anniversary" by G-Yu Creative, Japan Expo Thailand 2025 will mark its 10th anniversary, allowing everyone to discover and explore various aspects of the Land of the Rising Sun through myriad of activities.

The expo is divided into 19 zones, each of which will bring special highlights, for Thai and international visitors to enjoy, such as food tasting, shopping and experiencing Japanese culture. Taking turns to render unlimited fun and happiness on all three days will be hundreds of Japanese and Thai artists.

Ready to join the event for the first time will be singer-actor Kazuya Kamenashi, the first Japanese person to receive the Thai Japan Legendary Artist Award at the Japan Expo Thailand Award 2025, on Sunday.

Accompanying him to perform will be Hitsujibungaku, Ai Takahashi, Karin Miyamoto, One Or Eight, One Love One Heart, Meme Tokyo, Momograci, Ryoma Quartet, Naomichi Hanzono, Saki Yagi, Motor Hotel, Kyushu Girls Wing, Tempura Girls, Kotomen and more.

Japan Expo Thailand

The line-up of popular Thai artists set to bring more fun include Win Metawin & Mick Metas, BNK48, CGM48, Pit Babe The Series, D-Na, Wizzle, Nevone, Boy Sompob, G-Era, Friend-Plam, La-Ong-Fong, Saint After Six, Sin and Timelied.

Many of Thailand's top idols will also participate, including Hatobito, Peach You, Fuyubi, Mirai mirai, Yami Yami, lkinari Tell me, Kaggekishi, Knight Res, Sora! Sora!, Angevil, Terashi, Stellagrima, The Glass Girls, Sumomo, Chocolatiere, Myujikku Majo, Castella and more.

Expect to see the biggest gathering of cosplayers in a parade led by Thames, Onnies, Chaeeun, Katto and Ryou from Thailand and get design ideas from popular art toy creators at the Toy & IP License Zone (Eden 2).

Another highlight is a fashion show featuring the Mugen Style Collection x Sorapol that integrates Thai and Japanese influences, presented on the catwalk by 20 models, on Saturday at 4.25pm, at the Taiyo Stage (Central Court).

Those planning to visit Japan are invited to discover cheap flight tickets and packages from airlines, while leading travel companies will present special prices on theme park tickets and JR pass tickets, at the Travel & Culture Zone (Eden 1).

Those wishing to study in Japan are invited to visit the 48th Japan Education Fair at the Education Zone (Atrium 3) where representatives from top educational institutions will provide consultation and advice.

After having fun with their favourite artists who will perform on Kaze Stage (Square B), Sora Stage (Square D) and Taiyo Stage, visitors can indulge in a wide range of delicious Japanese food at the Taste of Japan Zone (Square C).