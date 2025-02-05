Anaalā Thailand opens in Phuket

Iniala Beach House, one of Thailand’s most exclusive and intimate hotels announced a new restaurant concept, Anaalā Thailand, helmed by chef Ian Kittichai.

Anaalā Thailand joins the Michelin-starred Aulis Phuket, overseen by UK chef Simon Rogan and head chef Charlie Wilson. Anaalā will offer cuisine from the four regions of Thailand, with a menu that changes regularly, ensuring that every evening of the week brings a fresh culinary adventure.

Anaalā, the first of the two new restaurant concepts at Iniala Beach House, offers elevated Thai cuisine centred upon traditional cooking in a paradisiacal setting right on Natai Beach. Named after the live grilling concept of the restaurant, Anaalā’s name originates from South Asian languages, meaning fire or the god of fire in Sanskrit.

Diners can enjoy traditional Thai barbeque dishes and beloved favourites every evening, including daily-caught fish and seasonal ingredients, alongside premium sourced meat, some grilled fresh on the beach BBQ. Anaalā also offers a sharing, family-style set menu, featuring salads, soups, curries, wok-fried vegetables, rice and tempting desserts. Menu highlights include Soft shell crab pomelo salad, Tom yum seafood, Grilled turmeric grouper, Mango sticky rice and Grilled tiger prawns, just to name a few.

“I am delighted to open the doors to Anaalā Thailand, it’s an incredibly exciting era for me and perfectly timed with the relaunch of Iniala Beach House in the beautiful Phang Nga region. Of course, Thai cuisine is extremely important to me and my cooking style and I’m excited to continually push the limits of people's preconceived notions of Thai and Southeast Asian cuisine at Anaalā,” says chef Ian.

Bringing global dining to Iniala Beach House, the recently-opened The Campana Lounge offers dishes from across the world, including breakfast classics to the freshest of sushi, served from morning through night. Guests will also be able to indulge in cocktails, mocktails and wines. Alongside Anaalā, The Campana Lounge is the second newest addition to Iniala Beach House’s F&B offerings. It will also soon feature a poolside bar.

Iniala Beach House is offering a one-night and two-night packages, both including daily breakfast and dinner at Anaalā Thailand, with the two-night package also including daily massages and dinner at Aulis Phuket. Visit the website.