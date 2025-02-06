Gourmet Market presents Taste Of Italy Food Showcase 2025

A variety of exclusive premium quality ingredients and food products from Italy are presented during the Taste Of Italy Food Showcase 2025, which is running at Gourmet Market at EmQuartier, Emporium, EmSphere, The Mall Ngamwongwan, The Mall Bangkae, The Mall Bangkapi and Paragon, until Feb 13.

Held in collaboration with the Italian embassy and the Italian Trade Agency, the campaign brings 800 items from 130 brands exclusive and authentic to Italian style.

Among highlight ingredients imported for Italian food lovers are cheeses, olive oil, caviar, and local wheat pastas certified and guaranteed by credible sources in Italy.

Also expect exclusive new brands only available at Gourmet Market, including Giaveri Beluga & Siberian caviar; Venchi cocoa and rich chocolate that comes in beautiful sets; Guglielmi premium organic olive oil; Sacchi Tartufi black truffle paste; Colavita balsamic vinegar; Geofoods Honey with Truffle; 993 Cavola Parmigiano Reggiano; Mancini pasta; and Red Pop Apple.

Meanwhile, the You Hunt We Cook counter presents two special dishes, fettuccine alfredo and beef lasagna, while selections of Italian ready-to-eat dishes are available at the soup and salad bar.

Also enjoy convenient home delivery with the Call-Chat-Shop service through Line @gourmetmarketth or shop online at GourmetMarketThailand.com.