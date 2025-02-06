Longines celebrates alpine skiing legacy

As the 48th FIS Alpine World Ski Championships gear up to captivate fans from now until Feb 16 in Saalbach, Austria, Longines is marking the occasion with the launch of the Conquest Chrono Ski Edition.

Limited to 2,025 pieces, this sophisticated chronograph pays homage to the brand's deep-rooted association with alpine skiing, a legacy that spans more than a century.

Longines, the official partner of the International Ski Federation (FIS), has a storied history of timing the world's greatest alpine skiing events. The Conquest Chrono Ski Edition reflects this enduring connection, combining sporty aesthetics with precision engineering.

The 42mm stainless steel case is a statement of durability, featuring polished and satin-finished surfaces with a black ceramic insert and tachymetric bezel. Water-resistant up to 10 bar (100m), the watch is equipped with a sapphire crystal treated with multi-layer anti-reflective coating. The anthracite dial, accented by snailed external finishes, boasts bold design elements like black sub-dials and Super-LumiNova-coated hands for optimal legibility.

Adding a touch of vibrancy, red-tipped chronograph hands complement the tachymetric scale on the bezel. The case back proudly features the emblem of the 48th FIS World Championships 2025, alongside engravings of "SAALBACH 2025 – FIS ALPINE WORLD SKI CHAMPIONSHIPS" and "LIMITED EDITION – ONE OF 2025".

The Conquest Chrono Ski Edition is powered by the exclusive Longines L898.5 calibre. With a silicon balance spring for enhanced magnetic resistance and a 59-hour power reserve, this self-winding mechanical movement ensures reliability under the most demanding conditions.

Buyers can choose between a stainless steel bracelet with a triple-security folding clasp or a black rubber strap with a double-security folding clasp and micro-adjustment system. Each timepiece comes in a special black presentation box, underscoring its exclusivity.

Longines unveiled the Conquest Chrono Ski Edition during the FIS Race Talk in Sölden on Oct 25 last year, kicking off the new ski season. Brand ambassadors and ski champions Marco Odermatt and Mikaela Shiffrin were on hand to celebrate the occasion and test the watch's impeccable craftsmanship.

Longines' connection to alpine skiing began in 1924 when it first provided timing equipment for a ski race near its factory in Saint-Imier, Switzerland. Over the decades, the brand has revolutionised sports timekeeping, introducing innovations like photoelectric cells at the 1937 Alpine World Ski Championships in Chamonix and the cutting-edge Longines Live Alpine Data system, which provides real-time precision metrics during races.

As the Official Timekeeper of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup and World Ski Championships, Longines continues to set the standard for timing excellence, cementing its place as a trusted partner in winter sports.

With its meticulous design, advanced technology, and ties to one of the world's most thrilling sports, the Longines Conquest Chrono Ski Edition stands as a timeless tribute to alpine skiing. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a winter sports enthusiast, this limited-edition chronograph encapsulates the essence of precision, elegance, and adventure.